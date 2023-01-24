Read full article on original website
New South Dakota forage association to host kick-off meeting tomorrow in Sioux Falls
South Dakota’s newly formed Northern Plains Forage Association will hold its first formal meeting this month during the Sioux Falls Farm Show. The Northern Plains Forage Association, a partnership of forage growers and industry partners like South Dakota State University Extension, is planning its first formal meeting at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at in the Sioux Falls Arena lobby. The meeting, which is sponsored by Tri-State Neighbor, will last one hour. It is free to attend, and open to anyone interested in learning more about the group.
SDSU Extension hosting free life story writing workshop today via Zoom
South Dakota State University Extension will host a series of online creative writing workshops in 2023 on life story, obituary and ancestor writing. The workshops will be taught by Molly Barari, professional writer and South Dakota Humanities Scholar. The first workshop on life story writing is today (Jan. 24, 2023)...
Pierre Swim Team Results – 2023 Sioux Falls Swim Team January Invitational
SIOUX FALLS – Six members of the Pierre Swim team competed January 21-22 at the Sioux Falls Swim Team’s January Invitational meet, with five swimmers registering state meet qualifying times in individual events. Pierre Swim Team Results – 2023 Sioux Falls Swim Team January Invitational. Girls 11-12...
Championship-Winning USF Head Coach Young Passes Away
SIOUX FALLS – Legendary University of Sioux Falls Head Coach Bob Young died Wednesday at age 83. Young is the winningest head coach in the history of Cougar football, recording 172 wins with 69 losses and three ties from 1983 through 2004, a span of 22 seasons. Young led USF to the NAIA Division II national championship in 1996 and to 13 conference championships.
Jackrabbits To Have Home Game At Target Field
BROOKINGS – South Dakota State will play one of its home games in 2023 at Target Field, the Twins’ home in downtown Minneapolis. The defending FCS National Champions will meet Drake on Saturday, September 16. This will be the third college football game played at Target Field and...
