Popular cinema to close Santa Fe locationAsh JurbergSanta Fe, NM
Shooting for the film "Rust" will result in involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin.Sherif SaadSanta Fe, NM
Settlement by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico has No Impact on Pending Alamogordo CaseAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Topper Basketball Team Picks Up Big Road Win
GG Romero takes a short jump shot; she scored 15 points for the game. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. Abigail Martinez shoots for 2 points; she had 8 points for the game. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. By MIKE COTE. Sports. Los Alamos Daily Post. It was a tough contest, but the...
Los Alamos High School’s Kathy Hipwood Named 2022 Girls High School XC Coach Of The Year For New Mexico!
LAHS Girls Cross Country Coach Kathy Hipwood for the third time has been named 2022 Girls High School Cross Country Coach of the Year for New Mexico. Photo by Blake Wood. ‘Coach Hipwood has earned more championships than any other cross country coach in New Mexico history.’. Los Alamos High...
TWST Sweeps Podium At Giant Slalom In Purgatory
Aksel Boukhalfa in 2nd place, Isaac Olson in 1st place, Sasho McDowell (8th grader Los Alamos Middle School) in 3rd place celebrate as TWST athletes sweep the podium in U16 male category. Courtesy photo. Cullen McLean gets in his tuck early winning him a spot on the podium. Photo by...
LAMC Honors Genevieve Fairchild With 2023 Daisy Award
2023 Daisy Award recipient Nurse Genevieve Fairchild. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. LAMC CEO Tracie Stratton presents Nurse Genevieve Fairchild with the 2023 Daisy Award as nominees Dianne Vandiver, seceond from right and Melissa Weiss, right, look on during a special ceremony Monday at the hospital. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. By...
NNMC Announces Olivia Martinez Endowed Scholarship
ESPAÑOLA — Thanks to a generous $30,000 donation from the Greater Española Valley Community Development Corporation (GEVCDC) and an additional $20,000 from the late Olivia Martinez’ husband Elias Martinez, her son Chris Martinez and daughter Lydia Torres, Northern New Mexico College’s (NNMC) Northern Scholarship Fund is initiating a new endowed scholarship.
Obituary: Beverly Ann Markham Warner Jan. 22, 1959 – Jan. 4, 2023
BEVERLY ANN MARKHAM Jan. 22, 1959 – Jan. 4, 2023. Beverly Ann Markham Warner, 63, of Chimayo, New Mexico, joined the Lord on January 4, 2023 in Los Alamos, New Mexico. Beverly was born in Manchester, Connecticut to Jack and Catherine Markham on January 22, 1959. Beverly moved to Los Alamos, New Mexico in the mid-1960s where she grew up and attended elementary, junior high and high school. Beverly graduated from Los Alamos High School in 1977.
Daily Postcard: Coyote Dusted With Snow At Bandelier
Daily Postcard: A coyote with a dusting of snow on its back is spotted Tuesday at Bandelier. Courtesy/BNM.
The Food Depot’s Souper Bowl Tickets Sell Out
The Food Depot’s annual community event, Souper Bowl XXVII, has completely sold out of all tickets as of 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25 – three days prior to the actual event. The much-anticipated event returns Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Santa Fe Convention Center. “We are overwhelmed by...
Los Alamos Chamber News: Week Of Jan. 24
5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at project Y Cowork Los Alamos, 150 Central Park Square. Free Networking event for entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses looking for funding, advice and general guidance. Register in advance. Chamber Business Breakfast: Los Alamos Tourism & Ambassador Program. Featuring Liz Martineau (Los Alamos Ambassador Program),...
New PED Deputy Cabinet Secretary Starts Work
SANTA FE — The Public Education Department (PED) has hired Jacquelyn Archuleta-Staehlin as its newest deputy cabinet secretary. “I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to do something to make a difference,” said Archuleta-Staehlin, the product of Santa Fe Public Schools who was born in New Mexico. As...
On The Job In Los Alamos: At Morning Glory
On the job in Los Alamos is Morning Glory employee Keegan Bernstein ringing up an order for customer Wes Frazier recently at 1377 Diamond Dr. The popular eatery is known for its baked goods and breakfast and lunch menu. For more information, visit the Morning Glory website here or call 505.662.4000. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
Helping Empower Heroes In Española
As many are aware, Española has for decades had a relatively large population of unhoused people. The mental and physical health needs of those struggling folks have rarely been addressed, and many addictions have gone untreated. In turn, this problem has been a huge burden on the town. Since...
Behind The Scenes With LALO-Making Music Come Alive
Scene from rehearsal recently at the United Church. Courtesy/Elisa Enriquez. Scene from recent Matilda rehearsal with Amstutz and Scot Johnson who plays ‘Mr. Wormwood’. Courtesy/Elisa Enriquez. Scene from a recent Matilda rehearsal with Amstutz, left, and Holly Robinson who plays ‘Mrs. Wormwood’. Courtesy/Elisa Enriquez. By ELISA...
Co-Op Hosts Art Opening Noon-2 PM Saturday Jan. 28
The Los Alamos Cooperative Market is hosting an art opening noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at 95 Entrada Drive. Courtesy/LA-Co-op.
Governor Speaks On Public Safety At Roundhouse
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks today during a public safety news conference at the state Capitol. Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican. Legislative leaders, law enforcement and advocates who want to put a stop to gun violence circled around Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham with a vow to work together to eradicate something that New Mexicans want eradicated: crime.
Santa Fe County Receives Adult Misdemeanor Compliance Program Re-Accreditation
SANTA FE — The Adult Misdemeanor Compliance Accreditation Professional Standards Council awarded Santa Fe County a second three-year re-accreditation certificate for the Misdemeanor Compliance Program. New Mexico Counties recognized Santa Fe County during the 2023 New Mexico Counties Legislative Conference Jan. 19, 2023, in Santa Fe. Santa Fe County...
JMEC Board Invites Applications For Eligible Members To Serve On Two Board Committees
ESPAÑOLA — The Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative, Inc., board of trustees has approved the addition of public members to two of its committees, the new by-laws committee and the longstanding communications committee. To be eligible, the applicant must be a member of, and in good financial standing with,...
Angelica Gurule Strives To Achieve Environmental Stewardship As Los Alamos County Sustainability Manager
County Sustainability Manager Angelica Gurule. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos County has made a lot of commitments to environmental sustainability – whether it is reaching carbon neutrality by 2040, implementing a municipal food compost program or installing electric vehicle charging stations. As the County’s new Sustainability Manager, Angelica Gurule is helping to make good on these commitments.
Council Action Taken Jan. 24, 2023
The Community Development Advisory Board (CDAB) sunsetted, but it may rise up again – in a different form. Los Alamos County Council voted 6-1 Tuesday night to direct the County Manager to develop and return Feb. 7 to council with a draft charter for a task force focusing on Chapter 18 of the Los Alamos County Code, which addresses nuisances. Council Chair Denise Derkacs cast the opposing vote.
