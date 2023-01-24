Read full article on original website
cruisefever.net
Cabins on Cruises That Should Probably Be Avoided
While there really isn’t a “bad” stateroom on a cruise ship, there are some cabins on cruises that are less desirable due to their location. Since we want you to have the best cruise possible, here are some cruise cabin locations that you may want to avoid.
Affordable condo on a cruise ship allows you to permanently live and sail the globe
MS The World in 2010Photo byVirtualSteve; CC-BY-SA-3.0 Recently, an employee of Meta bought a 12 year lease for a condo on a cruise ship for $300,000. Austin Wells, a 28 year old employee of Meta has not yet embarked on his voyage at sea but plans to set sail with the MV Narrative.
CNBC
32-year-old brings in $39,000 a month renting his 2 boats to strangers—and only works 30 minutes a day
JP Mancini II has always been attracted to luxury. He just assumed the barrier of entry was too high. Then, last January, he decided to rent out his $400,000 boat. Upon listing the 37-foot boat, docked in Key West, Florida, on a rental platform called Boatsetter, he booked 11 trips in a month. The next month, that number doubled.
I'm a general manager on a $450 million cruise ship. I'm on duty 24 hours a day, but it's worth it to travel the world in a floating 5-star hotel.
A cruise ship general manager Alessandro Menegazzi shares what it's like to eat, sleep, and work aboard the luxurious Regent Seven Seas Explorer.
TravelPulse
US Virgin Islands Is Giving Away a Dream Trip to Paradise
The U.S. Virgin Islands is partnering with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit this year to offer a trip of a lifetime to one lucky winner and a companion with the Experience the U.S. Virgin Islands Like a Sports Illustrated Model Sweepstakes, going on now through February 13, with the winner to be announced on February 20.
Aviation International News
Charter Firm Pegasus Acquired by Prima Air Group
Pegasus Elite Aviation has been acquired by Prima Air Group, a holding company founded by Dr. Charles Huang after he became the majority stakeholder of Prima Air. Van Nuys, California-based Pegasus is a Part 135 operator with a fleet ranging from turboprop aircraft up to the ultra-long-range Gulfstream G650ER. Pegasus joins a company with more than 100 full-time employees, including 49 pilots, 29 flight attendants, and ground support employees.
Security Alert in Cancun, Americans Cut Back on Travel & $500 Flights to Europe
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Thursday, January 26, 2023, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
This $7 Million Turks & Caicos Penthouse Has a 90-Foot Balcony That Overlooks the Caribbean Sea
If you’re looking for a Caribbean escape that includes powdery white-sand beaches and sparkling turquoise-blue waters, one newly listed penthouse in Turks and Caicos can make your island dreams come true. Positioned on the idyllic (and award-winning) Grace Bay Beach, this tropical retreat sits atop The Regent Grand Resort. Measuring a whopping 5,953 square feet, the Tuscan-inspired residence has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, plus its own private garage and storage unit which you can access via a keyed elevator. It also includes a sun-drenched outdoor patio with a marble-finished wet bar where you can entertain or simply soak up some...
thepennyhoarder.com
Earn Travel Benefits and up to $20/Hour as a World Cruise Reservation Agent
Like to travel? Then this job may be perfect for you. Holland America, a cruise line, is hiring a world cruise reservation agent. This is a full-time remote position for anyone in the United States. The base hourly range is expected to be about $15-$20 depending on your qualifications and location.
TravelPulse
American Cruise Line Adds Starlink Wi-Fi Service To 2023 Fleet
American Cruise Lines announced that the new Starlink satellite internet service has been added to its 2023 fleet of riverboats and small cruise ships. The new complimentary service is a major upgrade, ensuring seamless connectivity and faster upload speeds nearly everywhere the company’s small ships are cruising—from Glacier Bay, Alaska to the Florida Keys; from Napa Valley wine country to the Hudson River; and from the Mississippi to the Columbia and Snake Rivers.
Aviation International News
Gulfstream Aerospace Deliveries Set To Take Off in 2023
Gulfstream Aerospace fell short of its projected 124 aircraft deliveries last year, handing over 120 jets as three were deferred from the fourth quarter to early this year, parent company General Dynamics said this morning. The company shipped 96 large-cabin jets and 24 midsize G280s, up from 119 units (103 large cabin and 16 G280s) in 2021.
Aviation International News
Chip Necessary for Gogo 5G on Pace for Midyear Delivery
A chip necessary for Gogo 5G has successfully completed critical design review, the Broomfield, Colorado-based in-flight connectivity provider announced today, adding that production is ramping up and delivery is anticipated by the middle of the year. This helps keep Gogo Business Aviation’s 5G service on pace to launch in the fourth quarter. The network was completed for the U.S. late last year and expansion to Canada is ongoing this year.
mansionglobal.com
For Sale in the Bahamas: An Oceanfront Home With Its Own Private Beach
An oceanfront home in the Bahamas is going on the market for $13.5 million. The roughly 8,000-square-foot, six-bedroom home sits on 1.5 acres in the Abaco Club on Winding Bay, according to Kristi Hull, the listing agent and director of sales there. The seller is Mark Birkbeck, who founded Scotland-based...
Aviation International News
Covington Renews PT6A Engine Overhaul Designation
Covington Aircraft Engines has received certification renewal as a Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) designated overhaul facility. The certification allows Covington to carry out factory-authorized maintenance, warranty, and parts support work on 59 variants of the P&WC PT6A turboprop engine. “Today marks the third renewal of our agreement with Pratt...
Aviation International News
Textron Aviation Aircraft Deliveries Soar in Q4
Despite ongoing supply-chain issues, Textron Aviation saw more jet and turboprop deliveries, revenue, and profit in the fourth quarter, parent company Textron reported today. Cessna Citation deliveries during the quarter totaled 52 versus 46 in the same period a year earlier while turboprop deliveries—Cessna Caravans, Beechcraft King Airs, and Cessna SkyCouriers—rose to 47, up from 43 in late 2021.
Aviation International News
NBAA Unveils Bizav Scheduler Certificate Program
NBAA has developed a Business Aircraft Scheduler Certificate program to help provide comprehensive introductory to mid-level scheduling training for flight department personnel. Announced yesterday on the eve of the 2023 Schedulers & Dispatchers Conference (SDC2023), the program was developed in collaboration with Part 91 scheduler experts and with Universal Weather and Aviation.
Refinery29
A Week In the U.S. Virgin Islands On $2,000 A Month
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: a freelance writer/yoga teacher who makes $2,000 per month and spends some of...
touristmeetstraveler.com
Norwegian Cruise Line Drops Popular Port From Multiple Cruises
Norwegian Cruise Line is reaching out to guests booked on its Greek Isles cruise. They are alerting them to a change in itineraries that include shortened ports of call and the removal of Corfu from the schedule. All the impacted cruises are on board Norwegian Breakaway and are for the 2023 Mediterranean summer season.
