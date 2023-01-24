Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift ticket meltdown: Ticketmaster officials answer lawmakers’ questions
It was the day that Taylor Swift fans had been looking forward to, but their hopes of seeing their favorite performer were quickly squashed when Ticketmaster crashed. Now, the company that owns Ticketmaster, Live Nation, has been called to Capitol Hill to explain why ticket sales melted down. The Senate...
CNBC
The Live Nation and Ticketmaster monopoly
Artists, activists, and music lovers are once again calling for the break up of Live Nation and Ticketmaster. The two companies merged in 2010 forming Live Nation Entertainment but critics of the company claim it has a monopoly on the live entertainment industry. While a monopoly is not illegal, abusing a monopoly position is. Here's how the industry got here and what the future could hold.
Ticketmaster Hearing Inspires One Venue Group to Nix Artist Merch Fees
Earlier this week, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing to investigate Ticketmaster (and its parent company, Live Nation) and determine whether or not the company is a monopoly. Whether or not the hearing results in any actual consequences for Ticketmaster remains to be seen, but we do have a sliver of good news: Inspired by the testimony from singer-songwriter Clyde Lawrence, Ineffable Music Group has announced it will no longer take a cut of artists’ merch sales at its venues.
Nickelback to bring 'Get Rollin' tour Walmart AMP this summer
ROGERS, Ark. — Today, the acclaimed rock band Nickelback announced their 2023 Get Rollin' Tour with Brantley Gilbert with a stop at the Walmart AMP on Thursday, July 20. As part of the Cox Concert Series, gates for the event will open at 5 p.m. with music starting at 6:30 p.m.
John Mayer Is Heading Out on a Solo Acoustic Tour — 'Just Like Those Early Days'
John Mayer is taking it back to basics. The Grammy-winning guitarist announced Thursday that he'll be embarking on a solo acoustic tour this spring, hitting arenas around the country with only acoustic and electric guitars and a piano to accompany him. Kicking off March 11 in Newark, New Jersey, the tour will make another 18 stops before it ends in Los Angeles, California on April 14.
New York Post
Nickelback is taking off on a huge 2023 tour. We found tickets.
Nickelback doesn’t take themselves as seriously as you might expect. In a video promoting their upcoming “Get Rollin’ Tour,” the Canadian rockers go behind the scenes to reveal they’re the deep voices behind the epic tour announcement. “Was that good?” lead singer Chad Kroeger asks...
