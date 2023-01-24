According to reports, attorneys for FTX in bankruptcy court have suggested that Sam Bankman-Fried‘s family should be questioned about their financial situation. FTX’s attorneys asked Judge John Dorsey in the District of Delaware to permit them to question Joseph Bankman, Barbara Fried, and Gabriel Bankman-Fried — SBF’s parents, mother, and brother, respectively — under oath about any financial advantages they may have received from the exchange, according to a Jan. 26 Bloomberg report.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO