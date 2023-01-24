Read full article on original website
Camera captures 7-year-old girl moments after great-grandma gets trapped underneath car
Doorbell footage shows the terrifying moment 7-year-old Mariah Galloway called for help after her great-grandma got stuck underneath their rolling SUV. CNN affiliate WXYZ reports.
12-year-old girl dies after doing dangerous challenge popular on TikTok
A 12-year-old girl in Argentina reportedly died after attempting a "choking" challenge she saw on TikTok.The incident occurred on 13 January in the city of Capitan Bermudez, Argentina.The girl, Milagros Soto, was found dead in her home after allegedly attempting the "blackout challenge," which is also known as the "choking challenge," one of numerous viral "challenges" that circulate on the TikTok social media app, according to local news outlet El Litoral. The girl is thought to have hanged herself.The girl’s aunt wrote on Facebook that Milagros died doing a TikTok challenge.The viral challenge dares users to choke themselves until...
12-Year-Old Girl Dies From Viral TikTok Trend
Argentinian authorities are investigating after a 12-year-old child reportedly hung herself on a video call with her classmates on Friday, inspired by a viral challenge circulating on the social media app TikTok. Milagros Soto, who lived in the Sante Fe town Capitán Bermúdez, was discovered dead in her room on Friday, according to an autopsy obtained by Argentinian newspaper El Litoral. “We are inconsolable [because] we gave her so much love,” said Soto’s aunt, Laura Luque, according to the New York Post, adding that the young girl was bullied in school over her blonde hair. “I believe someone encouraged her to do it.” Soto, who had allegedly attempted the banned “blackout” stunt at least twice before, is among dozens of children to die from the challenge, the majority of whom were aged 12 or under. TikTok, which has faced several lawsuits from bereaved parents over its platforming of the deadly act, has claimed little responsibility.Read it at New York Post
WATCH: Doorbell video shows how 7-year-old girl saves great-grandmother trapped under SUV
A 7-year-old Michigan girl is being credited with saving her great-grandmother who became trapped under a rolling SUV.
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Woman who left 12-year-old bloodied after hitting him with paddle spared jail
A woman who whacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle during an argument has been spared prison time.Antwon Forrest was struck by the paddle by Fay Johnson, 32, on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March last year, leaving him bloodied.During sentencing on January 12, Johnson was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £500 compensation after admitting to causing actual bodily harm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Upworthy
Swarm of 20,000 bees chase car for two days to rescue queen trapped inside
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on October 1, 2020. It has since been updated. Very few species have perfected loyalty better than the worker bee. Once a queen bee has been selected and raised, she is constantly attended to by a "court" of worker bees who feed and groom her. Because she plays such a vital role in the hive's survival, they follow her around and go to great lengths to ensure her well-being and safety. In fact, such is their dedication that they would even be ready to tail a 65-year-old's Mitsubishi Outlander for two days to rescue their queen from inside the trunk of the car.
19-year-old who takes in 15-year-old sister after parent's passing shamed for not also taking in 5-year-old stepsister
A man who has taken in his sister, after her father and stepmother tragically passed away, has been asked by Child Protective Services to also take in a 5-year-old to whom he has no blood relation. He has refused to do so, and has been harassed by others for his choice, turning to Reddit to find out whether or not he’s wrong for his decision.
5-year-old saved 1-year-old brother in deadly crash that killed their parents
KONDININ, Australia — Three children were rescued days after a deadly crash that killed their parents on Christmas. The family had been driving in a rural part of Western Australia on Christmas when their red Land Rover Discovery flipped and crashed, according to Perth Now. The wreckage was not found until shortly before noon on Tuesday.
In 1997, a 17-year-old girl got ready for bed but by the next morning, she was gone. What happened to Kemberly Ramer?
17-year-old Kemberly Ramer was a popular honor roll student and cheerleader who lived in Opp, Alabama, with her father, Kenny. Her parents were divorced and her mother, Sue, lived 30 miles away in Walton County, Florida with Kemberly's 19-year-old sister, Kristin. Kemberly played on the women's softball team and she was excited to begin her senior year when she suddenly vanished.
Hippo swallows 2-year-old boy, spits him out
A 2-year-old boy in Uganda was swallowed by a hippo and then spit back out after a witness pelted the animal with stones, according to police.
Man Horrified After Finding 50 Year-Old Bottle Message In Grave Yard
This is a nonfiction piece that is based on true events as told to me by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. There is a popular saying that suggest we should always mind our business yet some people can't stay away from things they ought to avoid. It is essentially syndrome because even though they are seriously cautioned that they should not touch a dangerous thing or they will die, they will still go ahead and touch it. They behave like scavengers that pick dirt from the environment.
Teen girl furious when family tells her to cover up at the beach 'so you don't get a sunburn' on a cloudy day
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Believe it or not, when you are near the ocean and the sun is hiding behind the clouds, you can still get sunburned. That's what happened to me. It was a cloudy day, and I could barely see the sun peeking out from behind the cloud cover. So I thought I had no need for sunblock. Once again, I was wrong.
Update: Missing 10-year-old girl found
York police are looking for a 10-year-old girl they say ran away from home. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Horrifying moment woman pushes three-year-old onto train tracks
Horrifying surveillance footage has captured the moment a woman pushed a three-year-old child onto train tracks in Portland, Oregon.The terrifying incident unfolded on Wednesday evening when the small child was standing on the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform with their mother as they waited for a train, according to Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.The video shows a woman – later identified as Brianna Lace Workman – sitting on a bench behind the mother and child as several other passengers also stood on the station platform.Suddenly, the suspect is seen leaping to her feet and shoving the little child onto...
Tragic twist discovered involving co-pilot in Nepal plane crash
Families mourn for their loved ones following the Yeti Airlines crash in central Nepal that killed at least 70 people. CNN's Ivan Watson reports.
Teen rescues dog from pound then parents make her return dog less than 24 hours later: 'You said he was house trained'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. As teens, my best friend and I volunteered at an animal rescue shelter once per week. It wasn't an entirely altruistic venture. Volunteering our time on Wednesdays in lieu of going to class was a requirement for graduation from high school.
In 2013, a mom of 3 in a secret affair with an older married man went to a family gathering. She hasn't been seen since.
27-year-old mom of three Ashley Morris Mullis lived in Royerton, Indiana. By 2012, she was separated from her husband, and he was granted custody of their two sons, ages 1 and 3. He filed for divorce before Ashley went missing and it was finalized five months after she was last seen.
Crocodile Carries Body of Child Back to Family a Mile From Where He Drowned
A crocodile returned a boy's body completely intact and the head of the local rescue office said the animal had helped them with their mission.
