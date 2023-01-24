Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Keysville mayor says drive-by at house ‘could have been a tragedy’
KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After gunshots flew through the mayor of Keysville’s home in a drive-by shooting, we spoke with her about those scary moments. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. Linda Wilkes-Davis told us she is...
WJBF.com
To go after ambulance zone Augusta is planning another vote on Gold Cross
Augusta city leaders want to get control of the county ambulance zone but to apply they say they must have a contract with a qualified ambulance service provider.
WJBF.com
Upstate man sentenced to 34 years for crushing officer with vehicle
Upstate man sentenced to 34 years for crushing officer with vehicle.
WRDW-TV
Why does the downtown Augusta crosswalk voice have a southern accent?
What the Tech: Have you checked the radon levels in your home?. Whether it's a paper in class, a speech, a job interview or a presentation, center at AU works to meet that need.
Piedmont Augusta issues ‘test’ alert
According to the communications office at Piedmont Health, the alert that went out was just a test of the alert system and did not signify any actual emergency or threat.
WYFF4.com
2 Laurens County women kicked, stomped vulnerable adult resident of state facility, warrants say
CLINTON, S.C. — Two Upstate women were arrested after investigators said a resident of a facility for people with disabilities was abused, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Lila Denise Kerson, 37, of Newberry, was arrested Wednesday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, and Lasheba...
WRDW-TV
2 local men lose $53,000 in cash to separate scammers
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown police are looking for a woman who’s accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a man she met online. Kelsey Beverlin, 29, has green eyes, red and blond hair, is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, according to police. She drives a blue or black BMW.
Woman dies in hospital after Aiken fire that killed mother
Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of an Aiken woman following a house fire that severely injured her and killed her mother early Wednesday morning.
WRDW-TV
Former News 12 reporter writes book to teach kids key lessons
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our goal at News 12 is always to make a difference in the communities we report on and live in. That stays true even if we leave. Here’s how one of our former reporters published a book that can help teach your kids a valuable lesson.
WRDW-TV
Charlie Norwood nurses rally to tell public about staffing crisis
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Registered nurses at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta joined thousands of other members of National Nurses United holding demonstrations Thursday. The local nurses gathered Thursday morning outside the Charlie Norwood downtown location. They said they want the hospital industry to end their profession’s...
WJBF.com
Little Guide is helping shed a light on local businesses
Little Guide is helping shed a light on local businesses.
WJBF.com
BCSO offering reward for info regarding drive-by shooting of Keysville Mayor’s home
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff's Office is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for the shooting of two separate residences in Keysville, GA. One of those home belongs Keysville Mayor, Linda Wilkes.
WJBF.com
WJBF Salute To Service: David Clem
David Clem receives the WJBF Salute To Service Award for November 2022.
WJBF.com
Women To Watch: Dr. Samantha Tojino
EVANS, Ga (WJBF) – Inside a quaint building tucked just over the Evans city line, Dr. Samantha Tojino is shining a light on physical conditions that are often kept in the dark. “I had one lady tell me that the colors came back into her life. So, that’s what...
WRDW-TV
Augusta man sentenced after brutally beating girlfriend in 2019
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta jury convicted a man for brutally beating his girlfriend in 2019. District Attorney Jared T. Williams announced Keith Reese, 44, was found guilty of aggravated assault and battery after a two-day jury trial. Officials say the victim went to Reese’s apartment on Alexander Drive...
WJBF.com
Augusta energy upgrades move along
It's a 24 million dollar plan to upgrade Augusta's energy systems in city buildings, and with the saving its coming at no cost to the city. It's a 24 million dollar plan to upgrade Augusta's energy systems in city buildings, and with the saving its coming at no cost to the city.
Met’s Show of Black Potters in Edgefield Decried by Local Experts for ‘Disturbing Error’
The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s current exhibition of Black potters from Edgefield, South Carolina, has been praised by many critics, with the New York Times’s Roberta Smith labeling the show “revelatory” upon its opening in September. But a group of experts took a different view when they decried the exhibition earlier this month in an editorial in the local paper, the Edgefield Advertiser, accusing the curators of ignoring historical evidence. The editorial, written by historian Leonard Todd, focused largely on a detail in the curators’ telling of the life story of David Drake, one of the exhibition’s key artists. Better known...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM UPDATE: Status zero continues to get worse in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - What was a crisis two and a half years ago is now on the brink of becoming catastrophic in Aiken County. Our I-TEAM first exposed the ambulance shortage in 2020 when people in need of emergency medical services waited hours for help. We’ve found it is...
WRDW-TV
Details emerging in Aiken County death of 1-year-old child
A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School is receiving a $20,000 donation on behalf of Box Tops for Education. With her knack for finding comedy amid the chaos, Leanne Morgan will be bring laughs to Augusta.
Aiken fire leaves mother dead, daughter severely injured
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire at 1338 Aldrich Street in the early morning of January 25th, at approximately 12:25 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a mother and daughter were still inside the home. Both were located inside a bedroom and after being removed from the […]
