lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Stanley Henry Pfister, 1950-2023
Stanley Henry Pfister of Willow Creek passed away peacefully on Monday, January 16, 2023, surrounded by family. Stanley, known to friends and family as Stan, was born on March 14, 1950 in Fresno the second of four children to Hank and Doris Pfister. He remained there until graduating from Fresno State University in 1972 with a degree in history and then began working toward his teaching credential, which was completed a year later.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Robert E. Neely, 1947-2022
Robert Eugene Neely died December 31, 2022 at his home in McKinleyville at the age of 75, with loved ones at his side. Bob was a truly kind, honest man with many friends. He loved playing the monthly poker game with the same friends for over 30 years. He looked forward to golfing with friends weekly at Baywood and going on yearly golf trips with the rowdy bunch. Mostly he loved being with his family and enjoying the peaceful Mad River.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Joan Katri, 1939-2023
Joan Katri was born in 1939 in Eureka to Bernard and Mary Katri. She grew up in Ferndale, graduating in l957 from Ferndale High School. Joan attended and graduated from California School of Arts and Crafts in Oakland. She then worked in commercial art in San Francisco for several years after which she lived on the East Coast for a number of years.
lostcoastoutpost.com
January 25, 2023
An anti-hate resolution is passed by the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors, numerous resources are available for earthquake victims, how you can deliver the mail, and more in today’s newscast with John Kennedy O’Connor!
North Coast Journal
Hambro to Open CRV Center in Fortuna
The Fortuna Planning Commission has approved a conditional use permit for Hambro Recycling to open and operate a California Redemption Value (CRV) recycling buy-back center in the Friendly City, providing a service closer to Southern Humboldt residents who currently have to travel to Arcata to sell their CRV recyclables. "We...
kymkemp.com
Who Felt the Coffee Creek Quake Near Ferndale?
At 5:47 p.m., a 2.7 quake centered just east of Ferndale bumped residents of the area. How far did the effects travel? Tell the USGS here. And tell us in the comments below. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. 2.7? Nope felt...
lostcoastoutpost.com
CHALLENGE COINED: EPD Recognizes Local Do-Gooders for Extraordinary Acts of Service
At a recent promotion ceremony, we had the great honor of presenting our Challenge Coins to a few deserving citizens who gave of themselves in an exceptional manner. The Challenge Coin acknowledges valued citizens and groups who commit acts of extraordinary kindness or valor, unselfishly give of themselves to help others, or perform other good deeds that go above and beyond the normal courtesies society expects.
lostcoastoutpost.com
YESTERDAY in SUPES: Board Approves Letter of Support for Behavioral Health Triage Center Grant Application, Condemns Recent ‘Hate Events’ in Humboldt, and So Much More!
Humboldt County is in desperate need of mental health services. Local health care providers and Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) staff have spent the last year looking for long-term strategies to address the ongoing mental health crisis, which has only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and insufficient local resources. The county has tried to get an adult crisis residential facility up and running for some time but hasn’t found a viable location for such a facility until recently.
kymkemp.com
Four Fatalities Since Christmas in Humboldt County, CHP Provides Information on What Occurred
Since Christmas, California Highway Patrol’s Humboldt Area officers have investigated four fatal crashes, their spokesperson Officer Paul Craft told us. “We investigated 2 during the same timeframe a year ago,” he explained in an email. On December 31, the first fatal crash in the last month occurred...
kymkemp.com
The Gay Pride Community Held a Communion in Ferndale Yesterday
Over 100 supporters of the Gay Pride community including the Eureka Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Queer Humboldt, Redwood Pride and Lost Coast Pride gathered in front of Ferndale’s City Hall yesterday to call attention to what they said was, “[A] stark increase in misinformation and fear mongering directed at the LGBTQ+ community.”
Silicon Valley
George Ralphs was a grocery pioneer in California
Practically everyone living in Southern California has gone grocery shopping at Ralphs. It seems like these stores have been around forever. On the other hand, many of these same shoppers probably don’t have a clue of the man behind “Ralphs.”. Born Sept. 23, 1850, in Joplin, Missouri, George...
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘Hostile Takeover’: Eureka City Schools Looks to Seize Operation of Academy of the Redwoods, Threatens to Sue Fortuna Union High School District Unless it Complies With That Demand
In a move that’s being described as a “siege” and an attempted “hostile takeover,” an attorney representing Eureka City Unified School District (ECS) on Friday sent a letter to Glen Senestraro, superintendent of Fortuna Union High School District (FUHSD), demanding that his district relinquish operations of Academy of the Redwoods, a public high school located on the main campus of College of the Redwoods.
kymkemp.com
Three New Hospitalizations This Week, Says Humboldt County Public Health
Humboldt County Public Health reported today three new hospitalizations including a resident in their 40s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s. An additional 23 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 19 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Jan. 17 and Tuesday, Jan. 24. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 23,235. An additional 6,007 cases are reported as probable.*
Road to Humboldt Redwoods State Park closed after landslide, earthquakes
Park officials describe the situation as "active," warning of an ongoing landslide risk.
kymkemp.com
Local Airport Touted as the ‘Foggiest Airport’ in Simple Flying Article
Top honors are usually a thing of celebration, even for airports. Most flights daily, safest airport, etc. would all be proudly displayed. However, being labeled the foggiest airport may not be exactly a boasting point, but according to an article in Simple Flying, the Arcata-Eureka (ACV) dons that exact title. According to the article, ACV sees on average, 97 days of dense fog or rain per year.
kymkemp.com
Dog Reportedly Dies in Fortuna Trailer Fire
About 8:45 p.m., a fire broke out in an older single-wide trailer in the 3200 block of Trinity Street near the intersection with Weber Street. According to social media reports, a beloved pet, a dog, died in the fire, but the resident was not injured. Emergency personnel shut down Trinity...
fresyes.com
New Menu Items at Eureka!
You know how much we like Eureka! After all, they have the absolute best named burger around. We were pleased as punch to see a few new menu items and they all look worth a try. Check out out what they’ve added. French Dip: roast beef / whiskey caramelized...
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana, strangers come to the rescue
An 8-year-old boy lost his companion dog in New Mexico as his family was driving cross-country to move to Indiana from California.
krcrtv.com
Wanted suspect at large after evading Corning police in high-pursuit on Tuesday
CORNING, Calif. — The Corning Police Department (CPD) says they are searching for a wanted man out of Humboldt County who evaded officers during a brief high-speed pursuit on Tuesday afternoon. At around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the CPD said their officers found a man, later identified as 52-year-old...
