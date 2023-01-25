ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Winter Storm Warning: 6-8 inches of snow in forecast for Metro Detroit on Wednesday

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gb9GV_0kPPwbNO00

(WWJ) A Winter Storm Warning is in effect now for all of Metro Detroit as the snow is falling and road conditions range from wet and slushy to snow-covered and slick.

Forecasters extended the Warning to include Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw counties Wednesday morning.

Forecasters say the hardest-hit areas will see total snow accumulations of six to eight inches, while some communities could see as little as around four inches.

"We're now getting more and more concerned that we're going to see more snow, at least in the immediate Metro Detroit area," Meteorologist Brian Thompson said. "This is going to be kind of the opposite of a lot of the storms we see, which tend to have more snow to the north and west."

Who will get the most snow? Based on the latest NWS and AccuWeather predictions, the greater snowfall is projected for areas south of M-59, including most of Oakland and Macomb counties and all of Wayne, Monroe and Washtenaw counties. Thompson said lesser accumulations are expected as you get out toward I-69, with higher amounts in the immediate Detroit area.

Downriver could see higher accumulations, too.

Drivers all across Southeast Michigan are urged to prepare for slushy, slippery travel that will get worse into Wednesday night. Wind gusts are likely to cause blowing and drifting snow, creating poor road conditions and affecting visibility for drivers.

The NSW said snow will then steadily increase in intensity with the peak of the heaviest snowfall rates between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday. Travel conditions will deteriorate considerably during the afternoon into the early p.m. commute, when travel could be "very difficult."

Anyone heading out onto the roads Wednesday can lower the risk of crashing by reducing speeds, leaving extra space between vehicles and eliminating distractions, including phones and food. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

AccuWeather says Tuesday's temperatures will range between 33 and 37 degrees, with Wednesday reaching only a 34-degree high before dropping down to 31 degrees.

More on today's top stories:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Snowstorm remnants: What we can expect Thursday morning and afternoon

The snowstorm for southern Michigan is winding down. Now a burst of Lake-effect snow is going to develop for Thursday. Here’s a quick look at Thursday’s weather. The radar forecast shows an area of lake-effect snow over the southwest corner of Lower Michigan on Thursday. This lake-effect will move away from the lake and turn into spurts of snow showers crossing southeast Lower Michigan late Thursday.
MICHIGAN STATE
WXYZ

Detroit Weather: All winter storm warnings are canceled

Tonight: A few flakes are possible overnight. Cold and breezy with a low of 29°. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a snow shower. High of 30°. Wind WNW 10-20 mph. Friday: Cloudy with the chance of snow at night. High of...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit snow winds down after hours-long snowstorm

(FOX 2) - Winter storm warnings for Metro Detroit have expired as the snow winds down. The snow fell consistently from Wednesday morning into the evening. The system continued to move toward the Thumb, where snow will fall until about 10 p.m., and St. Clair County is under a winter storm warning until midnight Thursday.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Here's a list of snow emergencies declared in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - As Wednesday's winter storm begins, cities have started to declare snow emergencies. A snow emergency is usually declared when a certain amount of snow is predicted within a short period, which can cause hazardous driving conditions.Here are the snow emergencies issued in Metro Detroit:Birmingham: Starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and will go through 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26.Center Line: Starting at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and will end at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. Inkster: Starting at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and is in place until further notice.Taylor: Starting at...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Storm Prediction Center gives heavy snow details for Ann Arbor, Detroit area

A mesoscale discussion has issued by the Storm Prediction Center, which is NOAA’s branch for severe weather forecasting. The discussion highlights southeast Lower Michigan for the possibility of 1-inch plus snowfall rates this afternoon inside the purple scalloped area. Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Hillsdale and Monroe are all in the highlighted area of possible heavy snow rates.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories expanded; now include Ann Arbor, Oakland County, the Thumb

The Wednesday morning coverage of winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories show a slight expansion of meaningful snowfall into the southern half of Lower Michigan. Before we get started with where the official warnings and advisories are located, I want to warn you that snowfall forecasts are now going down an inch in the data I have as of 7:30 a.m. So the warning and advisory areas are warranted but will likely be on the low end of the criteria for a winter storm warning or winter weather advisory.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Winter storm cancels school in dozens of districts in southeast Michigan

A winter storm expected to dump as much as eight inches of snow on parts of southeast Michigan Wednesday has prompted school closures across Metro Detroit. The impending storm prompted dozens of school districts to close Wednesday, including Detroit, Dearborn, Grosse Pointe, Grosse Ile Township Schools, Bloomfield Hills and West Bloomfield. To see a complete list, click here.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Storm dumps more than 7 inches of snow in some Metro Detroit areas

Metro Detroiters on Thursday continued to dig out of the first big snowstorm of the season, which dumped more than 7 inches of snow in some areas, and residents can expect to see more accumulation leading into the weekend coupled with cold, the National Weather Service said. A slight chance...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Snowfall forecast for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Oakland County has a slight downward trend; Still solid ‘snowstorm’

Snow has settled into our area. The snow will continue to accumulate through early evening. The latest data trends show the top end of the snow forecast may not be reachable. Here’s the radar forecast for today into tonight. Notice the breakdown of the snow pattern this evening. This is being caused by severe thunderstorms in the southeast U.S. The severe thunderstorms thwart the transport of moisture into the northern side of the storm. This will keep the snowstorm from becoming really robust.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy