ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Southbound I-5 to Southbound 110 Connector Closed Until February

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Ja74_0kPPhG9000
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A key freeway connector in the downtown Los Angeles area will remain closed until next month, transportation officials said Monday.

The connector from southbound Interstate 5 to the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway was closed in early January due to flooding and debris flow caused by a series of storms that brought an unusual amount of rain to Southern California.

"Crews are working on adding protective net near the top of the connector. Workers will keep the connector CLOSED until early Feb. to continue clean up, add protective netting, rock scaling, clear drains, & repair barriers. Expect delays into #DTLA!" Caltrans tweeted Monday.

The agency also announced that all lanes of southbound I-5 will be closed from Eighth Street to Calzona Street from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, and again Thursday for striping.

A detour will be available via the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway to the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway to the southbound I-5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Another closure of the 91 Freeway scheduled for this weekend

A section of the 91 Freeway in Corona will be closed yet again this weekend as part of a $12.6 million project to repave lanes and repair sound walls and concrete barriers, Riverside County transit officials announced. Westbound 91 is scheduled to be closed from I-15 to Lincoln Avenue from...
CORONA, CA
CBS LA

Bolsa Chica high ocean tides close portion of PCH in Huntington Beach

High tides rushing over the Bolsa Chica State Beach parking lot and onto Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach have caused a portion of the highway to close due to flooding. Caltrans reported on Twitter that all lanes between Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street are "currently closed until further notice." There was a 6.1 forecast for waves between three and six feet at around 11 a.m., but witnesses and lifeguards working in the area said the waves appeared to be much larger and stronger than that. "It went all the way over both directions," said Angela Madison, Chief Public Affairs Officer with Caltrans,...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Wicked Santa Ana Winds Create Driving Hazards Throughout Inland Empire

(CNS) – Fierce Santa Ana winds whipped up a sandstorm, flung numerous objects onto freeways and streets and created other hazards throughout the Inland Empire Monday. According to the California Highway Patrol, about 8:30 a.m., a sandstorm severely reduced visibility on Interstate 10 and roadways around Indio. As a...
SANTA ANA, CA
KCRA.com

Light quake gives Southern California an early morning jolt

MALIBU, Calif. — A light earthquake centered offshore gave Southern California an early morning wake-up call Wednesday but there were no reports of damage. The 2 a.m. quake occurred beneath the ocean 10.6 miles south of Malibu, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The USGS citizen reporting website showed it...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Long Beach Post

Alpine Village swap meet to close permanently in February

“They did not do things the way they should have been done,” said Esthela Nevarez, a vendor at the swap meet for nearly 17 years. She, along with hundreds of other vendors, are dismayed after they received notice that the swap meet will close permanently as of Feb. 23. The post Alpine Village swap meet to close permanently in February appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy