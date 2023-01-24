Read full article on original website
Oil City Man Injured After Tree Falls on His SUV on Route 8
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man was taken to UPMC Northwest after a tree fell on top of his SUV while traveling along Route 8 on Wednesday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 2:53 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on State Highway 8, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.
Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Oak Road
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Oak Raod Monday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 8:18 a.m. on Monday, January 23, on Oak Road, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County. Police say driven by 29-year-old Taylor R. Kline,...
Tionesta Woman Accused of Leaving Infant, Child Alone at Residence
TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing felony charges for allegedly leaving her nine-month-old daughter and seven-year-old son alone in a Tionesta residence early Wednesday morning. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Samantha Jo Buckley, of Tionesta, in Magisterial District...
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Incidents of Theft, Harassment
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Marienville responded to a report of theft that happened on Hemlock Street, in Jenks Township, Forest County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, January 25, the theft occurred sometime between January 1, 2022, and...
Route 8 Closed in Venango County
Route 8 in Venango County from the intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville to the intersection with Route 417 in Cherrytree Township has been re-opened. (Story updated on January 25 at 5:46 p.m.) Motorists are encouraged to visit www.511PA.com for up-to-date information on traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, and traffic...
State Police Calls: Area Elementary Student Threatens to ‘Shoot Everyone on the School Bus’
BUTLER/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Area Elementary Student Threatens to “Shoot Everyone on the School Bus”. Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, January 23, PSP Butler responded to Dassa McKinney Elementary School on Hooker Road in Concord Township, Butler County, for a report of terroristic threats by a known juvenile.
Seneca Man Accused of Attempting to Kidnap Ex-Girlfriend with BB Gun
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A Seneca man allegedly attempted to kidnap his ex-girlfriend with a BB pistol at a residence in Oil City on Wednesday evening. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Brenton Lee Shaw, of Seneca, on Thursday, January 26, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
Four Individuals Arrested on Drug Charges Following Incident at Cranberry Sheetz
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Four individuals are facing drug charges and other offenses following an incident at Sheetz in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Brittani Faith Scott, of Marion Center; 42-year-old Jay Peter Miller, of Pittsburgh; 37-year-old Steven Christopher Forsell, of Oil City; and 43-year-old Aaron Craig Spanik, of Blandburg.
Oil City Man Accused of Selling Shed That Did Not Belong to Him
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man allegedly sold a shed in Cornplanter Township that did not belong to him. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 58-year-old Ronald Anthony Harkless, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Friday, January 20.
Area Man Behind Bars for Stealing Diamond Ring Valued at $10K
KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars for allegedly stealing a diamond ring valued at $10,000.00 from a residence in Knox Borough and then selling it on Facebook Marketplace. Court documents indicate the Knox Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Gary Neal Brosius,...
Discovery Materials Delivered to Defense in Child Endangerment Case
VENANGO CO., Pa (EYT) – According to Emily Layman, the pro se defendant in a child endangerment case that’s caught public attention since charges were filed against her in May 2022, the Venango County District Attorney’s Office has delivered the discovery materials that were requested in October.
Boil Water Advisory Lifted for Portion of Seneca Street in Oil City
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The boil water advisory for a portion of Seneca Street in Oil City has been lifted. Director of the Oil City Water Department Jason Herman told exploreVenango.com that the advisory was lifted on Wednesday afternoon, January 25, after two consistent test samples were approved by the department.
SPONSORED: Check Out 4 Your Car Connection’s Weekly Featured Vehicle!
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – 4 Your Car Connection’s Weekly Featured Vehicle is a 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Crew Cab with 4WD. You don’t want to miss this sharp-looking RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Crew Cab with an auto-dimming rear-view mirror!. ENTERTAINMENT FEATURES. Six Speakers. AM/FM Stereo. Auxiliary...
Jean M. McBride
Jean M. McBride, 95, of Grove City, PA, passed away at her daughter’s residence on Thursday morning, January 26, 2023. Jean was born in Clintonville, PA, on November 20, 1927, to Andrew and Margaret (Heath) Hale. She was a 1946 graduate of Clintonville High School, where she played violin...
John L. Seelbaugh
John L. Seelbaugh, 75, of Hagantown Road Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County, went to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, January 25, 2023 at Clarion hospital following a brief illness. John was born in Eau Claire, Butler County on September 13, 1947. He was the son of the late Donald...
Child Endangerment Case Postponed Again Due to Prosecution’s Failure to Produce Discovery Files to Defense
VENANGO CO., Pa (EYT) – The child endangerment case against an Oil City woman has been extended once again following a hearing in which the embattled mother was prepared to enter a no-contest plea. (Photo above: Cain and Emily Layman outside the Venango County Courthouse.) According to court documents,...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Snow showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 32. West wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Jay D. Klingler
Jay D. Klingler, 88, of Titusville, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully with family by his side, Tuesday morning January 24, 2023 at the Meadville Medical Center. Mr. Klingler was born on September 22, 1934 at Turkey City, Richland Twp. Clarion County, PA, a son of the late Daniel and...
Marilyn A. Creacraft
Marilyn A. Creacraft, 81, of Drake Hill Rd., Centerville, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the Meadville Medical Center shortly after her arrival. Marilyn was born on January 23, 1942, in Pineville. She was raised by Lee and Marie (Jackson) Bevier who were her forever parents at 9...
Venango County Weather: What to Expect from the Winter Storm Coming to Western PA
VENANGO COUNTY, Pa. (EYT)— While winter thus far has been mostly mild, a winter storm system is set to change all that by dawn in Venango County. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for January 25th between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Snow showers are set to begin in the night, mainly after 5:00 a.m. It’s expected that snow accumulation will be less than one inch overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low of around 25 degrees.
