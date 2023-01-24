Read full article on original website
EDITORIAL: The Ugly Things We Put on Our Roofs, Part Four
Although this editorial series ostensibly concerns a $100,000 rooftop screening structure requested by the Town of Pagosa Springs Planning Commission, to hide from view the HVAC units installed atop the Fred C. Harman Justice Center, the issues are more complicated, and more expensive than a mere $100,000. On January 17,...
Lake City, Colorado ‘Star Fest’ Set to Launch in 2023
PHOTO: Lake City resident Phillip Virden leads a stargazing session with guests at Windy Point. Photo by Hugh Carey, The Colorado Sun. From the article ‘“Reach up and touch the stars: The dark is starting to shine through Colorado’s astrotourism” by Erica Breunlin. The stars will...
Colorado witness describes large low-flying triangle-shaped object
A Colorado witness at Pagosa Springs reported watching a large, low-flying, triangle-shaped object with bright lights at 7:10 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
"Whose tracks are these?": Public asked to help identify footprints in the snow
"Whose tracks are these?" wrote Visit Silverton on a recent Instagram post, challenging the public to help them identify several sets of tracks found around town. Think you can help them out? Check out the post below. Think you know what animal left any of these tracks behind?. You probably...
