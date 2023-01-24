South Dakota’s newly formed Northern Plains Forage Association will hold its first formal meeting this month during the Sioux Falls Farm Show. The Northern Plains Forage Association, a partnership of forage growers and industry partners like South Dakota State University Extension, is planning its first formal meeting at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at in the Sioux Falls Arena lobby. The meeting, which is sponsored by Tri-State Neighbor, will last one hour. It is free to attend, and open to anyone interested in learning more about the group.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO