Ada, OK

KTEN.com

Four in Double Figures in SE Loss

DURANT, Okla. - Despite four players in double-figures, Southeastern was unable to close the gap down the stretch in a 71-62 loss to Ouachita Baptist on Thursday night in Bloomer Sullivan Arena. The Savage Storm slip to 4-13 on the season and 2-10 in Great American Conference play and will...
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

No. 1 Caddo defeats No. 2 Rattan in overtime 55-53

CADDO, Okla. (KTEN) - The top two teams in Class A OSSAA boys basketball battled it out Thursday night. The No. 1 Caddo Bruins hosted No. 2 Rattan with not an available seat or parking spot in sight. The Bruins take home the bragging rights 55-53 in overtime.
CADDO, OK
KTEN.com

Silo's Charley Hampton signs to play college softball

SILO, Oklahoma (KTEN) - Silo softball standout Charley Hampton signed her letter of intent to play collegiate softball at McLennan Community College on Thursday. During her time at Silo, the Rebels won two fast-pitch state championships. Now, she makes a dream turn into a reality. "Softball is pretty much my...
SILO, OK
KTEN.com

Namesake on hand as Reba's Place opens in Atoka

ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Country superstar Reba McEntire made a personal appearance Thursday night for the grand opening of her new restaurant, Reba's Place, in downtown Atoka. McEntire was born and raised in southeast Oklahoma. "Daddy was one of the many men who helped start the Atoka Trail Riders,"...
ATOKA, OK
KTEN.com

OSBI investigating former Byng Public Schools employee

ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a former Byng Public Schools employee. In a statement from OSBI, officials say the unnamed employee is being investigated regarding an alleged violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. Byng Public Schools declined to comment on...
ADA, OK
KTEN.com

Oklahoma troopers checking for distracted drivers

(KTEN) — "Don't text and drive" is a phrase you hear often to ensure safety on the roads, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is making a special emphasis on that to finish the month. "We want to not catch anyone driving distracted," said OHP Capt. Scott Hampton. "Unfortunately, as...
DURANT, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather

Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said all in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday and students will learn asynchronously from home. All activities also have been canceled, and curbside meal services will not be available Tuesday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

The Haunting of Kendall's Restaurant

Kendall’s Restaurant has been a fixture of downtown Noble, Oklahoma, since the mid 1980s, and for most of its existence, Kim Lock and Dee Downer have been co-owners. The place is well known for its comfort food menu – including massive chicken fried steaks and wonderfully fresh cinnamon rolls. When I visited, Kim took me on a tour of the place, starting with a room she referred to as “the kids’ room” because it used to have toys in it: “When we first began to really discover that we had something here, we had an area over here that had toys, and you would come in in the morning and the toys would be all over the floor”. The staff were supposed to take the toys away each night to be run through the dishwasher and then returned in an orderly manner. “I thought they were not doing that until one night when I left, our alarm went off. I came back and I had closed up, I had turned all the lights off, I had cleared everything up. I returned. All the lights were on in the entire building and when I came back here, the toys were everywhere. Since then, when we have had OKPRI, this is the room they get the most activity out of". (OKPRI stands for Oklahoma Paranormal Research and Investigations and I'll return to them below.)
NOBLE, OK
KTEN.com

Tishomingo bolsters wastewater infrastructure

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — The City of Tishomingo is investing in an upgrade of its wastewater system. The city recently received $1 million in grants from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board for the project. City officials say a survey conducted last summer using smoke tests found holes in the...
TISHOMINGO, OK
KTEN.com

Ada school salutes legacy of late student with books

ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — Washington Elementary students have a new book vending machine, another way to honor the late Ada High School student Wyatt Brown and continuing his message of love in the school district. “It was something he actually created in a T-shirt, and people wanted the shirts...
ADA, OK
KXII.com

Carter County man charged with trafficking fentanyl

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Carter County man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl, police say. According to court documents, Jesse Ray Collins-Harris, 26, was arrested on Sunday and charged with trafficking illegal drugs, by knowingly possessing in excess of one gram of fentanyl, a controlled dangerous substance. Collins-Harris faces...
CARTER COUNTY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Norman City Council votes to replace OU Motel with student housing

Norman City Council approved an affordable housing project and zoning efforts for a new student housing complex where the OU Motel currently stands Tuesday evening. The Verve will be placed on Classen Boulevard near the Jimmie Austin Golf Club. Current student housing complexes in the nearby area include The Flats, The Edge and The 2900.
NORMAN, OK

