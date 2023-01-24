ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Appeals court strikes down ban on gun ‘bump stocks’

A federal appeals court on Friday struck down a Trump-era rule that banned certain types of “bump stocks,” which can be added to semi-automatic weapons to increase their firing rate. The 2018 rule from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was instituted in the wake of the October 2017 shooting in Las…
msn.com

2A groups brace to fight ATF register or surrender demand on 40M guns

Second Amendment advocacy groups swiftly united overnight to angrily oppose President Joe Biden’s new demand that some 10 million owners of an estimated 40 million firearms register or surrender their firearms. The National Rifle Association and multiple gun owners groups expressed outrage over the reversal of years of Alcohol,...
24/7 Wall St.

The States With the Loosest Gun Laws

Firearm background checks, commonly used as a proxy for gun sales, surpassed 18 million through the first seven months of 2022. The year-long total is down by roughly 27% compared to the same period in 2021. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is […]
ARKANSAS STATE
The Hill

Minnesota Democrat reintroducing bill banning members of Congress from owning, trading stocks

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) on Wednesday announced she’s reintroducing legislation to keep members of Congress from owning or trading stocks. “Our constituents sent us to Congress to lower health care costs, fix our roads and bridges and help create good-paying jobs, not play the stock market and line our own pockets. Unfortunately, some of my colleagues have…
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC Chicago

Where Is Abortion Legal? A State-by-State Guide to Current Laws

On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion, leaving the decision to determine the procedure's legality up to individual states. The ruling by the high court's conservative majority sparked a slew of anti-abortion laws severely...
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Montanan

Opponent: Bill would revive law established when women were ‘husband’s property’

If your spouse cheats on you and you get a divorce, your pocketbook will suffer. With House Bill 204, Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, wants you to be able to recover financially. “This bill does one thing,” Phalen said. “It gives adulterated victims of divorce a means of recouping losses caused by the adultery.” Phalen, who […] The post Opponent: Bill would revive law established when women were ‘husband’s property’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy