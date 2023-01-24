Read full article on original website
This house looks like it's on a movie set and it's actually a historic home belonging to John H. Garth in the 1800sCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
Historic A.C. Waltman House in La Grange, MissouriCJ CoombsLa Grange, MO
Historic Benjamin Horr House is part of Hannibal's historic Central Business District tooCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal girl having birthday fundraiser to benefit Northeast Missouri Humane Shelter
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Madi Weatherford has not asked for a birthday gift since she was 5 years old. Instead of receiving her own presents, Madi would rather see the happy faces — and maybe receive a few licks— from the dogs and cats at the Northeast Missouri Humane Shelter as she collects all of her birthday gifts in their honor.
muddyrivernews.com
Dot Foods helps Beardstown couple launch food pantry; volunteers now needed
BEARDSTOWN, Ill. — Beardstown residents have worked for almost two years to start a food pantry. A ribbon cutting and open house was held on Friday, Jan. 13. The Beardstown Food Pantry, 121 E. Second, is open from 1-3 p.m. on Sundays. The food pantry entrance is off Main Street at the rear of the Community Hope and Recovery building. Organizers hope to add additional days as they gauge community response and acquire more volunteer support.
muddyrivernews.com
Great River Honor Flight releases schedule for 2023, expands veteran eligibility
QUINCY — The Great River Honor Flight recently released the dates for missions in 2023, as well as the expansion of eligibility for veterans who can apply for a future Honor Flight. Great River Honor Flight has 62 completed one-day trips to Washington, D.C., and more than 2,000 local...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Medical Group offering series to help parents, caregivers get real about raising kids
QUINCY — Quincy Medical Group is helping parents and caregivers navigate some of the more challenging moments of raising kids with a free informational series called “Real Talk,” led by behavioral health therapist Christina Helm. Parents and caregivers of kids in kindergarten through young adulthood are invited...
Quincy, IL Joins Destinations Southern Airways Serves
Southern Airways began service from Quincy Regional Airport with two daily departures to each Chicago and St. Louis on Thursday, December 1, 2022. The schedule was increased to three daily departures to each hub on January 10. Southern replaces Cape Air, which has served the community for the last year. Southern’s flights will take place […] The post Quincy, IL Joins Destinations Southern Airways Serves appeared first on Cloud Nine Magazine.
muddyrivernews.com
Second IDOT grant gives city $5.14 million to build bus transfer facility at Seventh and Jersey
QUINCY — City officials don’t expect any labor to start until 2024, but they were nonetheless elated to learn Tuesday that Quincy will receive a grant of $3.8 million from the Illinois Department of Transportation for the relocation of its bus transfer facility. Gov. JB Pritzker and the...
muddyrivernews.com
Letter to the Editor: People by and large still trust their local media
It’s too bad Mike Miletich is no longer with WGEM. His presence in Springfield was a real asset for the station. He is a solid reporter with great on-air presence. He gave viewers insight into state issues which we lacked until he came on board. Mike’s use of the...
muddyrivernews.com
Senator encourages people to make Valentine cards for residents in long-term care facilities
QUINCY — State Sen. Jil Tracy (R-Quincy) is asking 50th District residents to help uplift the spirits of long-term care facility residents by making them Valentine’s Day cards. In a press release, Tracy said, “The Valentines for Seniors Card Drive has brought much joy and many smiles to...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Jan. 23, 2023
Kevin Crider,61, Springfield MO, for Operation of Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Driving Under the Influence, and Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, Threatening a Public Offical, and Resisting at 3rd Maine on 1/7/23. Lodged 146. Tiwanna Norris,47, Quincy, for Felony Retail Theft at 5211 Broadway Wal-Mart on 1/23/23. Lodged 155. Tiwana L. Norris...
muddyrivernews.com
Schrand, Koscielski honored by Quincy School Board
For the second year in a row, the Quincy School Board recognized former educators with the district’s Legend Award. The late teacher, coach and principal Paul Koscielski and former teacher and principal Melanie Schrand are this year’s recipients. Koscielski’s career spanned more than 30 years and all levels...
tspr.org
Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
muddyrivernews.com
MRN WEATHER: Snow days for thee, but not for me
Meteorologist Brent Clair tells us when the snow will stop today. Hilbing Auto Body brings you this weather report. And while Quincy Public School students and teachers trudged through smidge of slop on the roads today, some got lucky. Here are today’s weather-related cancelations. SCHOOL CANCELATIONS. MISSOURI. Canton R-5.
muddyrivernews.com
Sophomore Career Fair for students at local high school set for Friday at JWCC
QUINCY — The West Central Region Sophomore Career Fair will be held on the main campus of John Wood Community College on Friday, Jan. 27. Nearly 900 students from high schools in Adams, Pike, Hancock and Brown counties will attend the fair. Professionals from the region will be giving...
muddyrivernews.com
Yates has no plans to reduce manpower if City Council approves license plate reader cameras
QUINCY — Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, spent most of Monday’s public meeting in City Council chambers explaining what license plate reader cameras can’t do. Afterward, he said he wasn’t willing to sacrifice the positions of paid officers in exchange for the new technology....
