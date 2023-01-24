ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loma Linda, CA

AOL Corp

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes northern California

(Reuters) -A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck 15 km (9.3 miles) southeast of California's Rio Dell region, an area still recovering from a powerful earthquake last month. The latest earthquake was at a depth of 27.8 km, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Sunday. The California Department of Transportation said in a...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
People

Parents of 5-Year-Old Boy Swept Away in Calif. Flood Share His Final Sweet Words to His Mom

"The current kept pulling me down. And every time I gasped and I looked up he was looking at me," Lindsy Doan said of the moment before her son Kyle Doan, 5 was pushed away from her during a flood The parents of Kyle Doan, who went missing after being swept away by severe California flood waters, have spoken out. His mother, who was driving the kindergartner to school that morning, has revealed his last words before he was overtaken by the stormwater. Kyle and his mother...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Father Who Allegedly Drove Tesla Off Calif. Cliff with Wife and 2 Kids Inside Is a Doctor

Dharmesh A. Patel, 40, was arrested after Monday's crash and charged with attempted murder and child abuse The man accused of purposefully driving his Tesla off a California cliff on Monday is a radiologist, and the passengers in the crashed vehicle were his wife and two children, multiple outlets report. Dharmesh A. Patel's bio on the U.S. News and World Report website says that Patel works as a radiologist in Mission Hills, California, and is "affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center." "He received his medical degree from Wayne State University School...
MISSION HILLS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Teen mother and her 10-month-old gunned down while running from a "cartel-style execution" in Central California that left 6 dead, police say

A young mother was clutching her 10-month-old son and running for safety when both were gunned down in a horrific attack that left six dead in a small central California community, the sheriff said.Forensic evidence shows a shooter stood over 16-year-old Alissa Parraz and her son Nycholas and shot both of them in the head, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Tuesday during a news conference."I know for a fact that this young lady was running for her life," he said of the Monday attack that sent the teen fleeing a home where at least two suspects opened fire in a "cartel-like...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
CBS News

California public defender who died while celebrating wedding anniversary in Mexico was the "victim of a brutal crime," family says

A family is searching for answers after a Southern California public defender died in Mexico over the weekend while celebrating his first wedding anniversary, CBS Los Angeles reports. Elliot Blair, 33, died at his hotel in Rosarito, Baja Mexico on Saturday. The circumstances surrounding Blair's death still remain unclear, as...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off

A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million.The California Lottery said on Wednesday that Mary Higelin bought a Set for Life Millionaire Edition Scratchers ticket from CN Liquor in Norco, California. Her $20 million win is the biggest prize possible in the game and made her just the fourth person in the state lottery's history to win it. CN Liquor will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sara Irshad

California Earthquake: State Experiences Two Powerful Tremors in Minutes

On Wednesday, California experienced a significant seismic event as two strong earthquakes struck the state. The first earthquake, which occurred around 10 am (GMT), was measured at a 4.2 magnitude, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The second earthquake occurred shortly after and was measured at 3.5 magnitudes. The epicenter of the quakes is believed to be located around 45km from Los Angeles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Search teams find second lost hiker in area where actor Julian Sands went missing

Rescue personnel have found a hiker who was lost on the same mountain where actor Julian Sands is reported to be missing.Jin Chung, 75, was reported missing on Sunday after he did not return from a hike on the 10,064-foot Mt Baldy in California.Authorities said he had carpooled with two others and planned to meet at the vehicle at 2pm but did not return.On Tuesday, images showed Mr Chung being put in an ambulance, reported NBC LA.The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said he had a leg injury and some weather-related injuries, but was able to walk with assistance...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

