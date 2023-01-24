Priscilla Presley shares message for fans: 'Thank you from the bottom of my heart'

Priscilla Presley is sharing a message for fans following her daughter Lisa Marie Presley's memorial at their family's Graceland estate.

"Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words. It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference," the 77-year-old matriarch wrote in a Facebook post and tweet late Monday.

In a Thursday follow-up, Presley added, "To YOU, I’m truly overwhelmed with your words, your prayers, your love and your support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart in trying to help me get through this loss. Every parent who has lost a daughter or son knows what a dark painstaking journey it is. 💔"

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of the legendary singer Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54 due to cardiac arrest.

Her death came two days after she attended the Golden Globes , where actor Austin Butler won the Golden Globe for best actor in a motion picture-drama for his portrayal of the king of rock 'n' roll in Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis." Butler remembered Lisa Marie Presley for her warmth, love and authenticity after news of her death broke.

"My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie. I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered," Butler said in a statement at the time.

She was celebrated Sunday in a public memorial held at Graceland -- the Memphis, Tennessee, estate she had inherited from her late father -- where fellow singer-songwriters Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins and Alanis Morissette performed in her honor.

Lisa Marie Presley, who had followed her famous father into the music business, said in 2012 she wanted to be remembered as a "good mom" to her four children -- Riley Keough, Benjamin Keough, and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood.

Presley was laid to rest alongside her late son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020, in the Meditation Garden on the Graceland estate.