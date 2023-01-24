Argentinian authorities are investigating after a 12-year-old child reportedly hung herself on a video call with her classmates on Friday, inspired by a viral challenge circulating on the social media app TikTok. Milagros Soto, who lived in the Sante Fe town Capitán Bermúdez, was discovered dead in her room on Friday, according to an autopsy obtained by Argentinian newspaper El Litoral. “We are inconsolable [because] we gave her so much love,” said Soto’s aunt, Laura Luque, according to the New York Post, adding that the young girl was bullied in school over her blonde hair. “I believe someone encouraged her to do it.” Soto, who had allegedly attempted the banned “blackout” stunt at least twice before, is among dozens of children to die from the challenge, the majority of whom were aged 12 or under. TikTok, which has faced several lawsuits from bereaved parents over its platforming of the deadly act, has claimed little responsibility.Read it at New York Post

