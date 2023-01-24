ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Keysville mayor says drive-by at house ‘could have been a tragedy’

KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After gunshots flew through the mayor of Keysville’s home in a drive-by shooting, we spoke with her about those scary moments. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. Linda Wilkes-Davis told us she is...
KEYSVILLE, GA
WJBF.com

Upstate man sentenced to 34 years for crushing officer with vehicle

Upstate man sentenced to 34 years for crushing officer with vehicle. Upstate man sentenced to 34 years for crushing officer …. Upstate man sentenced to 34 years for crushing officer with vehicle. Savannah River National Laboratory center set to …. Your latest local headlines at 5pm. Women To Watch: Dr....
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

2 local men lose $53,000 in cash to separate scammers

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown police are looking for a woman who’s accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a man she met online. Kelsey Beverlin, 29, has green eyes, red and blond hair, is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, according to police. She drives a blue or black BMW.
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

Former News 12 reporter writes book to teach kids key lessons

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our goal at News 12 is always to make a difference in the communities we report on and live in. That stays true even if we leave. Here’s how one of our former reporters published a book that can help teach your kids a valuable lesson.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Charlie Norwood nurses rally to tell public about staffing crisis

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Registered nurses at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta joined thousands of other members of National Nurses United holding demonstrations Thursday. The local nurses gathered Thursday morning outside the Charlie Norwood downtown location. They said they want the hospital industry to end their profession’s...
WJBF.com

Little Guide is helping shed a light on local businesses

Little Guide is helping shed a light on local businesses. Little Guide is helping shed a light on local businesses. To go after ambulance zone Augusta is planning another …. Augusta city leaders want to get control of the county ambulance zone but to apply they say they must have a contract with a qualified ambulance service provider.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

WJBF Salute To Service: David Clem

David Clem receives the WJBF Salute To Service Award for November 2022. David Clem receives the WJBF Salute To Service Award for November 2022. To go after ambulance zone Augusta is planning another …. Augusta city leaders want to get control of the county ambulance zone but to apply they...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Women To Watch: Dr. Samantha Tojino

EVANS, Ga (WJBF) – Inside a quaint building tucked just over the Evans city line, Dr. Samantha Tojino is shining a light on physical conditions that are often kept in the dark. “I had one lady tell me that the colors came back into her life. So, that’s what...
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta man sentenced after brutally beating girlfriend in 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta jury convicted a man for brutally beating his girlfriend in 2019. District Attorney Jared T. Williams announced Keith Reese, 44, was found guilty of aggravated assault and battery after a two-day jury trial. Officials say the victim went to Reese’s apartment on Alexander Drive...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Augusta energy upgrades move along

It's a 24 million dollar plan to upgrade Augusta's energy systems in city buildings, and with the saving its coming at no cost to the city. It's a 24 million dollar plan to upgrade Augusta's energy systems in city buildings, and with the saving its coming at no cost to the city.
AUGUSTA, GA
ARTnews

Met’s Show of Black Potters in Edgefield Decried by Local Experts for ‘Disturbing Error’

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s current exhibition of Black potters from Edgefield, South Carolina, has been praised by many critics, with the New York Times’s Roberta Smith labeling the show “revelatory” upon its opening in September. But a group of experts took a different view when they decried the exhibition earlier this month in an editorial in the local paper, the Edgefield Advertiser, accusing the curators of ignoring historical evidence. The editorial, written by historian Leonard Todd, focused largely on a detail in the curators’ telling of the life story of David Drake, one of the exhibition’s key artists. Better known...
EDGEFIELD, SC
WJBF

Aiken fire leaves mother dead, daughter severely injured

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire at 1338 Aldrich Street in the early morning of January 25th, at approximately 12:25 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a mother and daughter were still inside the home. Both were located inside a bedroom and after being removed from the […]
AIKEN, SC

