ATLANTA HISTORY: The Kimball House was the name of two historical hotels in Atlanta. Both were constructed on an entire city block at the south-southeast corner of Five Points, bounded by Whitehall Street (now part of Peachtree Street), Decatur Street, Pryor Street, and Wall Street, a block now occupied by a multi-story parking garage. The architect for the Kimball House and many other projects in early Atlanta was William H. Parkins. See more details of Parkins’ career at Georgia Tidbit below. The completed six-story building was built of brick and painted yellow with brown trim. It had a four-story open-air lobby filled with plants, flowers, and a 12-foot-diameter fountain. The house also boasted gas-light chandeliers, a central heating plant, a laundry, billiard hall, and 500 hotel rooms. It also had 16 stores. It was the first building in Atlanta to have elevators and central heating. (From Wikipedia.)

