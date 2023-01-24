ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
muddyrivernews.com

Dot Foods helps Beardstown couple launch food pantry; volunteers now needed

BEARDSTOWN, Ill. — Beardstown residents have worked for almost two years to start a food pantry. A ribbon cutting and open house was held on Friday, Jan. 13. The Beardstown Food Pantry, 121 E. Second, is open from 1-3 p.m. on Sundays. The food pantry entrance is off Main Street at the rear of the Community Hope and Recovery building. Organizers hope to add additional days as they gauge community response and acquire more volunteer support.
BEARDSTOWN, IL
Cloud 9 Magazine

Quincy, IL Joins Destinations Southern Airways Serves

Southern Airways began service from Quincy Regional Airport with two daily departures to each Chicago and St. Louis on Thursday, December 1, 2022. The schedule was increased to three daily departures to each hub on January 10. Southern replaces Cape Air, which has served the community for the last year. Southern’s flights will take place […] The post Quincy, IL Joins Destinations Southern Airways Serves appeared first on Cloud Nine Magazine.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Jan. 23, 2023

Kevin Crider,61, Springfield MO, for Operation of Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Driving Under the Influence, and Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, Threatening a Public Offical, and Resisting at 3rd Maine on 1/7/23. Lodged 146. Tiwanna Norris,47, Quincy, for Felony Retail Theft at 5211 Broadway Wal-Mart on 1/23/23. Lodged 155. Tiwana L. Norris...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Schrand, Koscielski honored by Quincy School Board

For the second year in a row, the Quincy School Board recognized former educators with the district’s Legend Award. The late teacher, coach and principal Paul Koscielski and former teacher and principal Melanie Schrand are this year’s recipients. Koscielski’s career spanned more than 30 years and all levels...
QUINCY, IL
tspr.org

Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
KEOKUK, IA
muddyrivernews.com

MRN WEATHER: Snow days for thee, but not for me

Meteorologist Brent Clair tells us when the snow will stop today. Hilbing Auto Body brings you this weather report. And while Quincy Public School students and teachers trudged through smidge of slop on the roads today, some got lucky. Here are today’s weather-related cancelations. SCHOOL CANCELATIONS. MISSOURI. Canton R-5.
QUINCY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy