Lake City, Colorado ‘Star Fest’ Set to Launch in 2023
PHOTO: Lake City resident Phillip Virden leads a stargazing session with guests at Windy Point. Photo by Hugh Carey, The Colorado Sun. From the article ‘“Reach up and touch the stars: The dark is starting to shine through Colorado’s astrotourism” by Erica Breunlin. The stars will...
HMPRESENTLY: Stewardship… Seriously!
A big tree… like the one pictured above… in the small northern Californian community where my family and I reside, had to be taken down. Out your way, in Pagosa Springs, some of the pumps, nudging sewage seven miles uphill to your local sewage treatment plant, must be repaired and sometimes replaced, and in these two situations, in our respective communities, money that may not have been earmarked for such different, but pressing, emergencies, must be spent, unexpectedly.
READY, FIRE, AIM: The Silence of the Yams
While visiting our local Senior Center in downtown Pagosa Springs, I noticed a rack of informational brochures offering various kinds of advice and information aimed especially at senior citizens. Most of the informational brochures dealt with healthcare and insurance premiums, or inexpensive tropical vacations, or herbs to help improve your...
Colorado witness describes large low-flying triangle-shaped object
A Colorado witness at Pagosa Springs reported watching a large, low-flying, triangle-shaped object with bright lights at 7:10 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
