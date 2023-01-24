ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
neurology.org

Levodopa Response in Patients With Early Parkinson Disease

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Methods The LEAP study was a double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized, delayed-start trial in which patients with...
msn.com

My face is melting off due to a rare disease

A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press.
CBS News

Midriff bulge linked to physical decline, study

MIAMI - An expanding waistline might seem like a rite of passage for men and women reaching middle age, but a new study finds that midriff bulge is linked to physical decline later in life. A study, which followed 4,509 people who were 45 years old or older in Norway...
scitechdaily.com

New Oral Drug Lowers Cholesterol by 70%

A team from University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University has identified a small-molecule drug that effectively reduces cholesterol by 70% in animal models. PCSK9 inhibitors are the second most common type of medication used to manage cholesterol levels, following statins. These drugs are highly effective at reducing excess cholesterol in the blood, but unlike statins, which can be taken orally, PCSK9 inhibitors must be injected. This can be a barrier to their use for some people.
Tyla

Woman left with ‘fish gill’ after getting Botox for the first time

A woman says she has been left with a ‘fish gill’ after getting Botox for the first time, admitting she felt ‘kind of freaked out’. Shelby Hooks (@shelby.kight) posted a video on TikTok recently to show what happened to her face after getting masseter Botox, asking: “What is happening with my masseter Botox?!”
pharmacytimes.com

Research Finds CAR T-Cell Therapy May Eliminate Tumor Cells Left After Surgery

CAR T cell gel eliminated the residual tumor cells in almost all mouse models, allowing the mice to survive when they otherwise would have succumbed to tumor recurrence. A recent preclinical study has found that chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, an approach that reprograms patients’ own immune cells to attack blood cancers, may enhance the efficacy of surgery for solid tumors.
MedicalXpress

Hypertension drug could be repurposed to delay aging, study finds

Researchers have found that the drug rilmenidine can extend lifespan and slow aging. Published in Aging Cell, the findings show that animals treated with rilmenidine, currently used to treat hypertension, at young and older ages increases lifespan and improves health markers, mimicking the effects of caloric restriction. They also demonstrate...
ajmc.com

Motor Symptoms May Occur 3 Years Before Parkinson Disease Diagnosis, Study Says

Trouble with balance and holding objects above one's head were just a few of the problems reported by patients 3 years before they received a formal Parkinson disease diagnosis, according to a recent study. In recent years, more attention has been paid to the prodromal signs of Parkinson disease (PD)—that...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

What are dementia and Alzheimer’s disease?

Alzheimer’s disease is a type of dementia. Alzheimer’s disease is a devastating brain disorder that affects millions of people around the world. It is a progressive condition that impacts memory, thinking and behavior and is the most common cause of dementia. Dementia is a broad term that describes...
MedicalXpress

Both high- and low-dose exercise therapy found to be beneficial for knee osteoarthritis

Researchers from Karolinska Institutet have compared high dose exercise therapy versus low dose in patients with symptomatic knee osteoarthritis. The study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine show that both groups had similar results. However, high dose exercise therapy provided superior outcomes related to function in sports and recreation in the short term, with results subsiding after six months.
Medical News Today

What tests can diagnose type 2 diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a condition where the body cannot use or process insulin to manage blood sugar levels successfully. Various tests can measure blood sugar levels to help diagnose the condition. T2D is the most common type of diabetes. It typically occurs when the body no longer responds...
Health

What Is Parkinson’s Disease?

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological disorder that affects motor function, causing tremors, slow and interrupted movements (bradykinesia), and rigidity. While the exact causes of this condition are unknown, people over 60 and those assigned male at birth are more likely to develop it. Overall, Parkinson’s disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disorder, affecting 2 to 3% of adults ages 65 or older.Though Parkinson’s disease is not fatal, it can severely impact your quality of life, with symptoms worsening over time. Over time, it can affect cognitive ability and sleep and lead to dementia, among other issues. Researchers have...
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Rybelsus Approved as First-Line Treatment Option for Type 2 Diabetes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Rybelsus (semaglutide) — the only GLP-1 agonist drug that is taken as a pill — as a first-line treatment option for type 2 diabetes, according to a press release from its manufacturer, Novo Nordisk. GLP-1 receptor agonists are a...
hcplive.com

ACTIVE-AF Suggests Physical Activity May Reduce Atrial Fibrillation Risk

Results from the ACTIVE-AF trial indicate participation in an exercise-based intervention reduced arrhythmia recurrence and improved symptom severity among patients with AF. New findings from the ACTIVE-AF study indicate an exercise-based intervention reduced arrhythmia recurrence among patients with paroxysmal or persistent, symptomatic atrial fibrillation (AF). The ACTIVE-AF six-month intervention combining...

Comments / 0

Community Policy