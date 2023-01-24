ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carry-On: cast, plot and all we know about the Christmas thriller

By Nicholas Cannon
Carry-On arrives on Netflix at the end of 2023. It's a tense movie thriller starring Rocketman actor Taron Egerton and Ozark star Jason Bateman.

After playing real-life characters Sir Elton John and British skier Eddie The Eagle in his previous hit movies, Taron Egerton is taking on the role of a fictional young airport security agent forced to commit a terrifying crime.

He’ll play Ethan Kopek, a transportation security administration agent who is forced by a mysterious traveler, played by Ozark ’s Jason Bateman, to allow a dangerous package through security and onto a Christmas Day flight.

Here’s everything we know about so far about Carry-On on Netflix

Carry-On release date

The movie Carry-On will premiere on Netflix at the end of 2023 according to an Instagram post by Taron Egerton (see above) but there’s no official release date yet.

Given the plot involves a Christmas Day flight, it looks likely to be released around December 2023.

Carry-On plot

Carry-On plot details are mostly being kept under wraps at the moment but what we do know is that it follows Ethan Kopek (Taron Egerton), a young airport security agent who is blackmailed by a mysterious traveler. He is then forced to allow a dangerous package to slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight.

Carry-On cast — Taron Egerton as Ethan Kopek

Taron Egerton’s star is high right now, after his turns as Elton John in the biopic Rocketman and as Gary ‘Eggsy’ Unwin in The Kingsman movies. He also played British Olympic skier Eddie the Eagle in the film about his life as well as starring in Black Bird , The Smoke, Robin Hood and Billionaire Boys Club . Taron’s also lent his voice to animations such as Sing, Sing 2, Moominvalley and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance . He will also star in the upcoming film Tetris .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fsCL0_0kPQQYkO00

Taron Egerton as prisoner Jimmy in Black Bird. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Jason Bateman

Jason Bateman plays a currently unnamed stranger who blackmails Ethan into letting him evade security. He shot to fame as Marty Byrde in Ozark and has also starred in Arrested Development, The Outsider, Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery, Game Night, Horrible Bosses and Couples Retreat .

Jason started his career as a youngster, playing James Cooper in Little House on the Prairie , and has been acting ever since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OGd0W_0kPQQYkO00

Jason Bateman with Laura Linney in Ozark. (Image credit: Netflix)

Logan Marshall-Green

Logan’s Carry-On role in the movie has yet to be announced but he made his name in shows such as The O.C and 24 . He has since starred in Prometheus, Big Sky, Lou, The Listener, Redeeming Love, Shadowplay and Spider-Man Homecoming .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HA6wm_0kPQQYkO00

Logan Marshall-Green. (Image credit: Getty)

Who else is starring in Carry-On?

Carry-On also stars Josh Brener ( The Mighty Ones ), Sofia Carson ( Descendants ), Theo Rossi ( Sons of Anarchy ) Danielle Deadwyler ( Till, Station Eleven ), Dean Norris ( Breaking Bad ) and Sinqua Walls ( Teen Wolf ). Joe Williamson, Logan Macrae, Curtiss Cook, Jeff Pope, Gil Perez-Abraham and Suzette Lange round out the cast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tk18Z_0kPQQYkO00

Josh Brener. (Image credit: Getty)

Is there a trailer for Carry-On?

As filming on Carry-On has only just wrapped there isn't a trailer available yet. As soon as Netflix releases one we will post it here.

