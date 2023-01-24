Read full article on original website
George Santos' new treasurer says he doesn't work for him and that his name was signed without his consent
A man listed as Rep. George Santos' treasurer said he turned down the job, and filings appear to have been signed in his name without his consent.
The factors behind a judge's non-retention, new appellate judge sworn in | COURT CRAWL
Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. Last week's cover story looked at the reasons why a county court judge in Durango was the sole judge to lose her seat in the 2022 election, plus the state's second-highest court officially welcomed its newest member who happens to have some very down-to-earth hobbies.
California Bar Slaps Trump Lawyer John Eastman with 11 Disciplinary Charges for ‘False’ Election Fraud Statements
The California bar slapped former President Donald Trump’s attorney John Eastman with nearly a dozen disciplinary charges for “false and misleading statements” alleging fraud in the 2020 election. The State Bar of California’s Chief Trial Counsel George Cardona intends to seek Eastman’s disbarment for alleged violations of...
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Family To Testify in Bankruptcy Court
According to reports, attorneys for FTX in bankruptcy court have suggested that Sam Bankman-Fried‘s family should be questioned about their financial situation. FTX’s attorneys asked Judge John Dorsey in the District of Delaware to permit them to question Joseph Bankman, Barbara Fried, and Gabriel Bankman-Fried — SBF’s parents, mother, and brother, respectively — under oath about any financial advantages they may have received from the exchange, according to a Jan. 26 Bloomberg report.
Not enough to implicate former Colorado Supreme Court chief justice in scandal, inquiry finds
Former Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan “Ben” Coats allowed a “dysfunctional and toxic” atmosphere to pervade in the State Court Administrator’s Office that he presided over, but investigators could not prove “by clear and convincing evidence” that he approved an alleged quid pro quo contract to silence an employee who faced firing.
