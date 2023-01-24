Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: An unexpected sci-fi sequel knocks ‘The Way of Water’ out of the park as fans seek out a Neil Druckmann cameo in ‘The Last of Us’ episode two
The HBO adaptation of Naughty Dogs’ The Last of Us is a masterpiece, and quickly setting a new standard for video game adaptations. The show’s impeccable work in adjusting the story for television is paying off in high viewership numbers, and a horde of brand new fans. These fans are still familiarizing themselves with the Last of Us story, and the team behind it, so they may have missed a potential cameo buried in one of episode two’s tense moments. Longtime fans of the franchise are sure they caught a glimpse of a vital face in an easily-missed scene, and they’re already theorizing about who else is destined for a shout-out as the season goes on.
ComicBook
HBO's The Last of Us Makes Huge Change to the Infected
HBO's The Last of Us has revealed another major change to how the infected operate. As with any adaptation, things have to be changed whether it be because of changes to the medium or because it introduces a more interesting ripple for a different audience. The first episode of the series was incredibly faithful, even with some tweaks and additions, but in the lead-up to the show's release, the showrunners made it clear that it was making some slightly divisive changes. For instance, it was decided that there would be no spores in the show, something that is a big part of The Last of Us games. There are a number of reasons for this, but ultimately, they've been replaced with a new and disgusting element.
The Last of Us’ second episode is a masterclass in bringing gameplay to life
You’ve likely heard people refer to The Last of Us as a faithful adaptation throughout the past week - and that’s true, but it doesn’t mean that HBO’s series is a carbon copy of the game. In fact, I’d consider The Last of Us to be a masterclass in bringing gameplay to life. When I first saw that episode two, ‘Infected,’ was to be directed by franchise co-creator Neil Druckmann, I was both excited and trepidatious. There is no one who understands this story better than Druckmann and yet I wondered to myself, ‘Will he approach an hour of television with a gameplay-focused mindset?’
Polygon
The Last of Us Part 3 might not happen, according to Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann
HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us is just ramping up, but that hasn’t stopped fans from being excited about where the video game series could go next after 2018’s The Last of Us Part 2. During his press tour for the show, game series creative director and HBO show cocreator Neil Druckmann updated everyone on the status of Part 3, and the fact that it might not happen at all.
Game that promised no paid DLC ever is getting paid DLC: 'We need a way to continue to fund the development'
Not even Squad is immune to monetization, it turns out.
ComicBook
GTA Online Report Warns Fans Not to Play or Risk Losing Account
A new GTA Online report from a prominent Grand Theft Auto insider has warned PC players of a new security issue and suggests that it may not be worth playing the GTA game until Rockstar Games fixes the issue. If you're on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, everything below, thankfully, does not apply to you. If you're on PC though, you're going to want to be careful playing the game until further notice.
'I cried all night': Millions of Chinese lose access to 'World of Warcraft' and other hit games
Millions of players in China have lost access to the iconic "World of Warcraft" franchise and other popular video games, as Blizzard Entertainment's servers in the country went offline after two decades.
The Verge
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
game-news24.com
By default, Blizzard loses World of Warcraft veteran over the employee ranking system because staff actually did their jobs well
The company is hit with another blow to its marketing. Brian Birmingham, one of World of Warcraft’s principal developers, snatched from Blizzard, adding a stack-ranking system the company enforced. Birmingham announced his departure through a passionate email message to staff encouraging other leads and directors to protest against the company.
wegotthiscovered.com
The unholy abomination that nuked a once-mighty Marvel franchise thankfully remains as unpopular as ever
The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s reboot has admittedly been suffering through some turmoil of its own, but even in the worst case scenario, there’s surely not a chance that Mahershala Ali’s debut as the Daywalker will turn out worse than Blade: Trinity. Wesley Snipes’ leather-clad vampire slayer played...
CNET
GoldenEye 007 Hits Nintendo Switch, Xbox on Friday
Load up your silenced PP7s and prime those remote mines: GoldenEye 007 is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass subscription services this Friday, Jan. 27. The James Bond first-person shooter originally hit the N64 in 1997. Online multiplayer will be exclusive to the Switch release, the...
DeadPool Star, TJ Miller, Credits His Hollywood Success to Brain Damage Suffered While Filming in New Zealand
You may know TJ Miller from his on-screen personas on hit shows like Silicon Valley, Marvel's mega-hit Deadpool, or his long list of voiceover work. But, the 41-year-old, Colorado native's first and true love is standup comedy.
Classic Ubisoft game is free to download to celebrate Year of the Rabbit
We may be several weeks into the new year, but Chinese New Year is just days away. This year, it falls on Sunday 22 January, and the new year will officially see us enter the Year of the Rabbit. To celebrate, Ubisoft are releasing an aptly themed freebie. Ubisoft hasn't...
Raven Symoné fans horrified after realising they’ve been saying her name wrong this whole time
Raven Symoné fans have been left shocked after the star revealed that people have been pronouncing her name incorrectly for decades. Sharing a video on TikTok, Raven, who starred in Disney show That's So Raven, revealed the correct way to pronounce her name, explaining it's totally different to what fans initially thought.
IGN
Naughty Dog Is 'Done' With Uncharted Says Co-President, Focus Is on The Last of Us Multiplayer
Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann has said the studio has officially moved on from Uncharted and is now focusing on the next chapter of The Last of Us through the new multiplayer game. In an interview with Buzzfeed, Druckmann explained that Sony doesn't pressure Naughty Dog into creating a sequel...
Gamers say the battle pass has 'ruined the gaming world forever
Gamers say that the battle pass system has ‘ruined the gaming world forever’. However, are they not wrong?. It’s an age-old question, has the likes of battle and season passes ruined gaming? Well, I suppose that might depend on who you might ask. That’s the topic of discussion on Reddit right now.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ fans are in shock after learning about plans to bring back yet another villain
In 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home brought together a menagerie of movie heroes and villains from the realm of science in the Marvel Cinematic Universe who can generally crawl on and stick to walls. Now, fans are shocked to learn another was almost in. Newly-released ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ storyboard...
In a mad display of devotion, these gamers are fighting Souls series bosses over and over again until Elden Ring DLC is announced
Punking Malenia and Slave Knight Gael however many times it takes.
netflixjunkie.com
After Replacing Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth to Play a Different Geralt? Showrunner Says, “Geralt has a new …”
The Witcher was one of the most popular shows when it first made its way to Netflix. The sci-fi fantasy show starring Henry Cavill as the Geralt of Rivia gathered immense popularity worldwide. However, the past few months had left the fans in a state of shock. As fans slowly recover from the news of Liam Hemsworth taking up the mantle of the Geralt after Henry Cavill, it seems like there are some updates about where the show is headed.
Bella Ramsey is the 'definitive Ellie' for a new generation, fans says
I’ve practically run out of ways to describe the success of HBO’s The Last of Us so today, I’ll just keep it simple: The Last of Us is a major hit. After just two episodes, the series has broken several viewership records so we can only imagine that a second season will be announced very soon.
GAMINGbible
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0