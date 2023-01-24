ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

We Love Our New Kitchen!

We love our new kitchen! This is our second CliqStudios kitchen. Thank you for all of your help and ideas. Everything worked our perfectly! You would never guess this is a 100 year old...
timberhomeliving.com

Check Out Houzz's Kitchen Trends for the Year

Houzz's survey of more than 3,600 respondents has determined what homeowners and home pros are searching for when it comes to kitchen space. The kitchen is often considered the heart of the home, with family and friends gathering for meals and quality time within that area. It’s no surprise that homeowners and designers want to place an emphasis on quality and comfort when designing these rooms to make them as functional and custom as possible.
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
msn.com

Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew

When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Boot Camp Mom

How to declutter fast - 10 simple steps

Did you just find out that your in-laws are coming for the weekend, and now you need to know how to declutter fast?! Don't panic! Follow these 10 steps to find out how to declutter quickly. When your in-laws (or whoever) arrive, they will be amazed at your housekeeping skills. Win-Win! Now - let's get started.
PureWow

6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023

To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.

