drgnews.com
Pierre changes to new online payment system; Residents with auto pay connected to debit or credit cards must create an account on new system
The City of Pierre is switching to a new online payment system. Finance Director Twila Hight says the new platform is more interactive than the previous system. Hight says the new system also has more payment options. She says February will be the first billing cycle to offer the new...
tsln.com
2022 South Dakota Quarter Horse Association Convention
RAMKOTA HOTEL – PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA. Entering into their 74TH year is a major milestone – but remaining a vibrant, fast moving organization is an accomplishment to be proud of. The 2022 South Dakota Quarter Horse Association Convention was held at the Ramkota Hotel & Convention Center on the Eastern shore of the Missouri River in Pierre, SD on January 13-15, 2023 with over 350 in attendance.
kccrradio.com
Pogany Planning Retirement From Associated School Boards
PIERRE — The Associated School Boards of South Dakota is advertising for an Executive Director. Current director Wade Pogany is planning to retire…. Pogany says many issues have changed over his time with the association…. Pogany says finding teachers has been a long time problem…. While Pogany works with...
moodycountyenterprise.com
Pipeline fight ramps up in Pierre
As plans for two carbon capture pipelines move forward across South Dakota, including one that would be constructed through Moody County, both the companies and their opponents are honing in on Pierre. This past week, at least two Moody County residents were among those lobbying for reform when it comes...
drgnews.com
Pierre Economic Development Corporation to fund Learn & Earn scholarships for third cohort
The Pierre Economic Development Corporation has renewed its commitment for a third year to provide scholarships for students taking Dakota Wesleyan University’s Learn & Earn program starting in August (2023). Board chairman Damon Wheelhouse says they approved offering $500 scholarships to the first 10 students who enroll in the...
drgnews.com
Stanley County One Act crew earns spot at state competition
Stanley County One-Act cast and crew competed at regional competition on Jan. 23, 2023, at Riggs Theater in Pierre. Stanley County, along with Winner, will go to the state competition at O’Gorman High School in Sioux Falls Feb. 2-4. Receiving outstanding actor awards were Cloey Voigt, Abby Wyly, Lane...
KELOLAND TV
‘Infertility does not discriminate between a man and a woman’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Tuesday, a lawmaker introduced a commemoration to recognize South Dakota Infertility Awareness Day. Another lawmaker objected, which blocked the commemoration from moving forward. It’s a move that doesn’t happen often. But as KELOLAND’s Renee Ortiz reports, it’s just another obstacle members of...
drgnews.com
Verendrye Museum holding annual meeting tonight
The Verendrye Museum is holding its annual meeting this evening (Jan. 25, 2023) at 5pm CT at the Moose Lodge in Fort Pierre. The social hour will be followed by dinner, entertainment and the annual meeting. This year’s entertainment will be provided by Willie Cowan. Willie will talk about his...
sdpb.org
Capitol Cafe carries on after patriarch passes away
There’s one place at the state Capitol that brings people together, regardless of their party or politics. It’s a place they can gather to refuel and recharge - the Capitol Cafe. The café can be a respite from the constant wheeling and dealings of the state capitol. There...
kccrradio.com
Pierre Woman Sentenced To Over 11 Years On Federal Drug Charge
PIERRE — A Pierre woman has been sentenced in federal court for distributing a controlled substance. U-S Attorney Alison Ramsdell says 38 year-old Stephanie Martinez was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years and eight months in federal prison for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Ramsdell says Martinez was involved in a conspiracy with several others to distribute methamphetamine in and around central South Dakota. Martinez received methamphetamine in amounts large enough to distribute from California. In addition she distributed smaller amounts along with others. A total of one-point-five kilograms of the drug were distribute during the conspiracy. In addition to the federal prison term, Martinez must serve five years of probation and pay fines and assessments of 11-hundred dollars. Martinez was remanded to the custody of the U-S Marshal’s Service.
drgnews.com
Pierre woman sentenced for drug trafficking
A 38 year old woman from Pierre convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance has been sentenced (Jan. 24, 2023) in federal court. Stephanie Martinez must spend11 years and eight months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
