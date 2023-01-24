Read full article on original website
Following Taylor Swift's Ticketmaster Fiasco, Live Nation's President Jumped From Apologetic To Defensive During Senate Hearing
Following the Ticketmaster fiasco during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour sale, the Senate hearing has begun, and the Live Nation president jumped from apologetic to defensive.
Taylor Swift Fans Could Get Justice as U.S. Senate Announces Hearing Date for Ticketmaster Situation
The Ticketmaster debacle regarding tickets for Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour has now led to a U.S. Senate hearing, which now has a date
Sen. Klobuchar Says Taylor Swift Fans Forced Ticketmaster 'Monopoly' Hearing
Sen. Amy Klobuchar says Ticketmaster's stranglehold on the concert tickets and venues is a longstanding problem -- but she gives full credit to Taylor Swift fans for pushing the issue over the hump. The Senator from Minnesota joins us on "TMZ Live" Wednesday to reveal why Swifties' making a historic...
Garth Brooks Calls to Make Scalping Illegal Amid Ticketmaster Investigation
Lawmakers are continuing to hear testimony regarding the Ticketmaster investigation launched late in 2022, after legal authorities in three states took action in response to a botched ticket rollout for Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour — and Garth Brooks is among those weighing in. The situation exploded in mid-November,...
Taylor Swift Songs Get Repeatedly Quoted During Congressional Hearing About Ticketmaster
On Tuesday, executives in the ticket sales industry testified in the United States Senate about possibly monopolistic practices. These issues came to prominence last year when ticket sales for Taylor Swift's concert tour were mishandled, infuriating fans everywhere. The senators were not shy about referencing Swift or even quoting her lyrics during this hearing.
Ticketmaster Blames Bots, Learns Lessons From Taylor Swift Concert Sale -Testimony
(Reuters) - Ticketmaster learned "valuable lessons" from the Taylor Swift concert tickets sale last year that was disrupted by record bot traffic, the parent company will tell a U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday. "In hindsight there are several things we could have done better – including staggering the sales over...
NC Attorney General continues Ticketmaster investigation amid federal lawmakers' hearing
Tuesday's congressional hearing and Josh Stein's investigation seek to uncover if Ticketmaster is a monopoly and what the impact is on consumers.
Live music execs grilled on Capitol Hill after Taylor Swift tour mess
Ticketmaster was in the spotlight on Capitol Hill on Tuesday following the Taylor Swift Eras tour debacle, which saw droves of fans unable to secure tickets to her wildly popular upcoming tour. Why it matters: It took an artist as big as Taylor Swift to get the conversation about why...
'Definition of monopoly': Ticketmaster ripped in Congress after Taylor Swift fiasco
Congress is saying "I Knew You Were Trouble" to Live Nation Entertainment (LYV). Capitol Hill ramped up its fight against the parent company of Ticketmaster during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday following November's fiasco with Taylor Swift concert tickets. The hearing included testimony from high-profile witnesses such as...
Ticketmaster takes heat from senators, witnesses over its power
Ticketmaster defended its online market power in the digital ticketing space at a packed — and unusually unified — Senate Judiciary hearing Tuesday, after months of increased scrutiny following a chaotic sale of tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour. The company has long been a target of lawmakers after its 2010 merger with Live Nation, […]
Sen. Klobuchar says hidden Ticketmaster fees can add 75%, pushes investigation
The Senate Judiciary Committee is taking steps to continue its investigation into the ticket purveyor Ticketmaster and the “monopoly” some members say it holds on the ticket industry.
DC's Free Britney America to host Ticketmaster protest outside U.S. Capitol
WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, January 24, a small organization in DC known as Free Britney America will host a Ticketmaster protest outside the U.S. Capitol. Organization officials encourage others to join in person or virtually to rally in support of ending Ticketmaster-Live Nation's monopoly over the live event and ticketing industry. The rally will be held at the same time as the Senate Judiciary Committee meets on this matter around 10 a.m.
Durbin to lead Senate hearing over Taylor Swift-Ticketmaster ticket sale fiasco
WASHINGTON - The bad blood over the Taylor Swift ticket issues will be front and center before a Congressional committee with an Illinois senator taking part. Senator Dick Durbin is going to be leading Tuesday’s hearing, which could have huge ramifications on the sports and entertainment industry in the wake of the Taylor Swift ticket fiasco.
‘Handcuffed’ to Ticketmaster: Ticketing official says distributor controls majority of Las Vegas live events
Millions of Taylor Swift fans are holding onto their bad blood with Ticketmaster, which has landed the distributor giant in front of US senators.
One nation, under Swift
American democracy can be a real slog. Progress tends to be measured in millimeters. Victories are few and far between, as any activist will tell you. Some people may even find a kind of beauty in the way the system was designed to keep special interests in check. But the...
Ticketmaster knows it has a bot problem, but it wants Congress to fix it
In November, millions of Taylor Swift fans logged on to Ticketmaster hoping to scoop up tickets to arguably the most-anticipated tour of 2023. When the time came, the site crashed, rendering verified users unable to purchase admission to the singer's first slate of shows in five years. In the immediate aftermath, Ticketmaster parent company Live Nation explained that while 1.5 million people had signed up as legit customers, over 14 million hit the site when tickets went on sale — many of which were bots.
Witnesses Announced for Ticketmaster Senate Hearing as Opposing Sides Square Off
U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-Mn.) and Mike Lee (R-Ut.) have announced the witnesses for the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing examining the lack of competition in the ticketing industry titled “That’s the Ticket: Promoting Competition and Protecting Consumers in Live Entertainment,” taking place Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. ET and will be livestreamed here. Scheduled witnesses include: · Joe Berchtold, President and CFO, Live Nation Entertainment (which owns Ticketmaster) · Jack Groetzinger, CEO, SeatGeek (a New York-based ticketing platform and Ticketmaster competitor, which recently lost a seven-year contract with Brooklyn’s Barclays Center to Ticketmaster after just a year) · Jerry Mickelson, CEO and President, JAM Productions (a Chicago-based concert promoter,...
Live Nation CFO defends Ticketmaster, blames bots for Taylor Swift debacle
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ticketmaster learned “valuable lessons” when the Taylor Swift concert tickets sale last year was disrupted by record bot traffic, the parent company will tell a U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday.
Ticketmaster says cyberattack disrupted Taylor Swift ticket sales
The disclosure comes ahead of grilling by lawmakers over antitrust concerns in the ticketing industry.
