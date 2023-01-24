ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘I Have a Dream’ is MLK’s most radical speech — not because of what he said then, but because of how America has changed since

(CNN) — It’s been called “the moment that changed everything,” the day America “turned the mystic corner,” and “the greatest political speech of the 20th century.” As the nation celebrates the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s national holiday tomorrow, millions of Americans will once again hear what has become the day’s unofficial soundtrack: King’s “I Have […] The post ‘I Have a Dream’ is MLK’s most radical speech — not because of what he said then, but because of how America has changed since appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Whether you’re black or white, bad art is still bad

Ahead of MLK Day, Boston unveiled a statue dedicated to the memory of Martin Luther King Jr., and the internet had a field day. Sculptures that actually look like the subjects they’re meant to depict are so passe. Instead of representing the civil rights leader, The Embrace depicts just his arms — and those of his wife, Coretta Scott King. The art piece is modeled after a photo of the couple embracing following King’s Nobel Peace Prize win.
BOSTON, MA
Jules

Abraham Lincoln is not the Man We Thought He Was (opinion)

One of the most revered American presidents, Abraham Lincoln, is renowned for his military prowess during the American Civil War and his contribution to eradicating slavery. However, like other historical personalities, Lincoln left behind a complex legacy, and some historians and academics have questioned some facets of his presidency and personality. Here are a few aspects from his tenure that brought him into scrutiny and allowed critics to raise eyebrows for years to come.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

What Grant's battlefield promotion 137 years after his death says about race in America today

Lost in the pre-holiday rush ... was an important marker in the culture wars on religion and race in America. Ulysses Grant is getting a battlefield promotion. The 18th president has been dead for 137 years, his presidency ended in 1877, and his Civil War heroics ended more than a century and a half ago. But like much of American history, the final verdict on Grant has been a matter of debate for decades. A hero in the view of the Union, a merciless butcher in the view of the Confederacy, he was denigrated as a hopeless drunk, cast into history’s dustbin as a clueless chief executive and maybe a corrupt one, then simply left by the scholarly wayside, regarded as just one of the bearded nonentities—mere placeholders in America’s greatest place of honor—between Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Ron DeSantis says African American history course was banned because of content about prisons and ‘queer’ theory

Ron DeSantis pointed to contents concerning prisons and “queer theory” when explaining why an African American history course has been banned in Florida. The Republican governor criticised the College Board’s Advanced Placement class in African American studies after the pilot course was banned by the state last week. Mr DeSantis was visiting a charter school in Jacksonville on Monday when he noted the course’s handling of “queer theory”.He argued that it was on the “wrong side of the line for Florida standards”. “This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory!” he said, according to...
FLORIDA STATE
William Saint Val

John Hanson: The First President of the United States Under the Original Charter

Under the Articles of Confederation, George Washington was not the first president of America. Photo byJohn Hesselius, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. As the sun rose on April 30, 1789, George Washington made his way to the balcony of Federal Hall on Wall Street in New York. With the weight of the nation on his shoulders, he raised his hand and took the inaugural oath of office, becoming the very first President of the United States.
MyArkLaMiss

Moments in Black history from the year you were born

(Stacker) Black History Month is dedicated to celebrating the achievements and reflecting on the experiences of African Americans. What began as a week in 1926 has blossomed into 28 days of remembrance and lessons on the contributions of Black Americans. Many Black Americans come from a lineage of captured and enslaved people who were forcibly […]
GEORGIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was almost engaged to a woman of a different race

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated on the third Monday in January and Black History Month follows in February. During this time school children often write reports on Dr. King and the same facts are mentioned year after year and decade after decade. We hear about the I Have a Dream speech and how he was assassinated and not much more. There are some facts about the Civil Rights leader that are no widely known that are quite interesting like the fact that before he met Coretta Scott King he was close to marrying Betty Moitz a woman of a different race.

