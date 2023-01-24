ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS BRIEFS: Partnership between Peachtree Corners, Fusus bolsters safety

The City of Peachtree Corners has partnered with Fusus, an organization located within their rapidly growing high-tech hub, to provide enhanced public safety services to local businesses and residents. Fusus is a nationally recognized public safety technology provider that has operated out of its headquarters in Peachtree Corners since 2019.
