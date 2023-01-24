Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Colorado rural schools will lose some funding next year and representatives are seeking solutions
As the voter-approved nicotine tax money approaches its sunset, rural school districts across Colorado have been left wondering where this necessary funding will come from. With the impending funding scheduled to sunset in July, rural school district superintendents and advocacy groups are looking to get ballot language passed that secures the funding.
coloradopols.com
Colorado Republicans: Still With the Election Fraud Conspiracies
Colorado Republicans and their historic new micro-minorities began the 2023 legislative session by demonstrating that they had learned absolutely nothing from their 2022 election drubbing. The problem is particularly bad in the State House, where GOP lawmakers bring up their opposition to abortion rights at every opportunity — a position that is at odds with the vast majority of Colorado voters — and overthink even simple propositions such as their baffling refusal to co-sponsor a completely benign resolution honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
coloradopolitics.com
Polis turns his back on Colorado agriculture | OPINION
Last week, Gov. Jared Polis gave his State of the State address before a joint session of the General Assembly and to all Coloradans around the state. As I and other rural legislators listened to his speech, we couldn’t help but notice something so significant to our state barely received more than a brief mention. As the speech lagged on, it was evident the governor was clearly avoiding talking about it. It became the industrial elephant in the room, if you will.
pagosadailypost.com
Annual Report from Colorado Education Association Notes Challenges and Opportunities
“Decades of neglect have left our education system in dire straits. The solutions are within our reach, and we can’t wait any longer. Are Colorado’s leaders up to the task?”. This is the central question asked by the Colorado Education Association (CEA) in its annual State of Education...
burlington-record.com
The Cheyenne County Cartel
Call them The Three Amigos. Call them Perry and the Peltons. Or call them The Cheyenne County Cartel. However you look at it, it is quite an extraordinary thing that three of the 35 Colorado State Senators (and 25% of the Republican Senators) for the current session were born and raised in the small town of Cheyenne Wells, (pop. 758).
theprowersjournal.com
CPW Seeks Public Comment on Southeast Region Pronghorn Herd Management Plans
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Public input is being sought by Colorado Parks and Wildlife about how it intends to manage 11 pronghorn herds across its Southeast Region over the next 10 years. CPW staff has spent months drafting proposed management plans for the pronghorn herds that extend from Leadville...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
kdnk.org
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
KDNK's Morgan Neely has Wednesday's news, including mule deer in Wyoming being collared and studied in hopes of ultimately saving the species. Also, the field is set for Glenwood Springs' council election this April. Colorado wildlife commissioners are soliciting public comments on the state’s wolf restoration and management plan through a series of public meetings, and a manhunt for a man who allegedly threatened Summit County Schools staff and teachers ended peacefully with the arrest of Charles Draughn this morning in Old Snowmass. Also, Gov. Jared Polis and Attorney General Phil Weiser want to strengthen Colorado's red flag gun law, and crowds gathered in the Front Range over the weekend to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
Polis administration opposes new climate targets in Democratic-backed bill
For the third legislative session in a row, an effort by Democratic lawmakers to beef up Colorado’s approach to combating climate change is getting a cool reception from Gov. Jared Polis’ administration and industry groups. Senate Bill 22-16, introduced this month by Democratic Sen. Chris Hansen of Denver, received its first hearing in the Senate […] The post Polis administration opposes new climate targets in Democratic-backed bill appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Here’s what it takes to be in the top 1% of earners in Colorado
The Centennial State ranks seventh in the nation for the amount of money it takes to be in the top 1%.
southarkansassun.com
$1,400 Tax Credit for Colorado Retirees on the Table with New Bill Proposal
Retired Americans may receive a $1,400 tax credit for 2023-2024 if a new bill passes, available to eligible Colorado residents. The proposed tax credit Is aimed at supporting individuals who are likely to be on a fixed income and have struggled to keep up with cost-of-living adjustments (COLA). The bill, if passed, would provide a $1,400 tax credit for the years 2023 and 2024.
New rules will expand how water can be reused in Colorado
Water is already a scarce commodity in the West, but if Colorado keeps growing we are going to need even more. One source could be treating reused drinking water. It's a scenario water providers and the state are already planning for. "We're kind of forecasting to the future listening to utilities," said Tyson Ingels, Lead Drinking Water Engineer for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. "As the decades have unfolded stakeholders have asked that the state health department consider adopting rules around the safe reuse of treated wastewater as a new water source." It's not something that will likely happen...
coloradosun.com
Heat pumps are having a moment in Colorado, but do they really work in the bitter cold? Yes.
There was a touch of anxiety in the home of Jon and Rachel Rea as a bomb cyclone, with its plummeting subzero temperatures, approached Colorado in December, for the couple no longer had a gas-fired furnace in their basement. They had replaced the furnace three months earlier with a heat...
Teacher shortage is worse and worsening, Colorado educators say in survey
Colorado educators feel overworked, underpaid, and under attack, and they think students’ education is suffering as a result.Those were the findings of the Colorado Education Association’s most recent survey, completed in late 2022 by more than 1,600 of the union’s 39,000 members and released Tuesday.According to the survey, 85% of educators say the shortage of classroom teachers in their school is worse than in previous years and 90% say the shortage...
Colorado woodworker known for charity work shares life lesson after losing leg
Jerry Powell created projects for fallen officers, children during the pandemic and other community events. Now he's hoping for the community's help.
Colorado Republicans in crisis
We learned this week that a group of El Paso County Republicans have made extraordinary allegations against their own county party chairwoman, Vickie Tonkins. The most disturbing charges involve physical intimidation. “Most recently, at the special central committee meeting, we were told we should be put in front of a firing squad and shot,” they […] The post Colorado Republicans in crisis appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Opinion: Sheriff Curtis Johnson responsible for reporting on Marshall Fire’s cause
The Marshall Fire outside of Boulder that ignited on Dec. 30, 2021, will be remembered as the most destructive inferno in Colorado history — and one of the top 15 worst fires in the western U.S. In a little over four hours, the fire, fueled by high-velocity Chinook winds,...
Take a Look Inside Colorado’s Stunning Highlands Ranch Mansion
Colorado is home to some breathtaking real estate. You may have heard of Oprah's gorgeous Telluride abode or Bear Creek Canyon's majestic Dunafon Castle — but have you seen the Highlands Ranch Mansion?. The property, which sits at 9550 E Gateway Drive in central Colorado, is a stunning relic...
A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things
It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
pagosadailypost.com
Public Weighs In on Wolf Restoration and Management Plan
On Thursday, January 19, Colorado Parks and Wildlife held the first of five meetings to collect feedback from the public on the Draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan. A recording of the 6-hour meeting can be viewed on CPW’s YouTube channel here. The meeting began with an introduction...
