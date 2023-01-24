In this edition of the Farrell Files West Virginia, I look at some recent 2024 news and break down the 2023 WR class. It’s been quiet for the most part in the portal and in 2024 recruiting. There were a few Junior Day visitors that intrigue me like DE Jewett Hayes from Ohio, TE Aidan Steinfeldt from Indiana and OL Keyonte Arrington from Virginia. These aren’t highly ranked kids by any means, but they are all legit Power Five players who could be the right fit.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 8 HOURS AGO