Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From ArkansasTed RiversArkansas State
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Little RockTed RiversLittle Rock, AR
Related
theflorala.com
UNA welcomes new football coach
Throughout Dr. Josh Looney’s career as an athletic director, Brent Dearmon is the name that kept popping up on his list of prospective football hires. Five years before Looney found himself directing the search for a head coach capable of bringing The University of North Alabama success at the Division I level, he was a first-year athletic director at Missouri Western State University looking to hire the best offensive coordinator in Division II football. “It’s Brent Dearmon at Arkansas Tech,” his colleagues assured him.
encyclopediaofarkansas.net
Paula Juels Jones (1972–)
Paula Juels Jones is arguably the finest women’s tennis player that the state of Arkansas has ever produced. She has also served as a civic leader and lawyer focused on public service. Paula Juels was born on April 23, 1972, to Woody Juels and Laura Juels. Her father introduced...
WAFF
Renovations, upgrades coming to Toyota Field in Madison
"I'm a servant of these young men and women and the coaches and the district." A taste of Hollywood: Chester Rogers brings “BMF” premiere to Huntsville. The new drama series on Starz is a show created by Randy Huggins and produced by 50 Cent. Huntsville City FC names...
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Arkansas
When it comes to popular music, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind, but it has actually produced a number of successful bands. Evanescence, Capitol Offense, and Future Leaders of the World are all bands that have made a big impact in the music industry, but may not be immediately associated with their home state.
2 local students named to Harding University’s Dean’s List
SEARCY, Ark. – The following students are among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the Dean’s List for grades achieved during the fall 2022 semester. Addie Echols, a freshman, studying public relations, of Cullman Gracie Hamlett, a senior, studying elementary education, of Falkville Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding’s student body is made up of students representing 49 states and 55 nations and territories. The University offers more than 100 undergraduate majors, graduate and professional degrees at the master’s, specialist and doctoral level as well as numerous international study offerings including locations in Australia, Latin America, England, France, Greece, Italy and Zambia. For more information, visit harding.edu.
Huntsville, Decatur, Guntersville sharpen vision for Tennessee River banks
More access. More recreational opportunities. Both are key dreams - and plans - of Alabama cities along the Tennessee River, and the Tennessee Valley Authority is helping those cities get there. A new discussion about the river is under way in the “Tennessee RiverLine” project, a TVA effort to create...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Winter storm to bring rain and snow into Tuesday
TUESDAY MORNING: We begin our Tuesday with increasing clouds and perhaps a few rain drops early. By mid and late-morning, clouds become more widespread. Rain will also become more scattered. In our higher elevations over northwest Arkansas, the precipitation may start out as snow. Temperatures will reach the low 40s...
ucanews.live
Prince tribute act rocks Reynolds at UCA
Though skies were perfectly clear the night of Jan. 20, Conway received a healthy downfall of “Purple Rain” during Marshall Charloff’s one-man tribute to the late Grammy-winning musician. The tribute kicked off a semester’s worth of shows, all soon to operate under the roof of UCA’s Reynolds...
KATV
Heavy snow likely by late Tuesday across parts of Arkansas
Snow is likely for parts of Arkansas Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will begin as heavy rain across all of Arkansas, but by late Tuesday the higher elevations of north and west Arkansas will change over to snow. Winter storm watches are in effect in north central and northwest Arkansas...
'First of its kind' high school coming to Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The South City Church, located off Interstate 30 in Little Rock, is receiving a facelift. The church is being transformed into Arkansas Military and First Responders Academy and it's scheduled to open in August 2023. The school is being called the "first of its kind"...
Snow, rain causing central Arkansas drivers to use caution
With rain giving way to incoming snow in central Arkansas, drivers are having to take a bit more caution on their commute home.
Current & former Sylvan Hills High School students killed in crash
Two current and three former Sylvan Hills High School students died in a car crash in Wyoming Sunday.
ucanews.live
UCA silent march honors Martin Luther King
After marching silently along the perimeter of UCA’s campus, students and faculty gathered around the steps of Old Main to commemorate the message of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Hosted by the Students for the Propagation of Black Culture Tuesday, Jan. 17, the observation featured a speech from President...
Muscle Shoals, Tuscumbia leaving Greater Shoals Broadband Cooperative District
Two major cities and an electric utility are parting ways with the Greater Shoals Broadband Cooperative District.
WBBJ
Two food giveaways coming to West Tennessee this week
SELMER, Tenn. — Those in need in the community are invited to attend one of two upcoming food giveaways. Mid-South Food Bank announces they will host two food drives in West Tennessee this week. The first will take place on Tuesday, January 24 at 213 South Court in Tiptonville.
Current & former Sylvan Hills students die in crash; loved ones focused on their faith
Sylvan Hills High School is mourning the loss of five students after a car accident in Wyoming.
13 artists who came to Alabama to record at the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio
In 1969, a music producer from New York loaned money to four 20-somethings in the tiny town of Sheffield, Alabama to start their very own recording studio. Those young men are known as the Swampers. They've recorded the likes of Cher, Boz Scaggs and Rod Stewart. Here are 13 artists that have made history at the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio.
Crash involving multiple semis closes WB I-40 near Morrilton
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drivers on westbound Interstate 40 were at a standstill Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers caused a massive backup As of 7:45 p.m., the left lane has been opened back up, though traffic is still at a crawl. Video from IDriveArkansas cameras shows a pair of tractor-trailers involved in […]
WAFF
Athens residents express concerns over upcoming asphalt plant
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents of Athens are voicing their concerns over an asphalt plant being built in a recently de-annexed portion of the city. Around 20 members of the community presented their concerns and complaints at the Athens city council meeting Monday evening. Grayson Carter and Son Contracting are building the plant in a recently de-annexed portion of Athens.
KATV
Malvern police searching for two 16-year-olds
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Malvern Police department is searching for two missing 16-year-olds from Malvern. According to authorities, Michael D'amato went missing on Sunday and Austin Henning went missing on Jan. 14. D'amato is believed to be in Colorado, while Henning was last seen in Malvern. D'amato is...
Comments / 0