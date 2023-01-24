Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Extraordinary – how to watch Derry Girls star's new show
Extraordinary is a brand new superpowered comedy series from the producers of Killing Eve and it's streaming now on Disney+. Set in a world where everyone develops a superpower on their 18th birthday, Extraordinary follows Jen, a painfully self-aware 25-year-old who is still waiting to get hers. Seeing everyone around her get their powers, Jen drifts through life bouncing between despair and hope, wishing her elusive power can emerge and turn things around for her.
digitalspy.com
Ant and Dec announce huge career news after 25 years with ITV
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have made a major announcement to celebrate their 25 years with ITV. The legendary co-presenters – who have been at the helm of some of the channel’s biggest shows including I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and Britain’s Got Talent – have signed a lucrative contract for another three years.
Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff 'puts his TV career on hold after horror Top Gear car crash'
The presenter and former England ace, 45, was airlifted to hospital following a horror collision on a test track at the Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey on December 13 last year.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Jamie Borthwick praises co-star over Lola storyline
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick has praised his co-star Danielle Harold over her character Lola's cancer storyline. Fans of the soap will know that Lola has been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour, and has recently revealed the truth to her daughter. Playing her on-again-off-again love interest and...
BBC
Rachel Chinouriri joins Lewis Capaldi tour after drunk DM
An up-and-coming singer got a support slot on Lewis Capaldi's latest tour after a drunken private message. Rachel Chinouriri sent the Scottish star a one-minute video, asking if she could perform at his upcoming stadium shows, after a night out. When she woke up the next morning she realised what...
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31
Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Anna Faris Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Veteran comedic actress Anna Faris (Mom) has returned to CAA for representation, having previously inked there at a couple of points over the last decade-plus. Faris starred alongside Allison Janney in seven seasons of the Emmy-winning CBS sitcom Mom, between 2013 and 2020. That acclaimed series had her playing Christy, a newly sober single mom trying to pull her life together in Napa Valley, while dealing with the antics of her wayward mother, Bonnie (Janney). Faris broke out in the early 2000s with her lead role in the Scary Movie franchise developed by the Wayans brothers, and is also known for...
musictimes.com
Naomi Judd Scandal: Country Star Tricked Ex Into Marriage After Making Shocking Claim
The first husband of Naomi Judd accused her of tricking him into getting married. Michael Ciminella said that the late country queen claimed she was pregnant with his kid, Wynonna, who came into this world shortly after he and Naomi married in 1964. He wasn't Wynonna's biological father, it was...
Beyoncé Paid $20M to Perform for 1 Hour in Dubai Next Week
For the first time in four years, Beyoncé is scheduled to perform her first full-length show at the Atlantis The Palm resort in Dubai, according to Daily Mail. The Renaissance star will make her long-awaited re-debut on January 21 and will perform for an hour, the report says. Furthermore,...
Marlee Matlin and Other Sundance Film Festival Jurors Walk Out of Premiere Over Captioning Malfunction
One of the festival’s jurors, Marlee Matlin, was provided with a faulty closed captioning device Jeremy O. Harris, Eliza Hittman and Marlee Matlin walked out of the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Magazine Dreams on Friday when captioning was not properly provided for the film. Matlin, who has been deaf since she was 18 months old, was provided with a captioning device that didn't work, Variety reported. The three members of the jury for Sundance's U.S. Dramatic Competition — playwright Harris, filmmaker Hittman and actress Matlin — left...
Kevin Bacon Is A Proud Father To Two Successful Children
Kevin Bacon began his amazing career featuring in the 1984 classic movie, Footloose, which made the audience and critics fall in love with him. He then went on to star in films like A Few Good Men, Mystic River, and thrillers like Flatliners and Tremors. The actor has been married...
digitalspy.com
Call Me Kat confirms 30 Rock star will replace Leslie Jordan's Phil as new baker
Call Me Kat spoilers ahead. Season 3 of Mayim Bialik's Call Me Kat is about to introduce 30 Rock's Jack McBrayer as the filterless baker Gideon. It's been confirmed via TVLine that tomorrow's (January 26) episode, titled 'Call Me Ichabod Evel Knievel', sees Kat hiring the Amish newcomer in the wake of baker Phil's exit, but it soon becomes clear that he might not be everybody's cup of tea.
Fallon Says ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Is a ‘Film About All the Places They Found’ Classified Documents (Video)
Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, and indie breakout “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led the pack with 11 nominations in total. So later that night, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon carved some time out in his monologue to explain exactly what the movie is.
BBC
American bully dog show cancelled after BBC investigation
An international dog show showcasing American bullies has been cancelled following a BBC investigation into the trading of the popular breed. The American Bully Kennel Club (ABKC) UK event was due to be held at Coventry Building Society Arena on 11 February. Footage gathered by undercover journalists at an ABKC...
BBC
East Yorkshire's Peggy the Pugese bids to be named UK's ugliest dog
The owner of a dog vying for the dubious title of ugliest in the UK said she chose to adopt the quirky canine as she looked so "unloved and unusual". Four-year-old Peggy, believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested cross - or Pugese - belongs to Holly Middleton from Leven, East Yorkshire.
digitalspy.com
Bake Off's Prue Leith responds to Matt Lucas leaving the show
Dame Prue Leith has shared her sadness over Matt Lucas’ exit as co-host from The Great British Bake Off. Back in December, the Bridesmaids actor announced he was leaving the Channel 4 show after three series co-presenting with Noel Fielding, as he couldn’t commit to the demanding filming schedule.
digitalspy.com
13 huge EastEnders spoilers for next week
EastEnders spoilers follow. Next week on EastEnders, Ricky Jr. makes a big decision when Jack fails to get on board with Lily's baby plans. Meanwhile, Whitney gets devastating news about her pregnancy and Lola's mum Emma arrives in Walford. Here's a full collection of the 13 biggest moments coming up:
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Rita Simons opens up about having a hysterectomy
Former EastEnders star Rita Simons has opened up about her experiences after having a hysterectomy. The actress, who played Roxy Mitchell on the BBC soap between 2007 and 2017, revealed to OK! Magazine that she had the procedure in order to preserve her health following “debilitating” periods. Related:...
Comments / 0