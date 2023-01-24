ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

247Sports

Mana Taimani chose Ole Miss because 'God helped guide me through the process'

Mana Taimani is excited about wearing the Red and Blue of Ole Miss, but he will have to wait a little while longer. The offensive lineman who committed to the Rebels on Monday night is a member of their 2023 class and won't arrive in Oxford until his degree work is completed at his community college. He will complete degree requirements at Diablo Valley College in time to get to Oxford in the late spring.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

RJ Young projects how the Ole Miss QB competition will play out

RJ Young addressed the 3-man quarterback competition at Ole Miss following the transfers of Spencer Sanders and Walker Howard to join Jaxson Dart with the Rebels. Young pointed out that Dart was good enough to start for Ole Miss, but not to the point that Lane Kiffin didn’t want to bring in competition.
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Good Day Farm makes history with first sale of medical cannabis in Mississippi, plans to open locations in six more Mississippi towns

Good Day Farm, a leading cannabis company in the South, made history today when its flower was sold to an Oxford, Mississippi medical patient. The cannabis flower, cultivated at Good Day Farm’s 130,000 square-foot facility, became the first legal medical cannabis purchase in the state almost one year after the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act was signed into law.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Tupelo Schools name Parents of the Year

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Public School District (TPSD) named Ashley Quimby its 2023 Parent of the Year. The TPSD Board of Trustees made the announcement on Tuesday. The New Albany native formerly worked as a bedside nurse at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, and now works as a nurse at the hospital’s facility in Tupelo.
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Ole Miss police investigate crash that killed campus visitor

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Police at the University of Mississippi are investigating a crash that killed a campus visitor. According to university officials, the one-vehicle crash happened on January 13. They said the crash involved a student which resulted in the death of a visitor to the campus. The victim sustained severe injuries and was […]
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Portion of Hwy 30 Named After the Late Nathan Hodges Jr.

A portion of Highway 30 will be renamed in honor of the late Nathan Hodges Jr. A dedication ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 at 1606 Highway 30 E, which is the site for the old Hodges Funeral Home. The Mississippi Legislature approved the request for...
OXFORD, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Memphis DA: Video release may coincide with charge decision

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The release of police video related to the death of a Black man after a violent arrest — which could take until next week — will be carefully timed to avoid the chance that suspects or witnesses tailor their statements to what they saw in the footage, the top prosecutor in Memphis said Tuesday.
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

Trial date set for Steele's Dive beating death case

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Circuit Court has set a trial date for the Steele's Dive beating death case. The trial is scheduled to begin on Thursday, February 9 in Tupelo. Investigators charged Timothy Turner, of Saltillo, with first-degree murder from the April 16, 2021 death of Leonard...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Victim identified in fatal Lee County crash Wednesday

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man killed in a Lee County accident was identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 55-year-old Tony Barnett of Guntown died at the scene. The crash happened at about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon on the Natchez Trace Parkway. Barnett’s vehicle left the road and...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

New chief settles into position at Saltillo Police Department

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new police chief in one of the fastest-growing cities in the region and he is no stranger to the area. It has been a smooth transition since Chief Rusty Haynes came on board several weeks ago. Haynes took over after former Chief...
SALTILLO, MS
wtva.com

Saltillo principal issues statement about threats

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - The principal of Saltillo High School issued a statement on Sunday about threats made over the weekend. WTVA contacted the school district and the Saltillo Police Department but have not received any more details about what supposedly happened. This story will be updated as more information...
SALTILLO, MS
wtva.com

Bruce mourning death of mayor

BRUCE, Miss. (WTVA) - Bruce Mayor Rudy Pope died Tuesday morning while in hospice care in Oxford. He was 76 years old and was serving his third term as mayor. The city made the announcement on its Facebook page and WTVA 9 News confirmed. Sandra Pope said her husband died...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Water Valley man arrested in Oxford for intimidating witness

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Water Valley man already charged with one crime in Oxford finds himself in trouble there again. On January 4, an individual went to the Oxford Police Department to report receiving threatening phone calls. The investigation, in that case, led to the arrest of Robert...
OXFORD, MS

