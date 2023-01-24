ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

The Independent

12-year-old girl dies after doing dangerous challenge popular on TikTok

A 12-year-old girl in Argentina reportedly died after attempting a "choking" challenge she saw on TikTok.The incident occurred on 13 January in the city of Capitan Bermudez, Argentina.The girl, Milagros Soto, was found dead in her home after allegedly attempting the "blackout challenge," which is also known as the "choking challenge," one of numerous viral "challenges" that circulate on the TikTok social media app, according to local news outlet El Litoral. The girl is thought to have hanged herself.The girl’s aunt wrote on Facebook that Milagros died doing a TikTok challenge.The viral challenge dares users to choke themselves until...
TheDailyBeast

12-Year-Old Girl Dies From Viral TikTok Trend

Argentinian authorities are investigating after a 12-year-old child reportedly hung herself on a video call with her classmates on Friday, inspired by a viral challenge circulating on the social media app TikTok. Milagros Soto, who lived in the Sante Fe town Capitán Bermúdez, was discovered dead in her room on Friday, according to an autopsy obtained by Argentinian newspaper El Litoral. “We are inconsolable [because] we gave her so much love,” said Soto’s aunt, Laura Luque, according to the New York Post, adding that the young girl was bullied in school over her blonde hair. “I believe someone encouraged her to do it.” Soto, who had allegedly attempted the banned “blackout” stunt at least twice before, is among dozens of children to die from the challenge, the majority of whom were aged 12 or under. TikTok, which has faced several lawsuits from bereaved parents over its platforming of the deadly act, has claimed little responsibility.Read it at New York Post
The Independent

Woman who left 12-year-old bloodied after hitting him with paddle spared jail

A woman who whacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle during an argument has been spared prison time.Antwon Forrest was struck by the paddle by Fay Johnson, 32, on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March last year, leaving him bloodied.During sentencing on January 12, Johnson was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £500 compensation after admitting to causing actual bodily harm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Upworthy

Swarm of 20,000 bees chase car for two days to rescue queen trapped inside

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on October 1, 2020. It has since been updated. Very few species have perfected loyalty better than the worker bee. Once a queen bee has been selected and raised, she is constantly attended to by a "court" of worker bees who feed and groom her. Because she plays such a vital role in the hive's survival, they follow her around and go to great lengths to ensure her well-being and safety. In fact, such is their dedication that they would even be ready to tail a 65-year-old's Mitsubishi Outlander for two days to rescue their queen from inside the trunk of the car.
Fatim Hemraj

In 1997, a 17-year-old girl got ready for bed but by the next morning, she was gone. What happened to Kemberly Ramer?

17-year-old Kemberly Ramer was a popular honor roll student and cheerleader who lived in Opp, Alabama, with her father, Kenny. Her parents were divorced and her mother, Sue, lived 30 miles away in Walton County, Florida with Kemberly's 19-year-old sister, Kristin. Kemberly played on the women's softball team and she was excited to begin her senior year when she suddenly vanished.
Anthony James

Man Horrified After Finding 50 Year-Old Bottle Message In Grave Yard

This is a nonfiction piece that is based on true events as told to me by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. There is a popular saying that suggest we should always mind our business yet some people can't stay away from things they ought to avoid. It is essentially syndrome because even though they are seriously cautioned that they should not touch a dangerous thing or they will die, they will still go ahead and touch it. They behave like scavengers that pick dirt from the environment.
Tracey Folly

Teen girl furious when family tells her to cover up at the beach 'so you don't get a sunburn' on a cloudy day

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Believe it or not, when you are near the ocean and the sun is hiding behind the clouds, you can still get sunburned. That's what happened to me. It was a cloudy day, and I could barely see the sun peeking out from behind the cloud cover. So I thought I had no need for sunblock. Once again, I was wrong.
The Independent

Horrifying moment woman pushes three-year-old onto train tracks

Horrifying surveillance footage has captured the moment a woman pushed a three-year-old child onto train tracks in Portland, Oregon.The terrifying incident unfolded on Wednesday evening when the small child was standing on the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform with their mother as they waited for a train, according to Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.The video shows a woman – later identified as Brianna Lace Workman – sitting on a bench behind the mother and child as several other passengers also stood on the station platform.Suddenly, the suspect is seen leaping to her feet and shoving the little child onto...
CNN

CNN

