Wolves Kill Off Only Adult Male in Rival Pack With Unexpected Consequences
A neighboring pack killed the wolf in a competition for resources, lead of the Voyageurs Wolf Project Thomas Gable told Newsweek.
Big Bull Elk Gets Wedged Between Two Trees Running At Full Speed
I’ve always been in awe of how instinctive animals can be, running full speed through a forest and being able to weave their way through trees, brush, etc. Of course, sometimes when they’re running upwards of 30 mph, it can go wrong. And then when they take a bullet or an arrow, it’s just pure instinct to flee, although, they don’t have much time to run.
One Green Planet
Orphaned Polar Bear Cub Captured and Brought to Alaska Zoo in Rare Decision
A wild polar bear cub was captured and moved to Alaska Zoo in a rare decision that officials said was the best course of action. Wildlife officials saw the cub roaming around the Prudhoe Bay area of Alaska alone and witnessed how comfortable the bear was around humans. According to a press release from U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the decision to move the cub to a zoo was made by polar bear program biologists and an Alaska Zoo veterinarian who feared for the welfare of the cub.
Grizzly Bear Flips End Over End Attacking A Bull Elk Who Made A Run To The River
Yup, this is as cool as it sounds. These are both some of the coolest animals that roam our forests. Any interaction with them is spectacular, but seeing these two different animals doing anything is cool, so when something wild pops up, I will always be here for it. Grizzly...
Bull Elk Give Cyclists a Welcome Surprise in Rocky Mountain National Park
If you live in Northern Colorado, you know about Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP). As the Centennial State's second-oldest, the area is home to majestic mountains, fantastic hiking, and abundant wildlife. Among this wildlife is the elk. There are so many of these animals in the park, in fact, that...
Tribal bison hunter shot north of Yellowstone National Park
A tribal hunter was accidentally shot Tuesday in connection with the bison hunt on the northern border of Yellowstone National Park, government officials confirmed today. According to bison advocacy group Buffalo Field Campaign, a Nez Perce tribal member sustained a non-life-threatening injury when he was shot by another hunter while dressing a bison he’d harvested. The shooter was one of 40 non-Native hunters permitted to pursue bison that leave the park’s northern boundary as part of a larger management strategy that seeks to limit their dispersal into private and state land, Buffalo Field Campaign said.
Grizzly Bear Chases Mountain Goats Past Terrified Hikers At Glacier National Park
Everyone hopes to see some nice views, maybe an animal encounter of sorts from afar, but a big ol’ grizzly barreling down the trail right at you? Not what you signed up for…. What if it decides you’re gonna be its dinner instead? I mean, honestly, the mountain goats...
Construction mogul brothers killed in avalanche during Canadian skiing trip
Two brothers who together stood at the helm of one of Central Pennsylvania’s most prominent construction and real estate companies were killed in an avalanche while helicopter skiing in British Columbia, Canada, according to their family. Jonathan and Timothy Kinsley were buried alive by mounds of snow near the mountain resort town of Revelstoke Monday afternoon while on a guided heli-skiing trip. Helicopter skiing is a type of backcountry skiing in which a helicopter is used to access remote areas of more pristine snow. The Kinsley brothers’ guide, working for the ski tour company Canadian Mountain Holidays, was partially buried by the avalanche...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Menacing Grizzly Charge Down a Mountain and Harass 50+ Elk
Watch a Menacing Grizzly Charge Down a Mountain and Harass 50+ Elk. As terrifying as grizzly bears can be, their sheer strength and power are awe-inspiring. For being such large animals, they move incredibly fast. In this video, you get a clear view of the distance a grizzly can travel while hunting. These are opportunistic creatures, and during seasons when elk are born, they look in their hiding spots, usually in the sagebrush.
Kari Lake Claims Discovery of 200k Failed Votes in Arizona: 'This is Huge'
Trump ally Lake is continuing to insist her defeat in Arizona was the result of election rigging or malfeasance.
nationalparkstraveler.org
National Park Service Again Reversing Hunting Regs On National Preserves In Alaska
Once again the National Park Service is moving to reverse itself on hunting and trapping regulations in national preserves in Alaska, moving to ban controversial sport hunting practices such as using donuts or grease-soaked bread to lure bears within range. Back in the fall of 2015 the Park Service adopted...
Phys.org
Wolves eliminate deer on Alaskan Island then quickly shift to eating sea otters, research finds
Wolves on an Alaskan island caused a deer population to plumet and switched to primarily eating sea otters in just a few years, a finding scientists at Oregon State University and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game believe is the first case of sea otters becoming the primary food source for a land-based predator.
SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
For nearly three years, households have been receiving an additional $95 or more on top of their normal allotment. But that extra money is set to expire next month.
Canadian man captures rare wildlife footage: moose shedding its antlers
‘This is like the lottery when it comes to wildlife photography,’ says Derek Burgoyne after capturing the moment
Zinke is Spot On About “The Deep State” and the American Cowboy
If all of the radical liberals on the Montana politics hashtag (#MTPol) are freaking out about the speech Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke (R-MT01) delivered on the House floor, you know he is on the right track. I saw some liberal news website was complaining about the "conspiracy theory" that Zinke...
Grizzly Bear Protects Its Kill From Wolf During Intense Showdown At Yellowstone National Park
This is a solid 3.5 minutes of anxiety. A crystal clear video was taken at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming in September a couple of years back and shows a big ol’ grizzly bear with its kill (an elk) going nose to nose with a grey wolf. Needles to...
Mountain Lions Photographed Eating A Mountain Goat For First Time Ever
Mountain lions are some of the most voracious predators in North America. With a combination of stealth, strength, and fearlessness, these big cats routinely take down full-grown deer by themselves. They will also opportunistically feed on elk, turkeys, raccoons, rabbits, and even domestic pets and livestock. However, new photographs confirm that mountain goats are also a food source for mountain lions.
Meet the Raptor Responsible for Enormous Nests in Montana
You've probably seen the old meme that describes the seasons of Montana in various stages. You know, the one that looks something like this. It certainly feels like False Spring #1 this week, so I took advantage of the nice weather and spent some time at a couple of my favorite public recreation areas on the Yellowstone River near Billings.
a-z-animals.com
“Get in the Boat” – Watch a Man Calmly Prevent a Woman From Becoming Shark Food
"Get in the Boat" - Watch a Man Calmly Prevent a Woman From Becoming Shark Food. You may never get in the water again after watching this one! This brave lady deals with a threat in the water in a super calm way and her male companion is an excellent look out! Nevertheless, it is a sobering reminder of the dangers that lurk in the deep!
A couple who moved from the US to Costa Rica and saves $1,500 a month thinks more Americans should move abroad
As the cost of living continues to rise for many Americans, some, like Zach Gerth and Anna Sosdian, are moving abroad to start new lives.
