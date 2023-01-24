Southbound I-5 to Southbound 110 Connector Closed Until February

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A key freeway connector in the downtown Los Angeles area will remain closed until next month, transportation officials said Monday.

The connector from southbound Interstate 5 to the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway was closed in early January due to flooding and debris flow caused by a series of storms that brought an unusual amount of rain to Southern California.

"Crews are working on adding protective net near the top of the connector. Workers will keep the connector CLOSED until early Feb. to continue clean up, add protective netting, rock scaling, clear drains, & repair barriers. Expect delays into #DTLA!" Caltrans tweeted Monday.

The agency also announced that all lanes of southbound I-5 will be closed from Eighth Street to Calzona Street from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, and again Thursday for striping.

A detour will be available via the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway to the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway to the southbound I-5.