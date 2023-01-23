Read full article on original website
'Ground zero' Arizona Republicans sounding alarm over fentanyl flowing from border
(The Center Square)- Arizona Republican state legislators doubled down on their call to action on the border crisis, particularly on fentanyl, at a news conference on Thursday. The legislators said that the rise in fentanyl deaths in the state is deeply concerning and called for more resources to support law...
‘Negligent in every way’: AZGOP spent $530K on a bus tour and party
Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward takes the stage at the AZGOP's Election Night Watch Party at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch on Nov. 8, 2022. The party spent about $330,000 on the event at the ritzy hotel, plus another $200,000 on a three-day bus tour in the final days of the campaign, expenses that some Republicans say came at the cost of losing close races. Screenshot via Republican Party of Arizona/Facebook.
GOP proposal would make a fentanyl overdose first-degree murder in Arizona
Fentanyl dealers linked to an overdose death could face the death penalty under a Republican proposal that critics say will also sweep up drug addicts and send them to death row. The legislation from Sen. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale, would expand the state’s first-degree murder statutes to include deaths by fentanyl...
Arizona lawmakers to debate school spending cap Thursday
(The Center Square)- The Arizona House of Representatives will review a constitutional cap on school spending Thursday. Rep. Matt Gress, chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Budgetary Funding Formulas, said in a news release on Tuesday that the subcommittee hearing will look at the hotly debated Aggregate Expenditure Limit, which originated in 1980 as a state constitutional amendment.
How Living Off the Grid in Arizona Compares to Other States
ARIZONA -- In the wake of the pandemic, with growing economic uncertainty and climate change stressing public infrastructure, more Americans are seeking ways to live off the grid. This does not necessarily mean forgoing all modern conveniences. Rather, living off the grid simply often means just that - being disconnected from local utility grids and having a higher degree of self-sufficiency.
About 27 ounces of Fentanyl pills found from two different cases in Arizona
IMPERIAL VALLEY - Around the same time, four people in Arizona have been pulled over for having fentanyl pills on them. When police were pulling over the car, the police K9 alerted the officer that it smells drugs. While doing a car search, police confirmed that the driver had 11.839 ounces of fentanyl pills concealed in the car.
More than 167 pounds of drugs found during tow arrest in Arizona
ARIZONA - More than 167 pounds of drugs have been found by state troopers in Arizona. Troopers pulled over a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck for moving violations on west Interstate 10 at milepost 239, near Marana. During the car search, cops found around 51.95 pounds of methamphetamine, 28.10 pounds of fentanyl pills, and 2.45 pounds of fentanyl powder.
Pork expo a one-day event in 2023
The Illinois Pork Expo will include all its usual highlights of meetings, speakers exhibits and chats with legislators at the BOS Center in Springfield, but this year all be sandwiched into a one-day event on Feb. 7. The pork expo had traditionally been a two-day show, but the new timing...
Tight hay supplies put producers’ focus on nutrition, efficiency during winter feeding
A dry fall and a dry summer in places have provided some challenges for livestock producers looking to get through the winter feeding their cattle. Patrick Wall, a beef specialist for Iowa State University Extension, says the hay situation is a challenge. “Hay stocks are certainly lower than ideal,” he...
