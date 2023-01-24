Read full article on original website
Related
Annual Report from Colorado Education Association Notes Challenges and Opportunities
“Decades of neglect have left our education system in dire straits. The solutions are within our reach, and we can’t wait any longer. Are Colorado’s leaders up to the task?”. This is the central question asked by the Colorado Education Association (CEA) in its annual State of Education...
Colorado Hits Over 100,000 Subscribers for ‘Text’ Business Filing Notifications
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has surpassed 100,000 subscribers for a service that sends text message reminders for business filings. The initiative was launched in 2021 and is part of Secretary Griswold’s initiative to cut red tape and increase services to Colorado businesses. “As Secretary of State,...
Proposed Legislation Would Give Local Governments Power to Implement Rent Control
This story by Sara Wilson appeared on Colorado Newsline on January 24, 2023. A newly introduced bill in the Colorado House of Representatives would allow counties and municipalities to enact rent control measures, one of the first tangible efforts by lawmakers to address affordable housing this session. House Bill 23-1115...
Today Marks Expansion of Colorado Property Tax Deferral Program
Today, the Colorado Department of the Treasury expands the Property Tax Deferral Program to provide relief to homeowners affected by increased property taxes in 2020, 2021, and 2022. Colorado’s Property Tax Deferral Program has traditionally helped seniors and active military personnel continue to afford to live in their homes by deferring the payment of their property taxes.
Public Weighs In on Wolf Restoration and Management Plan
On Thursday, January 19, Colorado Parks and Wildlife held the first of five meetings to collect feedback from the public on the Draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan. A recording of the 6-hour meeting can be viewed on CPW’s YouTube channel here. The meeting began with an introduction...
Colorado Big Game License Distribution Comments Live Until February 20
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is considering changes to policies and regulations that direct the distribution of big game hunting licenses in Colorado. To help inform this process, CPW is looking for input from residents and nonresidents interested in big game hunting in Colorado. CPW is encouraging the public to complete...
