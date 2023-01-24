Austin Theory had one name for a while in WWE, but after Triple H took over the creative team, he gave Theory his first name back and Triple H has explained why. It was in April 2022 when WWE’s Vince McMahon decided to cut out the “Austin” from Theory’s first name and only call him Theory at that point. There were reports at the time that WWE didn’t want people using their real names in any part of their name. Since Theory’s real name is Austin White, Vince made the call to shorten the name.

5 HOURS AGO