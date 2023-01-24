Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Canadian National Railway Co reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Canadian National Railway Co reported quarterly adjusted earnings of C$2.10 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of twenty five analysts for the quarter was for earnings of C$2.08 per share. * Revenue rose 21% to C$4.54 billion from a year ago; analysts expected C$4.48 billion. * Canadian National Railway Co's reported EPS for the quarter was C$2.10. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 0.5% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days eleven analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Canadian National Railway Co shares had risen by 2.8% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of C$1.42 billion. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Canadian National Railway Co is C$160.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," 18 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 24 at 10:01 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 2.08 2.10 Beat Sep. 30 2022 2.01 2.13 Beat Jun. 30 2022 1.75 1.93 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.38 1.32 Missed.
financemagnates.com
IG Sees 10% Revenue Jump in H1 FY23, Extends Share Buyback Program
IG Group (LON: IGG) closed six months ended 30 November 2022, which is the first half of the financial year 2023, with total revenue of £519.1 million and pre-tax profits of £240.5 million. While the revenue jumped 10 percent year-over-year, the pre-tax profits slightly decreased by 2 percent.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring
Millions of households on low incomes will receive fresh cost-of-living support from this spring, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has announced further details on the payments schedule.The next round of support for households was previously unveiled in the autumn statement, building on payments made to more than eight million people in 2022.The new £900 cash support for over eight million eligible means-tested benefits claimants, including people on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits, starts in the spring and will go directly to bank accounts in three payments, the DWP said.The £900 payment will be...
Stimulus checks of more than $3,000 delivered in the United States
Thousands of Americans are receiving a postal check worth $3000.00 USD or more. The first thing you should know is that those eligible to receive these checks will need to fill out an application.
Microsoft Takes $800 Million Charge for Layoffs, Revenue Growth Slows to Lowest Rate Since 2016
Microsoft reported its slowest top-line growth in more than six years, with total revenue inching up 2% for the December 2022 quarter, and took an $800 million charge related to its layoff of 10,000 employees. Last week the tech giant announced it was eliminating 10,000 positions, about 5% of its global workforce, amid signs of an economic slowdown. All told, Microsoft took a $1.17 billion charge for severance, “hardware-related impairment” and lease consolidation costs for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022. Microsoft announced revenue of $52.7 billion, up 2% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter,...
kalkinemedia.com
FDA Authorized Marketing Of Three New Tobacco-Flavored Heated Tobacco Products Included In Philip Morris Products S.A.’S Supplemental PMTAS
* FDA - AUTHORIZED MARKETING OF THREE NEW TOBACCO-FLAVORED HEATED TOBACCO PRODUCTS INCLUDED IN PHILIP MORRIS PRODUCTS S.A.’S SUPPLEMENTAL PMTAS. * FDA - PRODUCTS RECEIVING MARKETING GRANTED ORDERS ARE MARLBORO SIENNA HEATSTICKS, MARLBORO BRONZE HEATSTICKS, AND MARLBORO AMBER HEATSTICKS Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced...
GE Stock Struggles To Find Direction Following Q4 Results, But CEO Larry Culp Says 'The Stage Is Set'
General Electric Company GE shares traded lower on Tuesday before ultimately closing slightly higher after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings. Here's a look at the results and what chairman and CEO Lawrence "Larry" Culp said following the report. Q4 Results: General Electric said fourth-quarter revenue jumped 7% year-over-year to $21...
kalkinemedia.com
Switzerland sent 524 tonnes of gold to China last year, the most since 2018
LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss exports of gold to countries including China, Turkey, Singapore and Thailand surged to multi-year highs in 2022, Swiss customs data showed on Tuesday, as low prices boosted demand from consumers in Asia and the Middle East. Rising interest rates caused many financial investors in Europe and...
Users Of Major Credit Website To Receive Payment From $3 Million Settlement
Credit Karma is accused of tricking its customers into thinking they are pre-approved for credit cards they would normally not be qualified. Between February 2018 and April 2021, the website also alleged a 90 per cent approval rate for these products. However, once the product is applied for, the customers did not receive them. (source)
Why Seagate Technology Shares Are Trading Higher Today?
Seagate Technology STX shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected 2023 Q2 results. Seagate reported quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share, versus the analyst consensus estimate of $0.10. This is a 93.36 percent decrease over earnings of $2.41 per share from the same period last year. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.89 billion, versus the analyst consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. This is a 39.35 percent decrease over sales of $3.12 billion the same period last year.
kalkinemedia.com
Eastman Chemical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) _ Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1 million. On a per-share basis, the Kingsport, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 89 cents per share. The results did not meet...
kalkinemedia.com
Italy's Lottomatica mulling 'potential listing' among options for growth
MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Italian gaming company Lottomatica said on Wednesday it is considering "potential strategic alternatives" to support its future growth, including a "potential listing." Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for...
kalkinemedia.com
Thai Wacoal Says Adopted Resolution To Authorized Co To Grant Loan Facility
* ADOPTED RESOLUTION TO AUTHORIZED CO TO GRANT LOAN FACILITY TO ERAWAN TEXTILE CO., LTD FOR AN AMOUNT OF 50 MILLION BAHT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Nucor Corp expected to post earnings of $4.18 a share - Earnings Preview - Kalkine Media
* Nucor Corp is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on January 26. * The Charlotte North Carolina-based company is expected to report a 18.7% decrease in revenue to $8.431 billion from $10.36 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 6 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Nucor Corp is for earnings of $4.18 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," 10 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Nucor Corp is $142, below its last closing price of $153.85. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 6.48 6.73 6.50 Missed -3.4 Jun. 30 2022 8.87 8.85 9.67 Beat 9.2 Mar. 31 2022 7.33 7.29 7.67 Beat 5.3 Dec. 31 2021 7.93 7.91 7.97 Beat 0.7 Sep. 7.48 7.28 7.28 Met -0.1 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 4.78 4.79 5.15 Beat 7.6 Mar. 31 2021 3.11 3.09 3.12 Beat 1 Dec. 31 2020 1.18 1.18 1.29 Beat 9.1 This summary was machine generated January 24 at 14:24 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Associated Banc-Corp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) _ Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $108.8 million. The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of 70 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings...
kalkinemedia.com
Dong-A St Co To Acquire 2.5 Billion Won Worth Of Own Shares
* DONG-A ST CO: TO ACQUIRE 2.5 BILLION WON WORTH OF OWN SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Fair Isaac: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) _ Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $97.6 million. The Bozeman, Montana-based company said it had profit of $3.84 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.26 per share. The financial services company posted revenue of $344.9 million...
Motley Fool
Is Verizon's Dividend Safe After Q4 Earnings?
Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Q4 Earnings Exceed Expectations; Boosts Dividend
Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 13.6% year-on-year to $26.23 billion, beating the consensus of $25.41 billion. Revenues from Ag Services and Oilseeds rose 16.3% Y/Y, Carbohydrate Solutions increased 1.9%, and Nutrition climbed 7%. Gross profit increased 6.8% Y/Y to $1.7 billion with a margin of 6.7%.
Comments / 0