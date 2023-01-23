ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

theflorala.com

UNA welcomes new football coach

Throughout Dr. Josh Looney’s career as an athletic director, Brent Dearmon is the name that kept popping up on his list of prospective football hires. Five years before Looney found himself directing the search for a head coach capable of bringing The University of North Alabama success at the Division I level, he was a first-year athletic director at Missouri Western State University looking to hire the best offensive coordinator in Division II football. “It’s Brent Dearmon at Arkansas Tech,” his colleagues assured him.
FLORENCE, AL
encyclopediaofarkansas.net

Paula Juels Jones (1972–)

Paula Juels Jones is arguably the finest women’s tennis player that the state of Arkansas has ever produced. She has also served as a civic leader and lawyer focused on public service. Paula Juels was born on April 23, 1972, to Woody Juels and Laura Juels. Her father introduced...
ARKANSAS STATE
WAFF

Renovations, upgrades coming to Toyota Field in Madison

"I'm a servant of these young men and women and the coaches and the district." A taste of Hollywood: Chester Rogers brings “BMF” premiere to Huntsville. The new drama series on Starz is a show created by Randy Huggins and produced by 50 Cent. Huntsville City FC names...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Ted Rivers

Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Arkansas

When it comes to popular music, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind, but it has actually produced a number of successful bands. Evanescence, Capitol Offense, and Future Leaders of the World are all bands that have made a big impact in the music industry, but may not be immediately associated with their home state.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Cullman Tribune

2 local students named to Harding University’s Dean’s List

SEARCY, Ark. – The following students are among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the Dean’s List for grades achieved during the fall 2022 semester.  Addie Echols, a freshman, studying public relations, of Cullman  Gracie Hamlett, a senior, studying elementary education, of Falkville   Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding’s student body is made up of students representing 49 states and 55 nations and territories. The University offers more than 100 undergraduate majors, graduate and professional degrees at the master’s, specialist and doctoral level as well as numerous international study offerings including locations in Australia, Latin America, England, France, Greece, Italy and Zambia. For more information, visit harding.edu. 
SEARCY, AR
ucanews.live

Prince tribute act rocks Reynolds at UCA

Though skies were perfectly clear the night of Jan. 20, Conway received a healthy downfall of “Purple Rain” during Marshall Charloff’s one-man tribute to the late Grammy-winning musician. The tribute kicked off a semester’s worth of shows, all soon to operate under the roof of UCA’s Reynolds...
CONWAY, AR
KATV

Heavy snow likely by late Tuesday across parts of Arkansas

Snow is likely for parts of Arkansas Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will begin as heavy rain across all of Arkansas, but by late Tuesday the higher elevations of north and west Arkansas will change over to snow. Winter storm watches are in effect in north central and northwest Arkansas...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

'First of its kind' high school coming to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The South City Church, located off Interstate 30 in Little Rock, is receiving a facelift. The church is being transformed into Arkansas Military and First Responders Academy and it's scheduled to open in August 2023. The school is being called the "first of its kind"...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ucanews.live

UCA silent march honors Martin Luther King

After marching silently along the perimeter of UCA’s campus, students and faculty gathered around the steps of Old Main to commemorate the message of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Hosted by the Students for the Propagation of Black Culture Tuesday, Jan. 17, the observation featured a speech from President...
CONWAY, AR
WBBJ

Two food giveaways coming to West Tennessee this week

SELMER, Tenn. — Those in need in the community are invited to attend one of two upcoming food giveaways. Mid-South Food Bank announces they will host two food drives in West Tennessee this week. The first will take place on Tuesday, January 24 at 213 South Court in Tiptonville.
SELMER, TN
KARK 4 News

Crash involving multiple semis closes WB I-40 near Morrilton

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drivers on westbound Interstate 40 were at a standstill Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers caused a massive backup As of 7:45 p.m., the left lane has been opened back up, though traffic is still at a crawl. Video from IDriveArkansas cameras shows a pair of tractor-trailers involved in […]
MORRILTON, AR
WAFF

Athens residents express concerns over upcoming asphalt plant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents of Athens are voicing their concerns over an asphalt plant being built in a recently de-annexed portion of the city. Around 20 members of the community presented their concerns and complaints at the Athens city council meeting Monday evening. Grayson Carter and Son Contracting are building the plant in a recently de-annexed portion of Athens.
ATHENS, AL
KATV

Malvern police searching for two 16-year-olds

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Malvern Police department is searching for two missing 16-year-olds from Malvern. According to authorities, Michael D'amato went missing on Sunday and Austin Henning went missing on Jan. 14. D'amato is believed to be in Colorado, while Henning was last seen in Malvern. D'amato is...
MALVERN, AR

