Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Sam Purcell looking for complete performance from Mississippi State women in rematch with Ole Miss
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State women’s basketball heads to Oxford for a rematch with Ole Miss on Thursday night, looking for a fourth straight SEC win as well as payback for the defeat in a Jan. 1 matchup at the Hump earlier this month. Head coach Sam Purcell’s team...
Ole Miss Dominates Transfer Portal Open Window Period
The Rebels made the most of the first NCAA Transfer Portal window.
College Basketball Player Reportedly Involved In Fatal Accident
Ole Miss freshman forward Malique Ewin was reportedly involved in a fatal car accident that took the life of a man visiting the Rebels' campus. The 6-foot-10 Georgia native has missed each of Mississippi's last three games for "personal reasons" according to head coach Kermit Davis. But it doesn't ...
Mana Taimani chose Ole Miss because 'God helped guide me through the process'
Mana Taimani is excited about wearing the Red and Blue of Ole Miss, but he will have to wait a little while longer. The offensive lineman who committed to the Rebels on Monday night is a member of their 2023 class and won't arrive in Oxford until his degree work is completed at his community college. He will complete degree requirements at Diablo Valley College in time to get to Oxford in the late spring.
saturdaydownsouth.com
RJ Young projects how the Ole Miss QB competition will play out
RJ Young addressed the 3-man quarterback competition at Ole Miss following the transfers of Spencer Sanders and Walker Howard to join Jaxson Dart with the Rebels. Young pointed out that Dart was good enough to start for Ole Miss, but not to the point that Lane Kiffin didn’t want to bring in competition.
Good Day Farm makes history with first sale of medical cannabis in Mississippi, plans to open locations in six more Mississippi towns
Good Day Farm, a leading cannabis company in the South, made history today when its flower was sold to an Oxford, Mississippi medical patient. The cannabis flower, cultivated at Good Day Farm’s 130,000 square-foot facility, became the first legal medical cannabis purchase in the state almost one year after the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act was signed into law.
wtva.com
Tupelo Schools name Parents of the Year
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Public School District (TPSD) named Ashley Quimby its 2023 Parent of the Year. The TPSD Board of Trustees made the announcement on Tuesday. The New Albany native formerly worked as a bedside nurse at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, and now works as a nurse at the hospital’s facility in Tupelo.
Ole Miss police investigate crash that killed campus visitor
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Police at the University of Mississippi are investigating a crash that killed a campus visitor. According to university officials, the one-vehicle crash happened on January 13. They said the crash involved a student which resulted in the death of a visitor to the campus. The victim sustained severe injuries and was […]
wcbi.com
Calhoun County jury finds Ricco Simmons guilty of capital murder
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of capital murder. A Calhoun County jury found Ricco Simmons guilty on Wednesday afternoon. He shot and robbed Deundray Garth on Underwood Drive in Derma in 2020. Sheriff...
hottytoddy.com
Portion of Hwy 30 Named After the Late Nathan Hodges Jr.
A portion of Highway 30 will be renamed in honor of the late Nathan Hodges Jr. A dedication ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 at 1606 Highway 30 E, which is the site for the old Hodges Funeral Home. The Mississippi Legislature approved the request for...
Commercial Dispatch
Memphis DA: Video release may coincide with charge decision
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The release of police video related to the death of a Black man after a violent arrest — which could take until next week — will be carefully timed to avoid the chance that suspects or witnesses tailor their statements to what they saw in the footage, the top prosecutor in Memphis said Tuesday.
WLBT
Mississippi State Trooper accused of shooting and killing neighbor’s dog
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – A family in Calhoun City is mourning the loss of their family pet. Joey and Natalie Knight are accusing their neighbor, Mississippi State Trooper Raphael McClain, of shooting and killing their 9-year-old dog Sipsey over the weekend and now they are looking for justice.
wtva.com
Trial date set for Steele's Dive beating death case
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Circuit Court has set a trial date for the Steele's Dive beating death case. The trial is scheduled to begin on Thursday, February 9 in Tupelo. Investigators charged Timothy Turner, of Saltillo, with first-degree murder from the April 16, 2021 death of Leonard...
Candle from popular retailer with a dozen Mississippi locations recalled
A discount retailer with nearly a dozen Mississippi locations has recalled popular candles due to fire and safety issues. Ross Dress for Less, with locations scattered from Gulfport to Olive Branch, sold nearly 6,000 impacted candles nationwide last autumn. Now, after reports of glass containers breaking and candles combusting, the company has issued a full recall.
wcbi.com
Victim identified in fatal Lee County crash Wednesday
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man killed in a Lee County accident was identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 55-year-old Tony Barnett of Guntown died at the scene. The crash happened at about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon on the Natchez Trace Parkway. Barnett’s vehicle left the road and...
wcbi.com
New chief settles into position at Saltillo Police Department
SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new police chief in one of the fastest-growing cities in the region and he is no stranger to the area. It has been a smooth transition since Chief Rusty Haynes came on board several weeks ago. Haynes took over after former Chief...
wtva.com
Saltillo principal issues statement about threats
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - The principal of Saltillo High School issued a statement on Sunday about threats made over the weekend. WTVA contacted the school district and the Saltillo Police Department but have not received any more details about what supposedly happened. This story will be updated as more information...
wtva.com
Bruce mourning death of mayor
BRUCE, Miss. (WTVA) - Bruce Mayor Rudy Pope died Tuesday morning while in hospice care in Oxford. He was 76 years old and was serving his third term as mayor. The city made the announcement on its Facebook page and WTVA 9 News confirmed. Sandra Pope said her husband died...
wcbi.com
Water Valley man arrested in Oxford for intimidating witness
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Water Valley man already charged with one crime in Oxford finds himself in trouble there again. On January 4, an individual went to the Oxford Police Department to report receiving threatening phone calls. The investigation, in that case, led to the arrest of Robert...
wtva.com
Coroner identifies man killed after car landed in creek along Natchez Trace
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead after a car ran off the Natchez Trace Parkway and landed upside down in a creek. The wreck happened north of the visitor center in Tupelo. One person was pulled from the vehicle. A park ranger and a deputy sheriff confirmed the...
Comments / 0