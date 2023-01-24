Read full article on original website
Alabama Just Said It Will Use Drug Laws to Prosecute Women for Taking Abortion Pills
Alabama intends to criminally prosecute women who use abortion pills to terminate a pregnancy, using an old law adopted to protect children from cocaine and other drugs, the attorney general has announced. The announcement fell just days after the FDA changed its regulations to make a commonly-used abortion pill far...
South Carolina Supreme Court rules 3-2 that the state’s abortion ban is unconstitutional
On Jan. 5, 2023, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled 3-2 that the state’s six-week abortion ban, known as the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, was unconstitutional. Signed in February 2021, the law banned abortion once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. The bill was blocked from taking effect in March 2021 but became effective after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not grant the right to an abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade, in June 2022.
Texas Supreme Court sends Zimmerman lawsuit against Austin over abortion funds back to trial court
The Texas Supreme Court on Friday vacated all previous rulings on a lawsuit over the city of Austin’s abortion access funds and sent the case back to the trial court. The opinion indicates that because the lower court rulings were issued before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, the trial court needs to reconsider the case under the new circumstances, in which abortion is now illegal in Texas.
I Helped an 11-Year-Old Rape Victim and Hundreds of Other People Get Abortions After Roe
Franz Theard usually performs abortions for free to celebrate the anniversary of Roe v. Wade. But this year, he’s not sure what he’ll do. For more than 30 years, Theard ran a private OB-GYN practice in El Paso, Texas, which straddles the border between Mexico and the United States, as well as the border between Texas and New Mexico. A fervent believer in the idea that abortion is a normal part of health care, Theard also performed abortions.
The anti-abortion movement just had a mask-off moment in Alabama
This week, Steve Marshall, Alabama’s Republican attorney general, said he sees a path to prosecuting women for having abortions in his state. This was a bit of a faux pas: a moment of letting slip the mask that the anti-abortion movement always tries to keep on. Alabama’s abortion ban,...
South Carolina’s Supreme Court Becomes First Top State Judiciary to Strike Down Abortion Law After SCOTUS Overturned Roe v. Wade
In a 3-2 ruling, the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state’s restrictive abortion law Thursday, making the Palmetto State’s judiciary the first top state court to throw out a post-Dobbs abortion ban. The law at issue, South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, bans...
Federal judge allows Arizona to implement genetic-abnormality abortion ban
A ruling Thursday from a federal judge that reinstates an abortion ban from 2021 has once again complicated the legal landscape for providers in Arizona. U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Rayes refused to block a law that prohibits doctors from performing abortions due to the fetus’ genetic abnormality, saying that the overturning of Roe v. […] The post Federal judge allows Arizona to implement genetic-abnormality abortion ban appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Alabama attorney general could prosecute women who take abortion drugs. Opponents say it’s ‘plainly unlawful’
Days after the federal agencies made it easier to access abortion pills, Alabama’s chief law enforcement officer said women who use abortion medication can be prosecuted.Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said the state could prosecute people who use abortion drugs not under the state’s anti-abortion law but with an older “chemical endangerment of a child” statute initially designed to protect children from meth lab fumes.The state’s Human Life Protection Act, enacted in the aftermath of the US Supreme Court decision to strike down Roe v Wade and a constitutional right to abortion care, outlaws nearly all abortions and criminalizes...
2 States Introduce Radical Bills To Prosecute Pregnant People For Abortions
Republicans in Arkansas and Oklahoma have proposed legislation that would criminalize those who seek abortion care.
Finally, some modest good news for abortion rights in America
There have been so few victories for the pro-choice movement over the past year that women’s rights advocates can be forgiven for taking pleasure in two moves that the Biden administration made this week. The first, from the Department of Justice (DoJ), was a statement meant to push back...
Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide
A nationwide injunction in the case, as requested by anti-abortion groups, would deny abortion medication even in states where abortion is legal. The post Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Where Is Abortion Legal? A State-by-State Guide to Current Laws
On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion, leaving the decision to determine the procedure's legality up to individual states. The ruling by the high court's conservative majority sparked a slew of anti-abortion laws severely...
50 years after Roe v. Wade, many abortion providers are changing how they do business
The overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision just months ahead of its 50th anniversary has prompted many abortion providers to shift how they serve patients.
Fetal personhood is the next legal front line for the anti-abortion movement
The 50th anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade that made abortion widely accessible will mark the first year since it was overturned last summer, a move that set the new legal goalpost for anti-abortion advocates on the concept of fetal personhood. Fetal personhood refers to...
US abortion rights 'war' rages on 50 years after now-defunct ruling
The fight for abortion rights "isn't over," US President Joe Biden said Sunday, 50 years after a landmark Supreme Court ruling had guaranteed that right, before the court reversed itself last June. Since the Supreme Court overturned the Roe ruling -- a reversal made possible with the votes of three conservative justices appointed by Trump -- some 20 Republican-led US states have passed laws banning or severely restricting abortion rights.
Federal appeals court ruling offers window into battle over free speech and abortion access after Roe
Constitutional law experts say free speech is the next frontier in the fight around access to abortion in a post-Roe world. That's because some state legislatures have started trying to characterize certain speech — such as informing people of how to get an abortion in another state — as potentially "aiding and abetting" a criminal offense in states where abortion is illegal.
Kamala Harris announces actions to protect abortion access on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
Vice President Kamala Harris marked the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court's landmark Roe v. Wade ruling Sunday by announcing that President Joe Biden will issue a memorandum to further protect access to medication abortion across the country. The president’s memorandum, which the White House released later Sunday, includes actions...
Attorney General Raul Torrez Seeks to Nullify Ordinances Otero County Absent from Filing
New Mexico Attorney General Attorney General Raul Torrez Seeks Court Order to Nullifying Abortion Ordinances, noticeably absent in the filing was the city of Alamogordo and Otero County.
New Mexico lawmakers propose bill to chemically castrate pedophiles as parole condition
A bill in New Mexico would require certain convicted sex offenders to undergo chemical castration as a condition of their parole
Florida Supreme Court Keeps 15-Week Abortion Limit In Place
The Florida Supreme Court on Monday rejected requests to halt a law that prevents abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Justices, in a 4-1 decision, turned down a motion by seven abortion clinics and a doctor for a stay of a ruling by the 1st
