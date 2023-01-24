A big tree… like the one pictured above… in the small northern Californian community where my family and I reside, had to be taken down. Out your way, in Pagosa Springs, some of the pumps, nudging sewage seven miles uphill to your local sewage treatment plant, must be repaired and sometimes replaced, and in these two situations, in our respective communities, money that may not have been earmarked for such different, but pressing, emergencies, must be spent, unexpectedly.

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO