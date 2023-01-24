Read full article on original website
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Hesperia Days now accepting entries for fairy tale themed paradeThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Big Bear Country Kitchen net lease up for auction with starting bid at $450,000The HD PostBig Bear Lake, CA
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped objectRoger MarshMenifee, CA
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentorsThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
California public defender dies after falling from fourth floor while in Mexico resort
A California public defender fatally fell from the fourth floor of a resort hotel on the Pacific coast of Mexico - 20 miles south of the US border.
Tesla driver who plunged his family off California cliff did so on purpose, officials say
A California man intentionally drove a Tesla off a 250-foot cliff in an attempt to kill his family, officials said Tuesday. The driver and his wife and children survived and were rescued Monday at Devil's Slide in San Mateo County, the California Highway Patrol said. Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 41, of...
As Julian Sands search enters day 11, phone pings may give clues on California mountain
The actor's family shared a message of thanks for the "heroic" search teams.
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes northern California
(Reuters) -A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck 15 km (9.3 miles) southeast of California's Rio Dell region, an area still recovering from a powerful earthquake last month. The latest earthquake was at a depth of 27.8 km, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Sunday. The California Department of Transportation said in a...
Parents of 5-Year-Old Boy Swept Away in Calif. Flood Share His Final Sweet Words to His Mom
"The current kept pulling me down. And every time I gasped and I looked up he was looking at me," Lindsy Doan said of the moment before her son Kyle Doan, 5 was pushed away from her during a flood The parents of Kyle Doan, who went missing after being swept away by severe California flood waters, have spoken out. His mother, who was driving the kindergartner to school that morning, has revealed his last words before he was overtaken by the stormwater. Kyle and his mother...
Father Who Allegedly Drove Tesla Off Calif. Cliff with Wife and 2 Kids Inside Is a Doctor
Dharmesh A. Patel, 40, was arrested after Monday's crash and charged with attempted murder and child abuse The man accused of purposefully driving his Tesla off a California cliff on Monday is a radiologist, and the passengers in the crashed vehicle were his wife and two children, multiple outlets report. Dharmesh A. Patel's bio on the U.S. News and World Report website says that Patel works as a radiologist in Mission Hills, California, and is "affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center." "He received his medical degree from Wayne State University School...
Teen mother and her 10-month-old gunned down while running from a "cartel-style execution" in Central California that left 6 dead, police say
A young mother was clutching her 10-month-old son and running for safety when both were gunned down in a horrific attack that left six dead in a small central California community, the sheriff said.Forensic evidence shows a shooter stood over 16-year-old Alissa Parraz and her son Nycholas and shot both of them in the head, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Tuesday during a news conference."I know for a fact that this young lady was running for her life," he said of the Monday attack that sent the teen fleeing a home where at least two suspects opened fire in a "cartel-like...
A trip down the most mysterious road in California, Zzyzx Road
A crucifix-shaped swimming pool crumbles in the desert sun.
Tesla driver who plunged off cliff with children on Highway 1 arrested for ‘intentional act,’ CHP says
A Tesla driver who was rescued, along with another adult and two children, after their vehicle drove off a cliff on Highway 1 south of San Francisco, has been arrested after investigators determined the crash was an “intentional act,” authorities said. Dharmesh A. Patel, of Pasadena, was arrested...
California public defender who died while celebrating wedding anniversary in Mexico was the "victim of a brutal crime," family says
A family is searching for answers after a Southern California public defender died in Mexico over the weekend while celebrating his first wedding anniversary, CBS Los Angeles reports. Elliot Blair, 33, died at his hotel in Rosarito, Baja Mexico on Saturday. The circumstances surrounding Blair's death still remain unclear, as...
Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off
A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million.The California Lottery said on Wednesday that Mary Higelin bought a Set for Life Millionaire Edition Scratchers ticket from CN Liquor in Norco, California. Her $20 million win is the biggest prize possible in the game and made her just the fourth person in the state lottery's history to win it. CN Liquor will...
Monterey mass shooter who killed 10 people at California dance studio complained about students
Huu Can Tran, 72, who killed10 people at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, was remembered as being hostile toward his students and quick to get angry with his ex-wife.
California Police Say Father Intentionally Drove Wife And Two Small Children Off Cliff
Dharmesh Patel, his wife, 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son were all taken to the hospital, California Highway Patrol said. Patel is charged with attempted murder and child abuse. A California man is under arrest after the California Highway Patrol in San Francisco say they believe he intentionally drove his vehicle...
California Earthquake: State Experiences Two Powerful Tremors in Minutes
On Wednesday, California experienced a significant seismic event as two strong earthquakes struck the state. The first earthquake, which occurred around 10 am (GMT), was measured at a 4.2 magnitude, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The second earthquake occurred shortly after and was measured at 3.5 magnitudes. The epicenter of the quakes is believed to be located around 45km from Los Angeles.
Road to Humboldt Redwoods State Park closed after landslide, earthquakes
Park officials describe the situation as "active," warning of an ongoing landslide risk.
Seven shot dead in another mass shooting in California
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Seven people were killed in a mass shooting at two locations in the coastal northern California city of Half Moon Bay on Monday, and the suspect was arrested after driving to a police parking lot, apparently attempting to turn himself in, officials said.
Search teams find second lost hiker in area where actor Julian Sands went missing
Rescue personnel have found a hiker who was lost on the same mountain where actor Julian Sands is reported to be missing.Jin Chung, 75, was reported missing on Sunday after he did not return from a hike on the 10,064-foot Mt Baldy in California.Authorities said he had carpooled with two others and planned to meet at the vehicle at 2pm but did not return.On Tuesday, images showed Mr Chung being put in an ambulance, reported NBC LA.The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said he had a leg injury and some weather-related injuries, but was able to walk with assistance...
Monterey Park Shooter Alleged ‘Poisoning’ During Visits to Police Station Two Weeks Ago
The gunman who stormed a Southern California dance studio, firing at least 42 rounds and killing 11 innocent people in a mass shooting Saturday, made bizarre allegations about his family trying to kill him, a police source confirms to Rolling Stone. Huu Can Tran, 72, walked into a police station...
Following catastrophic winter storms, President Joe Biden visits California
The president and Gov. Gavin Newsom will tour the hard-hit coastal town of Capitola.
Tijuana running out of water, turns to California for help
Due to the short supply and delivery issues, the city has been forced to cut off water to more than 40 percent of the population, and it says more could lose service in the weeks ahead.
