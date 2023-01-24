ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Universal Studios Performer Rushed to Hospital

By City News Service
 2 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

UNIVERSAL CITY (CNS) - A performer at Universal Studios was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition Monday.

ABC7 reported it was a "possible drowning call," but the theme park would not confirm that information.

"We can confirm a performer with one of our long-standing show vendors was transported to the hospital during an afternoon performance and our thoughts are with him as he receives care," a Universal Studios spokeswoman said in a statement provided to City News Service. "Details surrounding the event are being reviewed."

The Los Angeles County Fire Department told ABC7 that the man required CPR. A witness told the station that it happened during a performance of the park's WaterWorld attraction.

No further information was immediately available.

Los Angeles, CA
