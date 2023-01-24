Earlier this week, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing to investigate Ticketmaster (and its parent company, Live Nation) and determine whether or not the company is a monopoly. Whether or not the hearing results in any actual consequences for Ticketmaster remains to be seen, but we do have a sliver of good news: Inspired by the testimony from singer-songwriter Clyde Lawrence, Ineffable Music Group has announced it will no longer take a cut of artists’ merch sales at its venues.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO