Read full article on original website
Related
32 small business grants to apply for in 2023
NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
Circle K Offers Double-Entry Weekend for ‘Pays Your Bills’ Sweepstakes Jan. 27 - 29
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Circle K, the global convenience store chain that aims to make their customers’ lives easier, whether through quality fuel, premium coffee, or offering their favorite snacks and more, is giving customers a chance to win over $500k in cash prizes with its Circle K Pays Your Bills sweepstakes. Plus, the brand is sweetening the offer by hosting a double-entry weekend from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005235/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Hotel Management: Career Overview
Hotel management is a good career for individuals who are passionate about the hospitality industry and enjoy working with people. It offers a wide range of job opportunities, from front desk positions to management roles, and allows for career advancement and personal growth.
thepennyhoarder.com
WFH as a Customer Support Rep Earning up to $22/Hour Plus Benefits
Housecall Pro, a field service management app, is hiring a customer support representative. This is a full-time remote job for anyone in the United States. This role is expected to pay between $18 and $22 an hour. You will be responsible for managing and prioritizing support channels; identifying and escalating...
SHOOT Online
The Marketing Arm ups Roffino to CEO; Robinson named exec chairman
Trina Roffino has been promoted from president to CEO of The Marketing Arm (TMA). Andrew Robinson, who previously held the chief executive title, has been elevated to the new role of executive chairman. TMA is part of the Omnicom Advertising Collective, a division of Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) featuring a portfolio of entrepreneurial creative-first integrated marketing agencies.
fintechnexus.com
Glia Deepens Partnership with Credit Union Community
Fintechs have had the upper hand when it comes to digital customer service. Digitally native, “customer-centric” financial apps have met consumers in their digital revolution, utilizing innovative technology such as AI and active social media presence to improve their service. Although slightly slow on the uptake, traditional institutions...
salestechstar.com
Northpass Announces Executive Team Promotions in Marketing, Sales and Customer Success
With Strategic Leadership Moves, Company Focuses on Next Phase of Growth. Northpass, the leading platform for digital customer education, announced the promotions of Nikki Engel to vice president of marketing, and Travis Nardin to vice president of sales and customer success. With the company entering its next growth phase, Engel and Nardin will play key roles in developing and executing its corporate strategy and scaling the company to the next level.
hstoday.us
USCIS Extends Green Card Validity for Conditional Permanent Residents with a Pending Form I-751 or Form I-829
USCIS is extending the validity of Permanent Resident Cards (also known as Green Cards) for petitioners who properly file Form I-751, Petition to Remove Conditions on Residence, or Form I-829, Petition by Investor to Remove Conditions on Permanent Resident Status for 48 months beyond the card’s expiration date. This change started on January 11, 2023, for Form I-829 and will start on January 25, 2023, for Form I-751.
potatopro.com
New appointments and promotions set to boost Fabcon Food Systems
British food processing equipment manufacturer Fabcon Food Systems (FFS) has prepared for its next phase of global growth with a series of new appointments and promotions. FFS, which manufactures and installs handling and processing equipment for the snacks sector, has bolstered its team on the engineering, sales, logistics and management sides of the business.
demolitionandrecycling.media
More North American expansion for EvoQuip
Terex brand EvoQuip has continued its expansion into North America with the appointment of a distributor for the province of Saskatchewan in Canada. Redhead Equipment will sell the Northern Ireland-based manufacturer’s range of crushing and screening equipment in the province, while its factory-trained technicians will provide parts, service and warranty support for the region.
Recycling Today
Berry, Coca-Cola partner to implement tethered caps in EU markets
Berry Global Group Inc., Evansville, Indiana, says it is the first plastic packaging manufacturer in Europe to supply The Coca-Cola Company with a lightweight, tethered closure for its carbonated soft drinks in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles. Bolstered by the EU’s Single-Use Plastics Directive, Berry says its new tethered closure for...
demolitionandrecycling.media
New look for McCloskey at ConExpo
Crushing and screening equipment manufacturer McCloskey will reveal a new colour scheme for its entire product portfolio at next month’s ConExpo 2023 event in Las Vegas, United States. The company, which is known for its distinctive green brand colour, said the updated livery design would create “a unified and...
boatingindustry.com
BoatTEST partners with Elite Direct Finance
BoatTEST announced that it has partnered with Elite Direct Finance to offer financing directly from its web platform. “Elite Direct Finance brings the kind of customer service that our readers are looking for when making a buying decision. While researching on BoatTEST they can see the boat’s price, calculate monthly payments, and immediately fill out Elite’s “Quick Pre-Qual” form all at once,” said Jeff Hammond, co-founder and CEO of BoatTEST. “Because of Elite’s “Quick Pre-Qual” turnaround time, prospective buyers can quickly find out how large a boat loan they can get, which will focus their search on what they can afford, saving dealers and brokers valuable time from chasing dreamers instead of working with realistic buyers. With more than 50% of pre-owned boats being sold driveway to driveway, we look forward to helping an under-served segment of the boat-buying community, as well as dealers and brokers, so we will aid buyers at both ends of the spectrum.”
demolitionandrecycling.media
Goldhofer to show P12 trailer at ConExpo
Specialized transport equipment manufacturer Goldhofer is to exhibit its latest innovations for the USA at ConExpo in March, including the the new P12 Plus highway trailer. According to the Germany-based company, the P12 offers “decisive advantages for successful operations with a modern fleet,” and can be operated in a 6, 9 or 12-axle version.
abovethelaw.com
Biglaw Firm Plans To Let Associates Bill For Being On Vacation
Picture it: You’re relaxed, sitting on the beach. Nothing more pressing going through your mind than which flavor daiquiri to try next. And all those hours are billable — and count towards your hours requirement. That dream can be your reality at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. The firm...
demolitionandrecycling.media
‘Largest ever’ ConExpo for John Deere
John Deere says that it will have its largest presence ever at ConExpo at this year’s event in Las Vegas, US. For the first time at ConExpo Deere and Wirtgen will share the same booth space, which will total approximately 80,000 square feet. This is comprised of 70,000 square foot booth outside in the Silver Lot and an additional 10,000 square feet in the West Hall dedicated to the future of John Deere technology in the construction space.
Comments / 0