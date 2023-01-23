ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bills WR Stefon Diggs expresses frustration during and after blowout loss to Bengals

 4 days ago

Frustration is beginning to boil over in Buffalo after the Bills' abrupt playoff exit.

The Bills were dominated throughout four quarters in a 27-10 divisional round playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs was visibly frustrated on the sideline during the game. Diggs was captured on camera getting into a verbal exchange with the team’s star quarterback, Josh Allen.

Both key offensive players had subpar performances. Allen was an inefficient 25 of 42 passing for 265 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown and had one interception. Diggs had a modest four catches for 35 yards. The wideout was targeted 10 times.

After the blowout loss, Diggs reportedly exited Highmark Stadium early and didn’t speak to reporters postgame. The star receiver did, however, take to social media Monday to fire off back-to-back-to-back tweets addressing the criticism he received for his outbursts.

Bills coach Sean McDermott downplayed Diggs’ sideline outburst and early departure.

“That’s what makes him good, is what you saw. He’s very competitive, like we all are. We work extremely had at these jobs to be the best that we can possibly be. And it hurts,” McDermott said. “I wouldn’t want a guy that doesn’t hurt. He put it all on the line out there. We put it all on the line and (Sunday) it wasn’t good enough. That’s the part that stings.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1az1NX_0kPQBCy500
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is tackled by Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt. Joshua Bessex, AP

Diggs registered 108 catches, 1,429 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns during the regular season. He ranked top five in the NFL in all three receiving categories. His numbers earned him a trip to his third Pro Bowl.

The Bills have made four consecutive postseason appearances, but the organization hasn’t earned a Super Bowl berth since the 1993 season. The franchise has never won a Super Bowl in its history.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on Twitter @TheTylerDragon .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bills WR Stefon Diggs expresses frustration during and after blowout loss to Bengals

