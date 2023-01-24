ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The factors behind a judge's non-retention, new appellate judge sworn in | COURT CRAWL

Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. Last week's cover story looked at the reasons why a county court judge in Durango was the sole judge to lose her seat in the 2022 election, plus the state's second-highest court officially welcomed its newest member who happens to have some very down-to-earth hobbies.
California Bar Slaps Trump Lawyer John Eastman with 11 Disciplinary Charges for ‘False’ Election Fraud Statements

The California bar slapped former President Donald Trump’s attorney John Eastman with nearly a dozen disciplinary charges for “false and misleading statements” alleging fraud in the 2020 election. The State Bar of California’s Chief Trial Counsel George Cardona intends to seek Eastman’s disbarment for alleged violations of...
California seeks disbarment of Eastman following Trump memo

The California State Bar is seeking disbarment of attorney John Eastman, who crafted memos for the Trump campaign encouraging Vice President Mike Pence to buck his ceremonial duty to certify the 2020 election results. Eastman crafted two memos for the Trump campaign outlining strategies for reversing then-President Trump’s loss to President Biden, including another encouraging…
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Family To Testify in Bankruptcy Court

According to reports, attorneys for FTX in bankruptcy court have suggested that Sam Bankman-Fried‘s family should be questioned about their financial situation. FTX’s attorneys asked Judge John Dorsey in the District of Delaware to permit them to question Joseph Bankman, Barbara Fried, and Gabriel Bankman-Fried — SBF’s parents, mother, and brother, respectively — under oath about any financial advantages they may have received from the exchange, according to a Jan. 26 Bloomberg report.
Not enough to implicate former Colorado Supreme Court chief justice in scandal, inquiry finds

Former Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan “Ben” Coats allowed a “dysfunctional and toxic” atmosphere to pervade in the State Court Administrator’s Office that he presided over, but investigators could not prove “by clear and convincing evidence” that he approved an alleged quid pro quo contract to silence an employee who faced firing.
