ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Twelve rescued after building collapses in India; more feared trapped

By Saurabh Sharma
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OgoHY_0kPQB4zW00

LUCKNOW, India, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Rescue workers pulled 12 people, including two children, out of the rubble after a residential apartment block collapsed in the northern Indian city of Lucknow, but more were feared trapped inside, a local police official said on Tuesday.

At least 12 more people were feared trapped, the official said, as rescue workers sought to clear rubble and debris from the site, located in a crowded and posh area of Lucknow, the capital of India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh.

Police did not immediately comment on any possible reasons for the collapse.

"We have pulled out 12 people as of now, including two children, and there has been no recovery of a dead body," Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh, D S Chauhan, told reporters near the site.

Television channels showed piles of brick and concrete and police teams clearing the rubble to search for survivors.

A total of 24 people were feared trapped when the building collapsed, Chauhan said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Tata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order - sources

NEW DELHI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Air India will on Friday seal half of an order for some 495 jets with Boeing (BA.N) and engine suppliers General Electric (GE.N) and CFM International, industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with larger rivals.
Reuters

Mexico, NGO double down on efforts to protect world's smallest porpoise

SAN FELIPE, Mexico, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Enforcement efforts to protect the vaquita, the world's smallest porpoise, have led to a significant drop in fishing in a protected area that is home to the critically endangered species, the Mexican government and a non-profit said after a year of enhanced partnership.
Reuters

In Beijing's backyard, U.S. demonstrates its military might

ABOARD THE NIMITZ, South China Sea, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Over a few hours under grey skies, dozens of combat planes and helicopters roar on and off the flight deck of the aircraft carrier Nimitz, in a demonstration of U.S. military power in some of the world's most hotly contested waters.
Reuters

Reuters

685K+
Followers
376K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy