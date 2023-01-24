Tuesday felt like winter in the mountains and spring in the valley and foothills of northern California as the gusty wind and sunshine continued. More breezy and mild weather arrives Wednesday, with rain and snow ahead. A large ridge of high pressure controls the weather of our region right now, and it won't give up the ghost just yet. The breezy to locally windy weather we have had in the foothills and valley will continue, too. Tonight will be clear and breezy in the valley, cold in the mountains. Lows will range from the 0s and 10s in the mountains to the 30s and 40s in the valley and foothills. Wednesday will be another bright and blustery day, with highs from the 30s and 40s in the mountains to the 60s and 70s in the valley.

