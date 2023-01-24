Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
wvsportsnow.com
Farrell Files: An Intriguing Junior Day Trio, Impact of Incoming Freshman WRs on WVU
In this edition of the Farrell Files West Virginia, I look at some recent 2024 news and break down the 2023 WR class. It’s been quiet for the most part in the portal and in 2024 recruiting. There were a few Junior Day visitors that intrigue me like DE Jewett Hayes from Ohio, TE Aidan Steinfeldt from Indiana and OL Keyonte Arrington from Virginia. These aren’t highly ranked kids by any means, but they are all legit Power Five players who could be the right fit.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Back in Lunardi’s Bracketology Field
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi updated his bracketology on Thursday morning, placing West Virginia back into the tournament field. Lunardi has WVU as “last four in.”. West Virginia is joined by Pitt, Wisconsin and USC in the last four teams to make the field. Lunardi said on Wednesday night if...
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – January 26
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. A 2025 class DB from Missouri got an offer from the Mountaineers. Update (2:30 PM) – WVU is interested in a 3-star CB out of Georgia. Update (2:28 PM) – A 2024...
wvsportsnow.com
2024 OL Recruit Keyonte Arrington’s Selflessness Could Make Him Future Leader of Mountaineers
He has the size. He has the moves. He has the right attitude. And now he’s starting to receive the attention from college programs. But Keyonte Arrington, a class of 2024 offensive lineman out of Lake Taylor High School in Virginia, is in search of more than just a college team. He’s in search of a new football family.
wvsportsnow.com
Penn State Transfer DL Fatorma Mulbah Signs with West Virginia
Penn State transfer Fatorma Mulbah is officially a Mountaineer, securing some defensive line depth for West Virginia. The WVU program announced Mulbah signed his grant-in-aid to transfer to WVU on Wednesday. This comes about two weeks after he tweeted his commitment to the Mountaineers. Mulbah made his intentions to transfer known a week prior to committing to WVU.
Transfer Portal Volatility Has Allowed WVU Sports to Stray from Appalachian Values
WVU's revenue-building sports have been a recent see-saw of transfer action, but new faces don't always equate to improved team cohesion.
wvsportsnow.com
3 Takeaways from WVU’s Road Win Over Texas Tech
West Virginia picked up a must-win on the road against Texas Tech. Let’s take a look at three takeaways from the game. West Virginia’s bench scored 50 points, which was 65 percent of WVU’s scoring against Texas Tech. Joe Toussaint, Seth Wilson and James Okonkwo stepped up big for the Mountaineers while Kobe Johnson, Mohamed Wague and Josiah Harris checked in and produced.
wvsportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. Texas Tech
West Virginia and Texas Tech look to match up on Wednesday night in Lubbock. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. Texas Tech enters Wednesday as the only worse team than West Virginia in the Big 12. Red Raiders are 0-7 in conference play and their best win all year is against Eastern Washington.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Ends Conference Road Losing Streak, Defeating Texas Tech 76-61
In a matchup between the ninth and tenth place Big 12 teams, West Virginia got a much-needed win over Texas Tech, winning 76-61. With the win, West Virginia (12-8, 2-6 Big 12) ends their 12-game conference road losing streak, which dated back to last season. WVU’s last Big 12 road win was against TCU on Feb. 23, 2021.
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins Pleased with WVU’s Bench Performance Against Texas Tech
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was pleased with how his bench played against Texas Tech on Wednesday. WVU’s bench scored 50 points in a 76-61 win. WVU out-scored Texas Tech’s bench by 35 points. “I thought our bench was really good. Joe [Toussaint] came in and did...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU F James Okonkwo Denies Texas Tech Dunk at the Rim
During the second half of the West Virginia-Texas Tech game, WVU F James Okonkwo denied a dunk right at the rim, grabbing the ball with two hands. Okonkwo finished with five points and 10 rebounds. The sophomore showed his inner Sagaba Konate. Okonkwo’s teammates supported the play on social media...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Basketball Looking to Fix On-Court Selfishness Versus Texas Tech
West Virginia has struggled to get back into the groove that they were in that recognized them as a top-25 team earlier in the season. Some see it as WVU having selfish players, others don’t see it that way. “We don’t have selfish guys. I mean, we don’t,” Huggins...
WBOY
Fatorma Mulbah signs with WVU Football
West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Fatorma Mulbah, a 6-3, 296-pound, defensive lineman from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Penn State. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. Fatorma Mulbah, Jr., DL, 6-3, 296, Harrisburg, Pa./Susquehanna Township/Penn State.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU Assistant Josh Eilert Previews Texas Tech Matchup
West Virginia basketball assistant Josh Eilert met with the media on Tuesday morning to discuss the upcoming matchup with Texas Tech. WVU is in need of a win against the conference winless Red Raiders on the road Wednesday. Eilert talked about scouting Texas Tech as well as adjusting to his...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia’s ‘Country Roads’ Uniform Ranked Among Best Alternate Uniforms
The Mountaineers may not have played well enough to have a winning season throughout 2022, but they did look good regardless, at least according to a list ranking uniforms. West Virginia, a program that switches up combinations of color and designs every week, received cognition for the “Country Roads” uniforms they wore in the Week 1 Backyard Brawl. Uniform Authority ranked the “Country Roads” themed look by Nike as the seventh best alternate uniform of the 2022 college football season.
Farm and Dairy
Vagabond chef Matt Welsch returns home to W.Va.
Standing at 6 feet 3 inches with tattoos covering most of his arms, Matt Welsch might seem like a daunting figure, as he rides his motorcycle across the Ohio Valley of West Virginia. He calls himself a vagabond, wandering from place to place without a home or job, scraping to get by.
WVNT-TV
Why are there stripes on the roads in West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you see that roads are temporarily striped, a vehicle wasn’t accidentally spilling something or accidentally dragging something on the road. The roads have been pretreated against snow or other winter weather. Because roads can be pretreated with the brine up to 48 hours before snow hits, the stripes can sometimes show up before drivers are even thinking about snow.
West Virginia Music and beer festivals in 2023
CLARKSBURG, W.Va, (WBOY) — Another year means another round of awesome festivals to attend that are full of good music and good beer (or wine). If you want to learn more about an event listed below, follow the link in the heading for more details. This story will be continually updated throughout the year as […]
wtae.com
Investigation underway after person is shot near West Virginia University
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police were investigating after a person was shot near West Virginia University. The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday on the 500 block of Grant Avenue in Morgantown, West Virginia. Officials said the victim’s injury did not appear to be life-threatening. Police said they were...
WDTV
Morgantown residents concerned about rising violent crime
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A recent string of gun crimes in Morgantown has some residents and students concerned it may be a dangerous trend. The latest of these crimes involves someone being shot late Monday night on Grant Ave. Morgantown police are currently investigating this incident. Grant Ave. is a...
