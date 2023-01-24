Read full article on original website
Appeals court strikes down ban on gun ‘bump stocks’
A federal appeals court on Friday struck down a Trump-era rule that banned certain types of “bump stocks,” which can be added to semi-automatic weapons to increase their firing rate. The 2018 rule from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was instituted in the wake of the October 2017 shooting in Las…
2A groups brace to fight ATF register or surrender demand on 40M guns
Second Amendment advocacy groups swiftly united overnight to angrily oppose President Joe Biden’s new demand that some 10 million owners of an estimated 40 million firearms register or surrender their firearms. The National Rifle Association and multiple gun owners groups expressed outrage over the reversal of years of Alcohol,...
California mass shootings show limits of strict state gun laws
Jan 25 (Reuters) - In a span of less than 72 hours, a massacre at a Monterey Park dance studio and a killing spree at two farms in Half Moon Bay left California in anguish. One man carried out his attack with a gun banned by the state, while the other used a gun he legally owned, police said.
The States With the Loosest Gun Laws
Firearm background checks, commonly used as a proxy for gun sales, surpassed 18 million through the first seven months of 2022. The year-long total is down by roughly 27% compared to the same period in 2021. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is […]
Justifying attack on Social Security, House Republican claims people "want to work longer"
Rep. Rick Allen, R-Ga., leaves the House Republicans caucus meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.
The Missouri Legislature Wants to Impose a Ban on Apparel that Exposes Bare Arms on Women.
Republican lawmakers in Missouri apparently consider their female colleagues’ bare arms to be too distracting and are calling for changes to the dress code to prohibit female legislators from wearing clothing that exposes said arms while at work.
Missouri Republicans pass a rule requiring women to cover their arms in the state House chamber
"We are again fighting for a woman's right to choose something and this time it is how she covers herself," one Democrat said during the debate.
SCOTUS shoots down appeal of NY concealed carry restriction ruling, allowing gun law to still be enforced
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a request for an injunction against New York's concealed carry restrictions brought by a group of gun store owners.
From January 1, Concealed Carry of Guns Will Be Legal in Georgia Without a Permit – Constitutional Carry Becomes Law
Some restrictions will still apply to gun owners though. On Sunday January 1, so-called constitutional carry laws come fully into effect in Georgia. These will mean that concealed carry of handguns becomes legal in the Peach State.
Demand for Concealed Carry Gun Permits Soars in South Carolina As Georgia and Neighboring States Abandon Permits
On December 30, it was reported that South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has witnessed a radical increase in the number of concealed carry firearm permits that are being applied for. Permits were made free of charge earlier this year, but the freedom to carry guns openly in the state is only allowed to those with a permit.
The legal loophole that could arm mass shooters with makeshift automatic rifles
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. In 2017, a single gunman...
Federal judge puts halt on New Jersey's concealed-carry gun laws
The halt pertains at least in part to the ban on guns in public libraries/museums, bars or restaurants that serve alcohol and entertainment facilities.
Minnesota Democrat reintroducing bill banning members of Congress from owning, trading stocks
Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) on Wednesday announced she’s reintroducing legislation to keep members of Congress from owning or trading stocks. “Our constituents sent us to Congress to lower health care costs, fix our roads and bridges and help create good-paying jobs, not play the stock market and line our own pockets. Unfortunately, some of my colleagues have…
Judge issues temporary restraining order against New Jersey gun control law
A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order against a recently enacted New Jersey law that bans concealed-carry permit holders from being armed in so-called "sensitive locations" in public.
New year, new laws: The changes you can expect in 2023
While the legislation is mostly on the state level, many of these laws will have major impacts across the country.
Gun Laws Have Disproportionate Impact on Black Communities | Opinion
You can't pass laws saying that we don't want black people owning guns, but now they do it in a way that's a lot more subtle.
Where Is Abortion Legal? A State-by-State Guide to Current Laws
On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion, leaving the decision to determine the procedure's legality up to individual states. The ruling by the high court's conservative majority sparked a slew of anti-abortion laws severely...
Kansas Senate unanimously confirms first Hispanic judge to the state Court of Appeals
Members of the state Senate complained Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly had failed to share information during the confirmation process.
Opponent: Bill would revive law established when women were ‘husband’s property’
If your spouse cheats on you and you get a divorce, your pocketbook will suffer. With House Bill 204, Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, wants you to be able to recover financially. “This bill does one thing,” Phalen said. “It gives adulterated victims of divorce a means of recouping losses caused by the adultery.” Phalen, who […] The post Opponent: Bill would revive law established when women were ‘husband’s property’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
California lawmakers face Supreme Court limits as they weigh response to Lunar New Year shooting
The tragedies in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay underscore a murky future for the state’s nation-leading restrictions.
