ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GAMINGbible

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: An unexpected sci-fi sequel knocks ‘The Way of Water’ out of the park as fans seek out a Neil Druckmann cameo in ‘The Last of Us’ episode two

The HBO adaptation of Naughty Dogs’ The Last of Us is a masterpiece, and quickly setting a new standard for video game adaptations. The show’s impeccable work in adjusting the story for television is paying off in high viewership numbers, and a horde of brand new fans. These fans are still familiarizing themselves with the Last of Us story, and the team behind it, so they may have missed a potential cameo buried in one of episode two’s tense moments. Longtime fans of the franchise are sure they caught a glimpse of a vital face in an easily-missed scene, and they’re already theorizing about who else is destined for a shout-out as the season goes on.
ComicBook

HBO's The Last of Us Makes Huge Change to the Infected

HBO's The Last of Us has revealed another major change to how the infected operate. As with any adaptation, things have to be changed whether it be because of changes to the medium or because it introduces a more interesting ripple for a different audience. The first episode of the series was incredibly faithful, even with some tweaks and additions, but in the lead-up to the show's release, the showrunners made it clear that it was making some slightly divisive changes. For instance, it was decided that there would be no spores in the show, something that is a big part of The Last of Us games. There are a number of reasons for this, but ultimately, they've been replaced with a new and disgusting element.
GAMINGbible

The Last of Us’ second episode is a masterclass in bringing gameplay to life

You’ve likely heard people refer to The Last of Us as a faithful adaptation throughout the past week - and that’s true, but it doesn’t mean that HBO’s series is a carbon copy of the game. In fact, I’d consider The Last of Us to be a masterclass in bringing gameplay to life. When I first saw that episode two, ‘Infected,’ was to be directed by franchise co-creator Neil Druckmann, I was both excited and trepidatious. There is no one who understands this story better than Druckmann and yet I wondered to myself, ‘Will he approach an hour of television with a gameplay-focused mindset?’
Polygon

The Last of Us Part 3 might not happen, according to Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann

HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us is just ramping up, but that hasn’t stopped fans from being excited about where the video game series could go next after 2018’s The Last of Us Part 2. During his press tour for the show, game series creative director and HBO show cocreator Neil Druckmann updated everyone on the status of Part 3, and the fact that it might not happen at all.
ComicBook

GTA Online Report Warns Fans Not to Play or Risk Losing Account

A new GTA Online report from a prominent Grand Theft Auto insider has warned PC players of a new security issue and suggests that it may not be worth playing the GTA game until Rockstar Games fixes the issue. If you're on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, everything below, thankfully, does not apply to you. If you're on PC though, you're going to want to be careful playing the game until further notice.
The Verge

Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games

When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
game-news24.com

By default, Blizzard loses World of Warcraft veteran over the employee ranking system because staff actually did their jobs well

The company is hit with another blow to its marketing. Brian Birmingham, one of World of Warcraft’s principal developers, snatched from Blizzard, adding a stack-ranking system the company enforced. Birmingham announced his departure through a passionate email message to staff encouraging other leads and directors to protest against the company.
CNET

GoldenEye 007 Hits Nintendo Switch, Xbox on Friday

Load up your silenced PP7s and prime those remote mines: GoldenEye 007 is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass subscription services this Friday, Jan. 27. The James Bond first-person shooter originally hit the N64 in 1997. Online multiplayer will be exclusive to the Switch release, the...
GAMINGbible

Gamers say the battle pass has 'ruined the gaming world forever

Gamers say that the battle pass system has ‘ruined the gaming world forever’. However, are they not wrong?. It’s an age-old question, has the likes of battle and season passes ruined gaming? Well, I suppose that might depend on who you might ask. That’s the topic of discussion on Reddit right now.
netflixjunkie.com

After Replacing Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth to Play a Different Geralt? Showrunner Says, “Geralt has a new …”

The Witcher was one of the most popular shows when it first made its way to Netflix. The sci-fi fantasy show starring Henry Cavill as the Geralt of Rivia gathered immense popularity worldwide. However, the past few months had left the fans in a state of shock. As fans slowly recover from the news of Liam Hemsworth taking up the mantle of the Geralt after Henry Cavill, it seems like there are some updates about where the show is headed.
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy