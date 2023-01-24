ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived

A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
UTAH STATE
Vogue Magazine

The 8 Best Ski Resorts in the U.S.

Not everyone wants to spend a winter vacation skiing or snowboarding. But what makes the U.S.’s best mountain destinations so spectacular is that there’s so much else to do, meaning you never have to fasten planks to your feet if you don’t want to. Whether you’re interested in designer shopping, a see-and-be-seen après-ski scene, locavore dining, or exploring historic towns and villages, the best ski resorts in the U.S. have got you covered. Oh, and don’t forget the exceptional views and cozy, bucolic surroundings.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

The smackdown of snow: Who’s best, Utah or Colorado? | Vince Bzdek

It’s been a glorious week of snowfall in the land of champagne powder. The first storm last Monday dropped 5-10 inches on the northern and central mountains, and 10-20+ in the southern mountains. The second storm on Wednesday sprinkled double digits on top of that, and a third storm on Friday was icing on the snowcake, leaving some ski areas with 4 feet of fresh powder for the week. Wolf Creek measured 5!
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy