SEARCY, Ark. – The following students are among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the Dean’s List for grades achieved during the fall 2022 semester. Addie Echols, a freshman, studying public relations, of Cullman Gracie Hamlett, a senior, studying elementary education, of Falkville Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding’s student body is made up of students representing 49 states and 55 nations and territories. The University offers more than 100 undergraduate majors, graduate and professional degrees at the master’s, specialist and doctoral level as well as numerous international study offerings including locations in Australia, Latin America, England, France, Greece, Italy and Zambia. For more information, visit harding.edu.

SEARCY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO