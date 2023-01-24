ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Complete list of 2023 Oscar nominees

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

Nominees for the 95th Academy Awards , announced Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California:

Best picture: “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “Elvis”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “The Fabelmans”; “Tár”; “Top Gun: Maverick”; “Triangle of Sadness”; “Women Talking.”

Best actor: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”; Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Austin Butler, “Elvis”; Bill Nighy, “Living”; Paul Mescal, “Aftersun.”

Best actress: Ana de Armas, “Blonde”; Cate Blanchett, “Tár”; Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”; Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”; Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Best director: “Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”; Todd Field, “Tár”; Ruben Ostlund, “Triangle of Sadness.”

Best supporting actress: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Hong Chau, “The Whale”; Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Best supporting actor: Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”; Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”; Brendan Gleeson, “Banshees on Inisherin”; Barry Keoghan, “Banshees of Inisherin”; Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

International film: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany); “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina); “Close” (Belgium); “EO” (Poland); “The Quiet Girl” (Ireland)."

Best animated feature: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”; “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”; “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”; “The Sea Beast”; “Turning Red.”

Original screenplay: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “The Fabelmans”; “Tár”; “Triangle of Sadness.”

Adapted screenplay: “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”; “Living,”; “Top Gun: Maverick”; “Women Talking.”

Visual Effects: “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “Top Gun: Maverick”; “The Batman”; “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; “All Quiet on the Western Front.”

Music (original score): Volker Bertelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front”; Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”; Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Son Lux, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; John Williams, “The Fabelmans.”

Original song: “Applause,” from “Tell It Like a Woman”; “Hold My Hand,” from “Top Gun: Maverick”; “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”; “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Documentary feature: “All That Breathes'; “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"; “Fire of Love"; “A House Made of Splinters"; “Navalny.”

Cinematography: James Friend, “All Quiet on the Western Front”; Darius Khondj, “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”; Mandy Walker, “Elvis”; Roger Deakins, “Empire of Light”; Florian Hoffmeister, “Tár.”

Costume design: “Babylon”; “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”: “Elvis”: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”: “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.”

Animated short: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”; “The Flying Sailor”; “Ice Merchants”; "My Year of Dicks”; “An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it.”

Live action short: “An Irish Goodbye”; “Ivalu”; “Le Pupille”; “Night Ride”; “The Red Suitcase.”

Documentary short: “The Elephant Whisperers”; “Haulout”; “How Do You Measure a Year?”; “The Martha Mitchell Effect”; “Stranger at the Gate."

Film editing: “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “Elvis”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “Tár”; “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Sound: “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “The Batman”; “Elvis”; “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Production design: “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “Babylon”; “Elvis,” “The Fabelmans.”

Makeup and hairstyling: “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “The Batman”; “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; “Elvis”; “The Whale.”

