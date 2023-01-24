ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2024 Polestar 2 Switches from FWD to RWD in a Surprise Move

By Lewin Day
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45BHNV_0kPPhrMX00 Polestar

The Polestar 2 has earned a reputation as a sleek and capable luxury EV, but Polestar isn’t resting on its laurels. The updated 2024 Polestar 2 is bringing more of everything to the table, along with a sharp new look and a surprising shift to a rear-wheel-drive layout for the single-motor version.

The Swedish fastback EV is getting a major refresh for the new model year. The updated model will feature a new generation of motors and inverters offering greater efficiency and more performance. Both single- and dual-motor models will offer more power and torque, and longer range to boot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06xCBe_0kPPhrMX00
Polestar

The single- motor model will now offer 299 horsepower from its new rear-wheel-drive motor setup, and 361 lb-ft of torque. It’s a healthy upgrade over the earlier front-wheel-drive drivetrain, which offered 231 hp and 243 lb-ft of torque. The sprint from zero to 60 mph is now down to 5.9 seconds, 1.1 seconds faster than previously. In long-range trim, the single-motor model will offer up to 300 miles of range from a larger 82 kWh battery. Charging speed has also been upgraded to 205 kW when using a DC fast charger.

The dual-motor versions haven’t missed out, either. The new drivetrain features a rear-drive bias, and a total system output of 421 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque. That’s a gain of 13 hp and 79 lb-ft over the 2023 model, and enables a zero to 60 mph sprint in 4.3 seconds.

Polestar also has an eye on efficiency, too. Dual-motor models can disable the front motor entirely when it’s not required. This allows the car to achieve an EPA-rated range of 270 miles in its longest-range trim. Charging speed for long-range dual-motor models will remain at 155 kW.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gh8XX_0kPPhrMX00
Polestar

Those desiring more will enjoy the optional Performance Pack. This gives the dual-motor model a total of 455 hp, and drops the zero to 60 mph sprint further to just 4.1 seconds. The Performance Pack also includes Brembo brakes, exclusive forged alloy wheels, gold seatbelts, and Öhlins dampers. Notably, the power upgrade itself will also be available for purchase as a downloadable over-the-air update for eligible long-range dual-motor Polestar 2s.

Perhaps most strikingly, though, the 2024 Polestar 2 will feature a new-look front end. It’s similar in design to that of the 2024 Polestar 3 SUV . It’s an interesting choice, as the grid-like design of the Polestar 2’s grille was a unique and eye-catching feature. However, Polestar wanted to get away from the idea of the vehicle “breathing” through a front grille. Instead, the idea is that the car is “seeing” the road ahead through camera and radar sensor packages installed in the new “SmartZone” front end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SHOqB_0kPPhrMX00
Polestar

Polestar has also increased the equipment fitted for the new model year. North American dual-motor models will get the Pilot Pack as standard. This includes rear collision warnings, blind spot warnings, and cross-traffic alerts, among other driver assists. It also adds auto-dimming door mirrors and front fog lights with cornering assist. Those specifying the Performance Pack will also get the Plus Pack included as well. This adds a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats , a premium Harmon Kardon audio system, heated washer fluid nozzles, and other luxury amenities.

Overall, the 2024 model year is bringing a huge raft of updates to the Polestar 2. There was already a lot to like about the Swedish EV, and now every bit of it is set to be a little bit, or even a lot, better. That can only be a good thing.

Got a tip? Let the author know: lewin@thedrive.com

The Drive

The Drive

