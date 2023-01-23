Read full article on original website
Blood pressure pills recalled due to increase cancer risk
Check your blood pressure medication. Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling Quinapril tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, found during testing which can increase the risk of cancer. Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor needed for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure. Nitrosamines are common...
Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
5 drinks that can help you prevent diabetes
Research shows if you have more than three sugar-sweetened beverages per week, your chance of developing pre-diabetes increases by 46%. However, there are beverages you should be drinking to reverse your risk.
Diabetes drug set to be approved for weight loss could become best-selling drug in history
A drug that treats Type 2 diabetes could become the best-selling medication in history if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat obesity. The drug, tirzepatide, was created by Eli Lilly and approved as a diabetes treatment last year. While studying the drug as a treatment for diabetes, researchers also found it showed impressive results in clinical trials for weight loss.
White Vinegar health benefits and side effects
When most people think about vinegar as a natural cure, it is most often the apple cider version that comes to mind. White vinegar is oten used to treat athlete's foot or toenail fungus, so you may never have thought to ingest it except as a salad dressing and may not have even considered that drinking this product would be beneficial to your health.
Dear Doctor: What type of diet can help with bone health and improve bone density?
DEAR DR. ROACH: At 57, I slipped on ice and broke my right hip. During my hospital stay, I believe they gave me a Fosamax shot through IV. After surgery, I had a hip and spine bone scan, which showed osteoporosis. My endocrinologist determined I have hypothyroidism. I’m assuming this is what caused the osteoporosis.
Going for a walk outside found to have more mental health benefits than walking indoors
A team of researchers at the University of Victoria, working with a colleague from York University, both in Canada, has found that going for a short walk outdoors provides people with more mental health benefits than going for a same-length walk inside. In their study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, the group asked volunteers to walk indoors or outdoors and tested them before and after their walk.
Food That Can Help You Reduce Weight
You know how obesity has become a disease nowadays. The most disturbing feeling is that it has also spread to children below 12 years too. Hardly you see any child thin and lean nowadays. Being obese can lead to high cholesterol, the rise in blood pressure, and problem in walking even raise chances of a heart attack too. Hence, to the most we should eat food that is healthy and does not add extra layers of fat.
Celebrities Are Apparently Taking Ozempic, a Drug Intended for Diabetes, to Help Them Lose Weight Rapidly—But Is That Safe?
Every year, we seem to be presented with new solutions for weight loss that promise to help people shed pounds rapidly. From the old-school grapefruit diet to the ever-popular keto diet, there's no shortage of trendy diets to lose weight—especially in Hollywood. But now, instead of hearing about a...
What Is Ozempic Face? Doctors Explain the Side Effect of the Diabetes Drug
Experts explain that taking medications like Ozempic and Wegovy, for type 2 diabetes and weight loss, can cause an aged appearance in the face Medications intended for type 2 diabetes and clinical obesity — like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro — are trending on social media as drugs for quick weight loss. However, some have reported the drugs cause an aged appearance, a side effect that is dubbed "Ozempic face." One of those people is Jennifer Berger, who told The New York Times that she used Mounjaro (tirzepatide) to lose weight following her...
The matrix effect: The surprising science of how cheese impacts your heart health
Your stomach is likely to tell you when you have reached peak cheese, but is there an exact measure of how much is too much?. Cheese is packed with healthy protein and calcium but is also high in saturated fat and salt. According to the British Heart Foundation, a 30g portion of Cheddar can contain more salt than a packet of crisps.
Is Huel Safe For Weight Loss?
Huel offers a variety of products, such as protein bars, ready-to-drink meals in a bottle, and powdered meals. Do these products help with weight loss?
Novel workplace lifestyle intervention leads to meaningful weight loss, maintenance
Despite lifestyle interventions for weight loss having limited effectiveness in workplaces when evaluated in randomized trials, a new program named Healthy Weight for Living (HWL) implemented with and without meal replacements and delivered in person or by videoconference reveals a significant weight loss in employees after six months, according to a new study in Obesity.
Is It Possible to Quit Smoking and Lose Weight?
Although it is common to gain weight (about two pounds) during the first couple of weeks after quitting, studies have reported that most people have lost some of the weight that they gained six months post-quitting. The most common side effect of quitting smoking is weight gain; however, smoking cessation...
How Compression Socks Work to Improve Blood Flow In the Body?
Chances are, at some point or another, you have seen someone wearing compression socks. Whether it be on a long-haul airplane trip or even nowadays in the gym. Some people wear them for medical reasons, while others try to promote muscle recovery from the gym. Compression socks mainly improve blood...
Improving Our Health with Functional Medicine
In recent years, functional medicine has awoken considerable interest as we try to improve our health from the inside out. What exactly is functional medicine and how can it help to look after our health? Functional medicine is sometimes referred to as “root-cause”medicine as it focuses on finding the root issue that's causing a patient's symptoms.
