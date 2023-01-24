ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Today Marks Expansion of Colorado Property Tax Deferral Program

Today, the Colorado Department of the Treasury expands the Property Tax Deferral Program to provide relief to homeowners affected by increased property taxes in 2020, 2021, and 2022. Colorado’s Property Tax Deferral Program has traditionally helped seniors and active military personnel continue to afford to live in their homes by deferring the payment of their property taxes.
Public Weighs In on Wolf Restoration and Management Plan

On Thursday, January 19, Colorado Parks and Wildlife held the first of five meetings to collect feedback from the public on the Draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan. A recording of the 6-hour meeting can be viewed on CPW’s YouTube channel here. The meeting began with an introduction...
Colorado Big Game License Distribution Comments Live Until February 20

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is considering changes to policies and regulations that direct the distribution of big game hunting licenses in Colorado. To help inform this process, CPW is looking for input from residents and nonresidents interested in big game hunting in Colorado. CPW is encouraging the public to complete...
