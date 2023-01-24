Second Augusta (GA) Fire Truck Rolls Over in One Week; Same Cause as First

Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Utility lines blamed for backup on westbound Riverwatch Parkway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Westbound Riverwatch Parkway was at a standstill for miles late Thursday afternoon between Topgolf Way and downtown. Georgia Department of Transportation traffic monitors showed that traffic wasn’t moving. The culprit appeared to be utility lines that had fallen across Riverwatch at Topgolf Way. The backup...
Wrightsboro Road Captain D’s temporarily closed following fire
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire crews responded to Captain D’s on Wrightsboro Road at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday morning. That restaurant is located at 3166 Wrightsboro Road. Fire officials tell NewsChannel 6 that The business sustained extensive damage and will be closed until further notice. 10 fire trucks responded to the blaze. No injuries have been […]
WRDW-TV
Olive Road accident claims life of bicyclist who was hit by 2 vehicles
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bicyclist has died two weeks after being hit by a vehicle on Olive Road in an accident that led to five other people being hit. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Thursday that Marico Dorsey, 53, of Augusta, passed away Wednesday night. Dorsey was struck...
Victim dies after earlier multi-pedestrian incident on Olive Road
The Richmond County Coroner has confirmed the death of a victim in a recent multi-pedestrian incident on Olive Road.
Pedestrian killed after walking into path of tractor-trailer on I-20 in Warren County
One person is dead following a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pedestrian on Interstate 20 eastbound near mile marker 160 in Warren County.
WRDW-TV
Shootings didn’t shut down Captain D’s, but a fire did
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire has shut down a Captain D’s that’s been the site of a murder and separate gunfire in recent months. The fire was reported at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday at the restaurant, 3166 Wrightsboro Road, according to the Augusta Fire Department. The business was...
WRDW-TV
Mother, daughter dead after Aiken County house fire
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning new details about a fire that killed two people in Aiken. The fire was reported at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday at 1338 Aldrich St. NE. According to a report released Thursday by the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the first crews to arrive were told by residents that two victims were still trapped inside.
WRDW-TV
3 car-accident causes stand-still traffic
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A three car-accident causes a stand-still in traffic on Monday morning. According to authorities, the accident was at the intersection of Riverwatch Parkway and Baston Road in Martinez. According to GDOT, the eastbound traffic is at a stand-still as of 10 a.m. Authorities confirmed that the...
WRDW-TV
Augusta mayor speaks out about ambulance crisis
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s mayor spoke out Thursday, a day after the Augusta Commission approved a month-to-month contract with its current ambulance provider. The temporary deal is meant to tide the city over until the state appoints a more long-term provider. The commission earlier this week rejected a...
Piedmont Augusta issues ‘test’ alert
According to the communications office at Piedmont Health, the alert that went out was just a test of the alert system and did not signify any actual emergency or threat.
Pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 1 in South Carolina
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night on U.S. Highway 1, according to Lance Corporal Nick Pye of the SCHP. The crash happened at about 9 p.m. on Highway 1 near Cherokee Drive, according to Pye. Pye said that a 2014 Toyota Sedan traveling south on […]
WRDW-TV
Why does the downtown Augusta crosswalk voice have a southern accent?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ve been walking downtown on Broad Street, you may have noticed some subtle additions to our crosswalks. Press the button to cross and you’ll hear a voice guiding you across the street. The accent is one you’ll only hear in Augusta. “Walk...
WRDW-TV
We’re learning more about plans to improve Broad Street in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are getting a clearer picture of the Broad Street improvement proposals. This would be from Milledge Road to East Boundary Street. And the plans include a park dedicated to James Brown. A contractor has not been selected for the project yet, but if the Augusta...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Gold Cross EMS pulling out of Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: After a lengthy meeting Tuesday, the Augusta-Richmond County Commission voted not to have a contract with Gold Cross EMS. Gold Cross Vice President Steven Vincent spoke at the meeting, saying there are not any rules or regulations they would have to follow in order to surrender their coverage of the area.
WRDW-TV
Report released on Burke County crash that killed pregnant mom
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly released accident report gives details about a crash that killed a pregnant mother and her unborn child last week. First responders rushed to the scene of the crash that happened around 9 a.m. Jan. 18 on Story Mill Road between Corley Road and Henderson Road near Tinkers Creek Trail. The location is just south of Hephzibah.
WRDW-TV
Columbia County man charged in assaults that spanned a decade
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies arrested a man on suspicion of aggravated assault in an abuse case the victim says went on for at least 10 years. The victim told deputies she recently left Michael Kent, 54, and finally got the courage to report the abuse to authorities.
wfxg.com
POLICE: Student brought handgun to fight at Richmond Co. school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A gun was found during a search of a student at Performance Learning Center on Walton Way. According to program administrator Dr. Horace Smith, two students were involved in an altercation on campus. Following the incident, school administrators searched the students and found the handgun. RCSS police charged the student.
wfxg.com
Richmond Co. school bus app leaves parents wondering where their child is
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Some Richmond County parents say relying on an app to tell them where their student's bus is has gotten them nowhere. "It's scary. As a parent, your worst nightmare is not knowing where your child is." Several times since moving to Richmond County this school year, DJ Bailey's nightmare has been his reality.
Animal control and leash laws in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Eleven-year-old Justin Gilstrap’s recent attack by three dogs has raised many questions about animal control laws in Columbia County. In Columbia County, several ordinances are in place for animal control. And certain leash laws tell owners how dogs must be handled in public. But what exactly are those laws and […]
wfxg.com
HIRING NOW: The Masters Tournament to hold job expo
(AUGUSTA, GA) - This April, you can help welcome the world to Augusta, Georgia. The Masters Tournament is holding a job expo on Tuesday, January 31st. The expo will be held at The Legends Club from 1pm to 7pm. It's located at 2701 Washington Road, in Augusta. There are a...
