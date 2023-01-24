Read full article on original website
Dolly Parton Almost Wrecked Her Car When She Heard This Whitney Houston Song
Dolly Parton said she needed to pull over after hearing Whitney Houston's version of 'I Will Always Love You' because she nearly wrecked her car she was so struck by the rendition.
Behind the Meaning of “Greatest Love of All” by Whitney Houston
Whitney Houston has many definitive tracks—”How Will I Know,” “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” and “I Have Nothing” to name a few. The common thread among all of those tracks is Houston’s incomparable belt and her floor-filling musicality. Elsewhere in her catalog,...
Lisa Marie Presley Spilled About Intimate Bedroom Romps With Ex-Husband Michael Jackson Years Before Her Shocking Death
The world was confused when Lisa Marie Presley eloped with Michael Jackson in 1994, but there was sexual chemistry. The two consummated their marriage on their wedding night and continued to be intimate during their 20-month union, RadarOnline.com can reveal.As this outlet reported, Elvis Presley's only child died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie's passing comes 13 years after her second husband's death. After her failed marriage with Danny Keough — whom she shared two children with — she said "I do" to Jackson.When Lisa Marie was promoting her second album, Now What, she dropped juicy details about...
Lisa Marie Presley’s Alleged Secret Half-Sister Deborah Pleaded For Sit-Down Years Before Tragic Death: Sources
Lisa Marie Presley’s alleged half-sister Deborah Presley broke her silence years before the woman who was believed to be Elvis’ only child tragically died, RadarOnline.com has learned. Deborah came forward in 2018 to claim her father was Elvis. She said her mother Barbara met the King of Rock & Roll before he became a megastar. At the time, Deborah was promoting a book called Star Seed that detailed her mom’s relationship with Elvis when he was only 19. Deborah said her mom was 14 and the two met at a recording studio. Deborah said she had memories of Elvis and...
msn.com
David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers
Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Says He and Their 14-Year-Old Twin Daughters Are ‘Reeling’ From Her ‘Incomprehensible’ Death
An “incomprehensible” loss. Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood shared a heart-wrenching update on how he and their 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, are coping in the wake of the singer’s death. "We are all reeling from the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the mother of my two beautiful twin daughters Harper and […]
wegotthiscovered.com
The estate of Michael Jackson releases statement on the passing of Lisa Marie Presley
The outpouring of grief and tributes to Lisa Marie Presley has been continuing since the singer and songwriters shocking passing at the age of 54, with the only child of Elvis leaving a lasting impression on a lot of people. Former husband Nicolas Cage has shared his sadness on the...
Popculture
Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: What We Know
Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, hours after she was hospitalized. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was 54. Paramedics arrived at her home to respond to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Her cause of death is pending a toxicology report.
musictimes.com
Elvis Presley's Last Words to Lisa Marie Presley Uncovered Following Her Untimely Death
Elvis Presley's final words to Lisa Marie Presley are gaining the spotlight again after the latter's death. The King of Rock and Roll died on Aug. 16, 1977, following a cardiac arrest. Decades later, his only daughter suffered the same health issue and died on Jan. 12. Before Lisa Marie's...
Nick Cannon Dances With Twins Moroccan & Monroe In TikTok After Ex Mariah Carey Allegedly Wants To Be Kids' 'Primary Caregiver'
Even though Nick Cannon has plenty of children to look after — he is the father of 12 kids — he took some time to be with his eldest kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey, as of late. In a new TikTok video, the trio were seen dancing to Chris Brown's hit song "Run It!" "Blooper #fyp #funny #fail #blooper," the caption read. Another video showed Monroe and Cannon doing a routine. "We petty!" the caption read. As OK! previously reported, Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016, is not happy...
Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary
Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
SHOCKING PHOTOS Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Pill, Powder & Booze-Filled 'Drug Den' Where She Hid Years Before Her Death
Years before Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death, the singer lived in sleazy mayhem surrounded by illegal substances, prescription pills, and booze — and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the late star's "drug den."Elvis Presley's only child struggled throughout her life with addiction, admitting she used "cocaine, sedatives, pot, and drinking — all at the same time." While she attempted to get clean several times, Lisa Marie fell off the bandwagon after splitting from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who used the photos and drug allegations against her in court. The shocking photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com were taken in...
Here’s what will happen to Graceland after Lisa Marie Presley’s death
Graceland, Elvis Presley’s mansion and tourist destination, is going to the rock icon’s granddaughters following the death of his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, at age 54.
How to Watch Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial Service at Graceland
Graceland anticipates "thousands" of people will arrive Sunday morning to pay their respects to the late Lisa Marie Presley.
LaToya Jackson Pays Tribute to Former Sister-in-Law Lisa Marie Presley After Her Death: 'We Miss You'
Presley was married to Latoya's brother Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996 Latoya Jackson is remembering her former sister-in-law, Lisa Marie Presley. Presley, who was married to Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996 and even appeared in his music video for "You Are Not Alone," died on Thursday at age 54 after being rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest. "We miss you, Lisa," LaToya, 66, wrote on Instagram. "You will forever be in our hearts, I will never forget how much you shared the love...
Alanis Morissette Sings Mourning Ballad in Black Coat at Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral at Graceland
Alanis Morissette brought the power of song to the funeral of Lisa Marie Presley. Presley, 54, passed away following cardiac arrest on Jan. 12. While at the service at Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, Morissette warded off the chill in a black wool coat. The collared piece featured a wide fit, complete with large sleeves and a belted waist. Morissette finished her ensemble with several gold rings, as well. During the occasion, Morissette sang her song “Rest” during the occasion. The musician first performed the mourning ballad in 2017, during a tribute show honoring the late Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington. Morissette was one...
Lisa Marie Presley’s Grave Being Prepared for Graceland Burial
Lisa Marie Presley's grave is being prepared for a burial at her family home. Graceland, in the Meditation Garden alongside her father, his parents, grandmother and her son, Benjamin Keough.
smithmountainlake.com
Lisa Marie Presley honored in Las Vegas, where she worked to preserve father’s legacy
LAS VEGAS (KVVU) -- The late Lisa Marie Presley was honored by tourists and fans in the Entertainment Capital of the World, where she worked to preserve her late father’s iconic legacy. Flowers and candles were left outside the Graceland Wedding Chapel, with a photo of the King of...
WATCH: Lisa Marie Presley shared remarks at Elvis Presley's 88th birthday at Graceland days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of icon Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, shared remarks at Elvis's 88th birthday at Graceland days before her own death.
Lionel Richie, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Many More to Perform at MusiCares Concert Honoring Motown’s Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson
The initial round of performers for the MusiCares Persons of the Year 2023 benefit gala — honoring Motown founder Berry Gordy and the label’s iconic artist Smokey Robinson — have been announced: Jimmie Allen, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Sheryl Crow, Four Tops, Lalah Hathaway, The Isley Brothers, Samara Joy, John Legend, Michael Mcdonald, Pj Morton, Mumford & Sons, Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Trombone Shorty, Valerie Simpson, Molly Tuttle, Rita Wilson, Dionne Warwick, and Sebastián Yatra will all perform at the event, which takes place Friday, Feb. 3 — just two days before the Grammy Awards — at the Los Angeles...
