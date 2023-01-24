If you’re looking for a Caribbean escape that includes powdery white-sand beaches and sparkling turquoise-blue waters, one newly listed penthouse in Turks and Caicos can make your island dreams come true. Positioned on the idyllic (and award-winning) Grace Bay Beach, this tropical retreat sits atop The Regent Grand Resort. Measuring a whopping 5,953 square feet, the Tuscan-inspired residence has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, plus its own private garage and storage unit which you can access via a keyed elevator. It also includes a sun-drenched outdoor patio with a marble-finished wet bar where you can entertain or simply soak up some...

1 DAY AGO