Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological disorder that affects motor function, causing tremors, slow and interrupted movements (bradykinesia), and rigidity. While the exact causes of this condition are unknown, people over 60 and those assigned male at birth are more likely to develop it. Overall, Parkinson’s disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disorder, affecting 2 to 3% of adults ages 65 or older.Though Parkinson’s disease is not fatal, it can severely impact your quality of life, with symptoms worsening over time. Over time, it can affect cognitive ability and sleep and lead to dementia, among other issues. Researchers have...

1 DAY AGO