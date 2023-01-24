ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dun dun Duuuun.
1d ago

Thanks for sharing. Hopefully more information can help others understand what we chronic & invisible illness warriors go thru! Warm regards & gentle hugs to the EDs community. 🙏💟🦓🥄

Pamela
1d ago

Seeking a doctor if you think you have EDS is not an easy thing to do. I was diagnosed 20 years ago by a rheumatologist. Today its still very hard to find doctors with the knowledge to treat it. More of them at least have heard of it now over the years but don't know much about it. Going to the emergency room (after a bad fall due to rolling ankles or a dislocated thumb because I wasn't careful drying my hands) used to be kind of comical. Doctors looked at me like I had 2 heads!! Now they just look at me like "OK, I've seen this puzzle before. I just don't know how to fix it" Here's to all my fellow invisible illness sufferers... my heart and prayers go out to you!! "But you look fine!!"🙄😉😃🙏🙏🦓❤🦓❤🦓🥄🥄🥄🥄

