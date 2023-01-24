Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
Four in Double Figures in SE Loss
DURANT, Okla. - Despite four players in double-figures, Southeastern was unable to close the gap down the stretch in a 71-62 loss to Ouachita Baptist on Thursday night in Bloomer Sullivan Arena. The Savage Storm slip to 4-13 on the season and 2-10 in Great American Conference play and will...
KTEN.com
No. 1 Caddo defeats No. 2 Rattan in overtime 55-53
CADDO, Okla. (KTEN) - The top two teams in Class A OSSAA boys basketball battled it out Thursday night. The No. 1 Caddo Bruins hosted No. 2 Rattan with not an available seat or parking spot in sight. The Bruins take home the bragging rights 55-53 in overtime.
KTEN.com
Silo's Charley Hampton signs to play college softball
SILO, Oklahoma (KTEN) - Silo softball standout Charley Hampton signed her letter of intent to play collegiate softball at McLennan Community College on Thursday. During her time at Silo, the Rebels won two fast-pitch state championships. Now, she makes a dream turn into a reality. "Softball is pretty much my...
Oklahoma Lands Wide Receiver Commit
The Sooners offered Eli Merck as a preferred walk-on in late December, and on Wednesday, the record-setting wideout from South Carolina committed.
KTEN.com
Namesake on hand as Reba's Place opens in Atoka
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Country superstar Reba McEntire made a personal appearance Thursday night for the grand opening of her new restaurant, Reba's Place, in downtown Atoka. McEntire was born and raised in southeast Oklahoma. "Daddy was one of the many men who helped start the Atoka Trail Riders,"...
KTEN.com
OSBI investigating former Byng Public Schools employee
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a former Byng Public Schools employee. In a statement from OSBI, officials say the unnamed employee is being investigated regarding an alleged violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. Byng Public Schools declined to comment on...
Deputy loses control, crashes into Oklahoma creek bed
A sheriff's deputy in Hughes County is thankful to be OK after crashing into a creek.
Snow Accumulates On University Of Oklahoma Campus
Norman has seen decent amount of snowfall on Tuesday compared to other parts of the state. News 9's Haley Weger was on campus at the University of Oklahoma surveying the snow as students threw snowballs at each other behind her.
KTEN.com
Oklahoma troopers checking for distracted drivers
(KTEN) — "Don't text and drive" is a phrase you hear often to ensure safety on the roads, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is making a special emphasis on that to finish the month. "We want to not catch anyone driving distracted," said OHP Capt. Scott Hampton. "Unfortunately, as...
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather
Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said all in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday and students will learn asynchronously from home. All activities also have been canceled, and curbside meal services will not be available Tuesday.
kgou.org
The Haunting of Kendall's Restaurant
Kendall’s Restaurant has been a fixture of downtown Noble, Oklahoma, since the mid 1980s, and for most of its existence, Kim Lock and Dee Downer have been co-owners. The place is well known for its comfort food menu – including massive chicken fried steaks and wonderfully fresh cinnamon rolls. When I visited, Kim took me on a tour of the place, starting with a room she referred to as “the kids’ room” because it used to have toys in it: “When we first began to really discover that we had something here, we had an area over here that had toys, and you would come in in the morning and the toys would be all over the floor”. The staff were supposed to take the toys away each night to be run through the dishwasher and then returned in an orderly manner. “I thought they were not doing that until one night when I left, our alarm went off. I came back and I had closed up, I had turned all the lights off, I had cleared everything up. I returned. All the lights were on in the entire building and when I came back here, the toys were everywhere. Since then, when we have had OKPRI, this is the room they get the most activity out of". (OKPRI stands for Oklahoma Paranormal Research and Investigations and I'll return to them below.)
Jury rules in favor of Oklahoma school in punishment lawsuit
A Pittsburg County jury has ruled in favor an Oklahoma school district after the families of two students filed a lawsuit, alleging abuse.
Sobriety checkpoints, patrols planned in Garvin County
Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are partnering with several agencies to conduct sobriety checkpoints in Garvin County.
KTEN.com
Tishomingo bolsters wastewater infrastructure
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — The City of Tishomingo is investing in an upgrade of its wastewater system. The city recently received $1 million in grants from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board for the project. City officials say a survey conducted last summer using smoke tests found holes in the...
KTEN.com
Ada school salutes legacy of late student with books
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — Washington Elementary students have a new book vending machine, another way to honor the late Ada High School student Wyatt Brown and continuing his message of love in the school district. “It was something he actually created in a T-shirt, and people wanted the shirts...
OTA expansion plan near Lake Thunderbird denied
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority must reroute a part of their proposed expansion project close to Lake Thunderbird.
KOCO
Days are up for tenants at affordable housing complex in Pauls Valley
PAULS VALLEY, Okla. — The five days are up for tenants at an affordable housing complex in Pauls Valley. They have the choice to pay up or face eviction. Now, some tenants say the leasing office is singing a different tune. Monday was supposed to be the last day...
KXII.com
Carter County man charged with trafficking fentanyl
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Carter County man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl, police say. According to court documents, Jesse Ray Collins-Harris, 26, was arrested on Sunday and charged with trafficking illegal drugs, by knowingly possessing in excess of one gram of fentanyl, a controlled dangerous substance. Collins-Harris faces...
KOCO
New bill filed at Oklahoma Capitol aims to make changes to ballot
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new bill filed at the Oklahoma Capitol aims to make changes to the ballot. A Norman state senator wants to do away with straight-party voting. She claims it gives an unfair advantage to major parties while making it nearly impossible for independents to get elected.
Oklahoma Daily
Norman City Council votes to replace OU Motel with student housing
Norman City Council approved an affordable housing project and zoning efforts for a new student housing complex where the OU Motel currently stands Tuesday evening. The Verve will be placed on Classen Boulevard near the Jimmie Austin Golf Club. Current student housing complexes in the nearby area include The Flats, The Edge and The 2900.
Comments / 0